Germans are committed travellers. But you already know that from meeting one on every bus, in every hostel, and on remote beaches everywhere. See, that’s the thing about Berlin -- no one leaves during the summer without a serious case of FOMO. Casual afternoon beers in the park can turn into impromptu raves, open-air festival hijinks, and catching the sunrise in some techno club’s garden very quickly. Here are some of the events that absolutely cannot be beat this summer:
Events
Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Berlin This Summer
June
Wednesday - Sunday
Jun 15-Jul 10
Brandenburg Gate
Catch a public viewing of Euro 2016 soccer at Brandenburg Gate, or pretty much any bar or beer garden around town. If Germany goes to the end as predicted, it’s totally going to go off.
Saturday - Sunday
Jun 18-19
Somewhere around S-Bahn Landsberger Allee
Party like it’s 1992 at this mysterious open-air rave with a surprise outdoor location, donation-based entry, and a DJ lineup going from 1pm Saturday until Sunday night.
Tuesday
Jun 21
Mauerpark
Berlin’s yearly take on International Music Day is a big ol’ party in Mauerpark, as well as free gigs at clubs and venues around town.
Saturday
Jun 25
YAAM
This free festival at Berlin’s resident beach club celebrates the month of June just like the Brazilians do, from hot, sexy rhythms to crazy costumes.
Saturday
Jun 25
Castle Black
Get your Westeros on with GOT-inspired costumes, DJ beats, and themed floors from House Lannister to Targaryen.
Wednesday - Sunday
Jun 29-Jul 3
Müritz Airpark, Lärz
Fusion Festival, Germany’s own Burning Man, takes place on an old military airfield outside Berlin. Aside from amazing DJs, expect campground ruckus, art, and a slew of vegetarian food trucks. Check the website for exact dates.
July
Friday
Jul 1
RAW
Berlin’s annual festival celebrating everything design goes down with live painting, music, and a night market of anime, prints, illustrations, and so on.
Saturday - Saturday
Jul 2-30
Escape in a camper van to Jazz an der Lohmühle
Wagenburg Lohmühle
Don’t miss this series of free, open-air concerts at Wagenburg Lohmühle, a tiny community of people living in campers and vans next to the Landwehr Canal. July 2nd, 16th, and 30th only.
Sunday
Jul 3
Funkhaus Berlin
Berlin’s all-star food truck festival is leaving its usual digs for an extra-saucy BBQ edition at Funkhaus, an event space that was once a DDR radio station.
Monday - Saturday
Jul 4-Oct 15
Spandau Citadel
Spandau Citadel is the city’s most epic concert venue, a colossal open-air fortress. This year’s summertime series boasts acts like Beck with Band of Horses, Beirut, and the Pixies. Check the website for exact dates.
Thursday - Sunday
Jul 7-10
Arena
Eat your heart out at this festival showcasing 11 of Germany’s best ice cream makers, and even learn how to expertly make your own.
Friday - Monday
Jul 8-11
Waldbühne Berlin
All three shows of Germany’s homegrown heavy metal gods (with support from Peaches!!) are already sold out, but it’s worth trying to snag tickets right up ‘til the end.
Saturday - Sunday
Jul 9-10
Various locations
Hit the Spree River on one of a fleet of party boats from the city’s best clubs, record labels, and party promoters. That Lonely Island song ain’t got nothin’ on this.
Wednesday
Jul 20
Viktoriapark
Get to one of Berlin’s most beautiful places, while it’s bestrewn with lawn chairs and cheese & meat smorgasbords.
Thursday - Sunday
Jul 21-24
Tresor and Kraftwerk Berlin
Techno icon Tresor celebrates its anniversary with Detroit house heavyweights and new record releases mixed with throwback tracks.
Saturday
Jul 30
Alte Münze
Berlin’s beloved art-techno-porn-queer party is ringing in its third year with a massive factory party. Entry is €16, but get a slick discount wearing a costume (€11) or better yet, just your birthday suit (€6).
Saturday
Jul 30
Alexanderplatz
Zug der Liebe (literally meaning “Train of Love”) is set to bring about its wild and wacky street party again this year. Last year over 50,000 people boogied away!
August
Friday - Sunday
Aug 19-21
Niederlausitzer Heidelandschaft
This woodsy lakeside festival is all about electronic beats, beach yoga, and art projects. Bring your flower crown.
Wednesday
Aug 24
Kraftwerk Berlin
Get ready for psychedelic, experimental episodes at Atonal, Berlin’s annual festival for sonic and visual art.
Saturday
Aug 27
Freiluftkino Rehberge
Strap on your fishnet and halters for Rocky Horror as you’ve never seen it before -- in a crowd of over 2,000 people before an outdoor stage under the stars.
September
Saturday - Sunday
Sep 10-11
Hang out at Lollapalooza Berlin
Treptower Park
Closing out the summer, look out for Berlin’s edition of the famous Chi-Town festival, boasting headliners like Radiohead and Kings of Leon.
