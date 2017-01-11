The Best Things to Do in Boston This November

Poe’s Kitchen Poe’s Kitchen is turning the big 2-5, and it's rocking its greatest hits in honor of the impressive milestone. Stop by on Wednesdays and reminisce about all the nights you spent on roof of the Rattlesnake while taking down old-school favorites like scallop tacos, lamb tacos, and the habanero-smoked serrano stuffed boar tacos. They’ll also be pouring commemorative mini-margaritas for $2.50, the original 1990 pricing. (Those were the days, my friends.) Wednesdays only.

