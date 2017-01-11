Everything You Need to Do in Berlin This Spring

Nobody knows how to get down in the spring quite like Berliners do. We think of this season as one insane pre-party celebrating the coming of food trucks, open-air patios, and not wearing parkas (or what you may call "summer"). From street festivals to erotic art soirées, here’s everything coming up in Berlin this spring that you definitely don’t want to miss:
Date
Event
Location
Mar 24 Thu
Don a crazy costume at The House of Red Doors #2 Check out the photos from Bad Bruises’ first party (definitely NSFW), and you’ll see Salon - Zur wilden Renate’s rooms transformed into everything from a mock chapel to a ’20s Parisian brothel. This time around, look out for more freaky art installations and live performances ranging from cabaret to burlesque. Also, don’t be square, wear a costume.
Salon - Zur wilden Renate
Don a crazy costume at The House of Red Doors #2 Salon - Zur wilden Renate Check out the photos from Bad Bruises’ first party (definitely NSFW), and you’ll see Salon - Zur wilden Renate’s rooms transformed into everything from a mock chapel to a ’20s Parisian brothel. This time around, look out for more freaky art installations and live performances ranging from cabaret to burlesque. Also, don’t be square, wear a costume.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 26 Sat
Drink vodka and dance at Russendisko Started in 1999, Russendisko is one of Berlin’s longest-running dance parties (there’s even a best-selling book by the same name). Here you’ll find author Wladimir Kaminer spinning Soviet and Russian tunes in a kitschy bar, appropriately decked out in Commie memorabilia. Expect vodka, cigarette smoke, and lots of spirited leg kicking.
Kaffee Burger
Drink vodka and dance at Russendisko Kaffee Burger Started in 1999, Russendisko is one of Berlin’s longest-running dance parties (there’s even a best-selling book by the same name). Here you’ll find author Wladimir Kaminer spinning Soviet and Russian tunes in a kitschy bar, appropriately decked out in Commie memorabilia. Expect vodka, cigarette smoke, and lots of spirited leg kicking.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 9 Sat
Party for 10 hours at 10 Years Diynamic Berlin Diynamic -- one of Berlin’s biggest underground electronic labels -- is celebrating its 10-year anniversary in style with simultaneous parties in two of the city’s prime nightclubs. International DJs like Kollektiv Turmstrasse and H.O.S.H. will man the decks from Saturday until late Sunday night, in proper Berlin after-party fashion.
Ritter Butzke & Watergate
Party for 10 hours at 10 Years Diynamic Berlin Ritter Butzke & Watergate Diynamic -- one of Berlin’s biggest underground electronic labels -- is celebrating its 10-year anniversary in style with simultaneous parties in two of the city’s prime nightclubs. International DJs like Kollektiv Turmstrasse and H.O.S.H. will man the decks from Saturday until late Sunday night, in proper Berlin after-party fashion.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 9 Sat
Be sexy at Porn Factory by Pornceptual The latest of Pornceptual’s parties coupling kink and electronica is going down in an old factory, which is reason enough to go. Beyond that, you can look forward to a wild evening chock full of flamboyant costumes (including lots of birthday suits) and thump-tastic techno beats.
Secret Location
Be sexy at Porn Factory by Pornceptual Secret Location The latest of Pornceptual’s parties coupling kink and electronica is going down in an old factory, which is reason enough to go. Beyond that, you can look forward to a wild evening chock full of flamboyant costumes (including lots of birthday suits) and thump-tastic techno beats.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 16 Sat
Nerd out on comics at COMICINVASIONBERLIN 2016 Berlin’s annual comic book festival is on for another round. Check out mini-events leading up to the festival, like an exhibition of comics by refugees on April 1st. The main events are on April 16 and 17, featuring autograph signings and drawing competitions.
