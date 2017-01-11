Events

Everything You Need to Do in Berlin This Spring

By Published On 03/23/2016 By Published On 03/23/2016
Karneval der Kulturen 2013
Nobody knows how to get down in the spring quite like Berliners do. We think of this season as one insane pre-party celebrating the coming of food trucks, open-air patios, and not wearing parkas (or what you may call "summer"). From street festivals to erotic art soirées, here’s everything coming up in Berlin this spring that you definitely don’t want to miss:

House of Red Doors party
Flickr/Katja Klein

Mar 24 Thu

Don a crazy costume at The House of Red Doors #2 Check out the photos from Bad Bruises’ first party (definitely NSFW), and you’ll see Salon - Zur wilden Renate’s rooms transformed into everything from a mock chapel to a ’20s Parisian brothel. This time around, look out for more freaky art installations and live performances ranging from cabaret to burlesque. Also, don’t be square, wear a costume.

Salon - Zur wilden Renate

Mar 26 Sat

Drink vodka and dance at Russendisko Started in 1999, Russendisko is one of Berlin’s longest-running dance parties (there’s even a best-selling book by the same name). Here you’ll find author Wladimir Kaminer spinning Soviet and Russian tunes in a kitschy bar, appropriately decked out in Commie memorabilia. Expect vodka, cigarette smoke, and lots of spirited leg kicking.

Kaffee Burger

Ritter Butzke
Ritter Butzke

Apr 9 Sat

Party for 10 hours at 10 Years Diynamic Berlin Diynamic -- one of Berlin’s biggest underground electronic labels -- is celebrating its 10-year anniversary in style with simultaneous parties in two of the city’s prime nightclubs. International DJs like Kollektiv Turmstrasse and H.O.S.H. will man the decks from Saturday until late Sunday night, in proper Berlin after-party fashion.

Ritter Butzke & Watergate

Apr 9 Sat

Be sexy at Porn Factory by Pornceptual The latest of Pornceptual’s parties coupling kink and electronica is going down in an old factory, which is reason enough to go. Beyond that, you can look forward to a wild evening chock full of flamboyant costumes (including lots of birthday suits) and thump-tastic techno beats.

Secret Location

Apr 16 Sat

Nerd out on comics at COMICINVASIONBERLIN 2016 Berlin’s annual comic book festival is on for another round. Check out mini-events leading up to the festival, like an exhibition of comics by refugees on April 1st. The main events are on April 16 and 17, featuring autograph signings and drawing competitions.

Urban Spree

Destille-Berlin
Caprice Crawford/Destille-Berlin

Apr 23 Sat

Drink artisan spirits at Destille Berlin 2016 We dare you not to get tipsy at this trade show, where you’ll find over 500 different artisan spirits dangerously up for a tasting. Exhibitors from around Europe are toting all kinds of absinthe, fancy liqueurs, and the like -- your only job is to drink, watch mixologists at play, and deny that inevitable hangover.

Heeresbäckerei

Apr 27 Wed

Mingle with techies at Berlin Talent Summit Major tech companies from Yelp to Dubmash will be at this event, a recruiting conference for Berlin’s booming start-up and innovation scene. Look out for workshops, keynotes, and networking get-togethers across venues like Zalando headquarters and Kalkscheune.

Various locations

Apr 30-May 8

Take in some tease at Berlin Burlesque Week Germany’s blowout burlesque extravaganza is taking place over an entire week, with early and late shows at a bunch of bars and clubs, from Kultstätte KELLER to Wild At Heart to Zum Starken August. Peep the program for more titillating details.

Various locations

Berlin first of May
Flickr/onnola

May 1 Sun

Roam Kreuzberg’s streets on the 1st of May As history has it, Berlin’s May Day started in 1987, when lefty demonstrations and riots exploded in Kreuzberg. These days it’s less politics and Molotov cocktails, and a lot more party -- think one massive street festival around spots like Kotti and Spreewaldplatz.

Kreuzberg

May 5 Thu

Listen to smooth music at XJAZZ Festival 2016 This music festival brings together jazz, electronica, neo-classical, and more in cozy, intimate venues across Kreuzberg. If you haven’t seen the Spree’s edge from FluxBau, or danced around the red-lit, retro-esque Privatclub, here’s your big chance. Peep the artist lineup here.

XJAZZ

May 13 Fri

Get your multi-kulti on at Karneval der Kulturen This street festival happening in Kreuzberg is the ultimate definition of what the Germans call multi-kulti. Get in on music and theatre performances from around the world, and see the famous annual parade packed with traditional costumes, choreographed dance routines, techno floats, and more surprise goodies. 

Kreuzberg

