Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Berlin This Summer

Published On 06/15/2016
Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza | Frank Hoensch/Redferns/Getty Images

Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Berlin This Summer

Published On 06/15/2016

Germans are committed travellers. But you already know that from meeting one on every bus, in every hostel, and on remote beaches everywhere. See, that’s the thing about Berlin -- no one leaves during the summer without a serious case of FOMO. Casual afternoon beers in the park can turn into impromptu raves, open-air festival hijinks, and catching the sunrise in some techno club’s garden very quickly. Here are some of the events that absolutely cannot be beat this summer:

Fete Berlin
June
FETE BERLIN/Dominik Butzmann
June
Wednesday - Sunday
Jun 15-Jul 10
Cheer on Germany at the Euro 2016 International Fanmeile
Brandenburg Gate
Catch a public viewing of Euro 2016 soccer at Brandenburg Gate, or pretty much any bar or beer garden around town. If Germany goes to the end as predicted, it’s totally going to go off.
Saturday - Sunday
Jun 18-19
Rave at the Progressive Fantasien Open Air
Somewhere around S-Bahn Landsberger Allee
Party like it’s 1992 at this mysterious open-air rave with a surprise outdoor location, donation-based entry, and a DJ lineup going from 1pm Saturday until Sunday night.
Tuesday
Jun 21
Party it up at Fête de la Musique
Mauerpark
Berlin’s yearly take on International Music Day is a big ol’ party in Mauerpark, as well as free gigs at clubs and venues around town.
Saturday
Jun 25
Unleash your inner Latino at Festa Junina Berlin 2016
YAAM
This free festival at Berlin’s resident beach club celebrates the month of June just like the Brazilians do, from hot, sexy rhythms to crazy costumes.
Saturday
Jun 25
Dress up at the Game of Thrones Theme Party
Castle Black
Get your Westeros on with GOT-inspired costumes, DJ beats, and themed floors from House Lannister to Targaryen.
Wednesday - Sunday
Jun 29-Jul 3
Dance barefoot at Fusion Festival 2016
Müritz Airpark, Lärz
Fusion Festival, Germany’s own Burning Man, takes place on an old military airfield outside Berlin. Aside from amazing DJs, expect campground ruckus, art, and a slew of vegetarian food trucks. Check the website for exact dates.
Rammstein
July
Rammstein | Martin Philbey/Red Ferns/Getty Images
July
Friday
Jul 1
Shop paper gems at Berlin Graphic Days
RAW
Berlin’s annual festival celebrating everything design goes down with live painting, music, and a night market of anime, prints, illustrations, and so on.
Saturday - Saturday
Jul 2-30
Escape in a camper van to Jazz an der Lohmühle
Wagenburg Lohmühle
Don’t miss this series of free, open-air concerts at Wagenburg Lohmühle, a tiny community of people living in campers and vans next to the Landwehr Canal. July 2nd, 16th, and 30th only.
Sunday
Jul 3
Wear a bib to BIG Bite Club BBQ
Funkhaus Berlin
Berlin’s all-star food truck festival is leaving its usual digs for an extra-saucy BBQ edition at Funkhaus, an event space that was once a DDR radio station.
Monday - Saturday
Jul 4-Oct 15
Live it up at the Spandau Citadel concert series
Spandau Citadel
Spandau Citadel is the city’s most epic concert venue, a colossal open-air fortress. This year’s summertime series boasts acts like Beck with Band of Horses, Beirut, and the Pixies. Check the website for exact dates.
Thursday - Sunday
Jul 7-10
Get licky at the Gelato Festival
Arena
Eat your heart out at this festival showcasing 11 of Germany’s best ice cream makers, and even learn how to expertly make your own.
Friday - Monday
Jul 8-11
Rock out to Rammstein
Waldbühne Berlin
All three shows of Germany’s homegrown heavy metal gods (with support from Peaches!!) are already sold out, but it’s worth trying to snag tickets right up ‘til the end.
Saturday - Sunday
Jul 9-10
Go with the float at Berlin, Beats & Boats
Various locations
Hit the Spree River on one of a fleet of party boats from the city’s best clubs, record labels, and party promoters. That Lonely Island song ain’t got nothin’ on this.
Wednesday
Jul 20
Chill out at Full Moon Picknick
Viktoriapark
Get to one of Berlin’s most beautiful places, while it’s bestrewn with lawn chairs and cheese & meat smorgasbords.
Thursday - Sunday
Jul 21-24
Celebrate Tresor’s 25 Years Festival
Tresor and Kraftwerk Berlin
Techno icon Tresor celebrates its anniversary with Detroit house heavyweights and new record releases mixed with throwback tracks.
Saturday
Jul 30
Get buck at Porn by Pornceptual: 3rd Year Anniversary
Alte Münze
Berlin’s beloved art-techno-porn-queer party is ringing in its third year with a massive factory party. Entry is €16, but get a slick discount wearing a costume (€11) or better yet, just your birthday suit (€6).
Saturday
Jul 30
Boogie down at Zug der Liebe
Alexanderplatz
Zug der Liebe (literally meaning “Train of Love”) is set to bring about its wild and wacky street party again this year. Last year over 50,000 people boogied away!
Berlin Atonement
August
Berlin Atonement | Camille Blake
August
Friday - Sunday
Aug 19-21
Unearth your hippie at Artlake Festival
Niederlausitzer Heidelandschaft
This woodsy lakeside festival is all about electronic beats, beach yoga, and art projects. Bring your flower crown.
Wednesday
Aug 24
Get groovy at Berlin Atonal 2016
Kraftwerk Berlin
Get ready for psychedelic, experimental episodes at Atonal, Berlin’s annual festival for sonic and visual art.
Saturday
Aug 27
Wear sexy lingerie to "Rocky Horror Picture Show"
Freiluftkino Rehberge
Strap on your fishnet and halters for Rocky Horror as you’ve never seen it before -- in a crowd of over 2,000 people before an outdoor stage under the stars.
Lollapalooza
September
Alexander Koener/Getty Images Entertainment
September
Saturday - Sunday
Sep 10-11
Hang out at Lollapalooza Berlin
Treptower Park
Closing out the summer, look out for Berlin’s edition of the famous Chi-Town festival, boasting headliners like Radiohead and Kings of Leon.
Sign up here for our daily Berlin email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.

Barbara Woolsey is a Berlin-based writer who you’ll probably see at some of these this summer. Come say hi, and follow her on Facebook and Twitter.

