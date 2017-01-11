The Best Things to Do in Boston This December

The holidays are upon us, and before you’re forced to eat fruitcake with nana (no offense to fruitcakes or nanas), you should take a break from the seasonal craziness at these eight upcoming shindigs around the Hub.
Dec 5 Sat
Be the first on your block to savor breakfast at Juliet The highly anticipated Juliet won’t open until later this year, but Josh Lewin and Katrina Jazayeri (Bread & Salt) can’t wait to fire up their stove. The dynamic duo will take over BCAE’s kitchen for a pop-up preview breakfast available in four seatings (9:30am, 9:45am, 10:45am,11:00am). There are two surprise prix fixe breakfast menus available, and the $30 ticket also scores your choice of coffee or tea, and fresh juice.
Boston Center for Adult Education (Back Bay)
Dec 6-12
Amp up your baking game with a Holiday Pastry Class at Bar Boulud Your holiday pot luck will benefit greatly from this one-of-a-kind pastry class taught by Chef Robert Differ. Sip some prosecco or rich hot cocoa as the sweets-maestro schools you on the history, preparation, and technique of making the French Christmas classic Bûche de Noël. At the end you will have a freshly baked Bûche de Noël of your very own... and you gotta share.
Dec 7 Mon
Loudly quote your favorite flicks at Movie Mondays Head to Tinseltown every week at Brass Union’s recently launched Movie Monday series (8pm). During the holiday season, Union Square’s chill lounge will screen the yuletide classics: Elf (December 7th), Scrooged (December 14th), National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (December 21st), and Trading Places (December 28th). Free popcorn will be provided in addition to themed food and beverage specials tailored to each movie. Sorry, Buddy, no syrup shots.
Dec 7 Mon
Hear Pats players croon some tunes at Chung Changing Lives’ Open Mic Karaoke Have you ever wanted to hear Pats players butcher some Foreigner? (Yeah... us, too.) Now’s your chance at Chung Changing Lives’ Open Mic Karaoke fundraiser benefitting children’s charities. Starting at 6:45pm, a lineup of past and present gridiron gladiators will belt out their go-to karaoke songs, and you can join them by making donations to event beneficiaries. Charity + music + laughs = win-win-win.
Splitsville Luxury Lanes and Howl at the Moon
Dec 12 Sat
Don’t freeze your jingle bells off during the 5th annual Ugly Sweater Run We know you have a Cliff Huxtable sweater (or two) rolling around in the closet, and now’s your chance to let the world revel in its glory. Starting at 8:30am, the annual 5k Ugly Sweater Run will take you on a scenic tour of Suffolk Downs, with thirst-quenching water and hot chocolate stations at each mile marker. Once you’ve crossed the finish line, party it up with adult beverages, holiday music, and other seasonal goodies. There’s an award for Best Ugly Sweater, so you’d better dress to impress.
Dec 17 Thu
Gas up your X-Wing at the Ultimate Star Wars Marathon May the force be with you during Showcase Cinema De Lux’s Ultimate Star Wars Marathon, an epic homage to that galaxy far, far away packed with Jedis, droids, and... um... really terrible dialog. (And then there’s Jar Jar. Uggh.) Beginning with Episode I: The Phantom Menace at 3:30am (yep), the Kessel Run goes until the premiere of Episode VII: The Force Awakens at 7pm. Extras include an exclusive lanyard as well as concession discounts to help feed your wookiee-sized appetite. Yoda’s got your tickets here, young Skywalker.
Dec 24 Thu
Celebrate Christmas Eve Italian-style at Feast of the Seven Fishes The southern Italian tradition of La Festa dei Sette Pesci is alive and well at Davio’s as they pull out all the stops for this Christmas Eve bonanza (5pm). Executive Chef Eric Swartz will prepare a four-course prix fixe menu featuring more seafood than you can handle: salad with baby octopus, scallops, and crabmeat sets the tone, followed by squid ink spaghetti (mussels, calamari) and pan-roasted codfish with jumbo shrimp. There will also be a full a la carte menu available.
Dec 25 Fri
Let somebody else do the cooking for Christmas Brunch After you’ve ripped open your presents, treat yourself to a decadent Christmas Brunch at the Seaport Hotel from 11am-3pm. The over-the-top buffet from Chef Robert Tobin includes multiple Benedict options, French toast, many meats (bacon, pork sausage, chicken apple sausage), shrimp cocktail, salads, roasted cauliflower soup, and pan roasted salmon... just to name a few rib-sticking selections. House-made holiday treats from Pastry Chef Karen Hodsdon and a chocolate fountain seal the deal. Reservations recommended.