Urban Spree
Nerd out on comics at COMICINVASIONBERLIN 2016 Urban Spree Berlin’s annual comic book festival is on for another round. Check out mini-events leading up to the festival, like an exhibition of comics by refugees on April 1st. The main events are on April 16 and 17, featuring autograph signings and drawing competitions.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 23 Sat
Drink artisan spirits at Destille Berlin 2016 We dare you not to get tipsy at this trade show, where you’ll find over 500 different artisan spirits dangerously up for a tasting. Exhibitors from around Europe are toting all kinds of absinthe, fancy liqueurs, and the like -- your only job is to drink, watch mixologists at play, and deny that inevitable hangover.
Heeresbäckerei
Drink artisan spirits at Destille Berlin 2016 Heeresbäckerei We dare you not to get tipsy at this trade show, where you’ll find over 500 different artisan spirits dangerously up for a tasting. Exhibitors from around Europe are toting all kinds of absinthe, fancy liqueurs, and the like -- your only job is to drink, watch mixologists at play, and deny that inevitable hangover.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 27 Wed
Mingle with techies at Berlin Talent Summit Major tech companies from Yelp to Dubmash will be at this event, a recruiting conference for Berlin’s booming start-up and innovation scene. Look out for workshops, keynotes, and networking get-togethers across venues like Zalando headquarters and Kalkscheune.
Various locations
Mingle with techies at Berlin Talent Summit Various locations Major tech companies from Yelp to Dubmash will be at this event, a recruiting conference for Berlin’s booming start-up and innovation scene. Look out for workshops, keynotes, and networking get-togethers across venues like Zalando headquarters and Kalkscheune.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 30-May 8
Take in some tease at Berlin Burlesque Week Germany’s blowout burlesque extravaganza is taking place over an entire week, with early and late shows at a bunch of bars and clubs, from Kultstätte KELLER to Wild At Heart to Zum Starken August. Peep the program for more titillating details.
Various locations
Take in some tease at Berlin Burlesque Week Various locations Germany’s blowout burlesque extravaganza is taking place over an entire week, with early and late shows at a bunch of bars and clubs, from Kultstätte KELLER to Wild At Heart to Zum Starken August. Peep the program for more titillating details.
Date
Event
Location
May 1 Sun
Roam Kreuzberg’s streets on the 1st of May As history has it, Berlin’s May Day started in 1987, when lefty demonstrations and riots exploded in Kreuzberg. These days it’s less politics and Molotov cocktails, and a lot more party -- think one massive street festival around spots like Kotti and Spreewaldplatz.
Kreuzberg
Roam Kreuzberg’s streets on the 1st of May Kreuzberg As history has it, Berlin’s May Day started in 1987, when lefty demonstrations and riots exploded in Kreuzberg. These days it’s less politics and Molotov cocktails, and a lot more party -- think one massive street festival around spots like Kotti and Spreewaldplatz.
Date
Event
Location
May 5 Thu
Listen to smooth music at XJAZZ Festival 2016 This music festival brings together jazz, electronica, neo-classical, and more in cozy, intimate venues across Kreuzberg. If you haven’t seen the Spree’s edge from FluxBau, or danced around the red-lit, retro-esque Privatclub, here’s your big chance. Peep the artist lineup here.
XJAZZ
Listen to smooth music at XJAZZ Festival 2016 XJAZZ This music festival brings together jazz, electronica, neo-classical, and more in cozy, intimate venues across Kreuzberg. If you haven’t seen the Spree’s edge from FluxBau, or danced around the red-lit, retro-esque Privatclub, here’s your big chance. Peep the artist lineup here.
Date
Event
Location
May 13 Fri
Get your multi-kulti on at Karneval der Kulturen This street festival happening in Kreuzberg is the ultimate definition of what the Germans call multi-kulti. Get in on music and theatre performances from around the world, and see the famous annual parade packed with traditional costumes, choreographed dance routines, techno floats, and more surprise goodies.
Kreuzberg
Get your multi-kulti on at Karneval der Kulturen Kreuzberg This street festival happening in Kreuzberg is the ultimate definition of what the Germans call multi-kulti. Get in on music and theatre performances from around the world, and see the famous annual parade packed with traditional costumes, choreographed dance routines, techno floats, and more surprise goodies.