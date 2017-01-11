The Best Things to Do in Boston This December

Sat

Be the first on your block to savor breakfast at Juliet Boston Center for Adult Education (Back Bay) The highly anticipated Juliet won’t open until later this year, but Josh Lewin and Katrina Jazayeri (Bread & Salt) can’t wait to fire up their stove. The dynamic duo will take over BCAE’s kitchen for a pop-up preview breakfast available in four seatings (9:30am, 9:45am, 10:45am,11:00am). There are two surprise prix fixe breakfast menus available, and the $30 ticket also scores your choice of coffee or tea, and fresh juice.