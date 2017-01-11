Things You Must Do in Boston This October

Mon

Oom-pah like a pro at Oktoberfest It’s Germany inside Bronwyn 24-7/365, but it's pulling out the big steins for its annual Oktoberfest party. For starters, it's imported every beer that will be available at Munich’s famed shindig, so you can enjoy Schneider Tap 4 Wiesen Edel-Weisse and Hacker Pschorr Oktoberfest-Märzen without leaving Somerville. It will also have jazzed-up Bavarian fare like biersuppe (fried oyster and aged cheddar) and the decadent schnitzel sandwich with obatzda and smoked onions on a pretzel roll. Live German music and crazy games seal the deal. (P.S. don’t forget your lederhosen.)

