Everything You Need to Do in Berlin This Spring

Thu

Don a crazy costume at The House of Red Doors #2 Check out the photos from Bad Bruises’ first party (definitely NSFW), and you’ll see Salon - Zur wilden Renate’s rooms transformed into everything from a mock chapel to a ’20s Parisian brothel. This time around, look out for more freaky art installations and live performances ranging from cabaret to burlesque. Also, don’t be square, wear a costume.

Salon - Zur wilden Renate

