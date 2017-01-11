9 Things You Must Do in Boston This September

Summer lasted barely longer than our Olympic bid, and now we’re heading into our second-favorite season: football… umm… fall. And there’s still plenty of warm weather and long days for painting the town red, so we recommend you grab your proverbial paintbrush and get to work. Here are nine events to help say goodbye to summer in the Hub.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 3 Thu
Last Course Dinner If you’ve got a sweet tooth, then you need a seat at the table for Harvest’s Last Course Dinner. Two dessert wizards, Executive Pastry Chef Brian Mercury (Harvest) and Pastry Chef Tracy Obolsky (North End Grill, NYC), collaborate to fuel your sugar buzz with six indulgent courses. The evening begins with cocktails and savory hors d’oeuvres starting at 7pm, followed by over-the-top creations like chamomile sugar fried dough with assorted berries and cream cheese mousse and “Grown Up” root beer floats with root liquor ice cream and bourbon cake. Get tickets here.
Last Course Dinner Harvest (Harvard Square) If you’ve got a sweet tooth, then you need a seat at the table for Harvest’s Last Course Dinner. Two dessert wizards, Executive Pastry Chef Brian Mercury (Harvest) and Pastry Chef Tracy Obolsky (North End Grill, NYC), collaborate to fuel your sugar buzz with six indulgent courses. The evening begins with cocktails and savory hors d’oeuvres starting at 7pm, followed by over-the-top creations like chamomile sugar fried dough with assorted berries and cream cheese mousse and “Grown Up” root beer floats with root liquor ice cream and bourbon cake. Get tickets here.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 4 Fri
6th Annual Mass Brewers Fest Start your Labor Day weekend properly with many beers at the 6th Annual Mass Brewers Fest from 6-9:30pm. Craft beer lovers (psst... that’s you) can sample over 100 different brews from 40+ Mass Brewers Guild breweries like Clown Shoes, Harpoon, Idle Hands, Notch, and Wormtown. In addition to their classics, many breweries will be pouring festival exclusives, so beer nerds (again… you) should get their tickets ASAP.
World Trade Center Headhouse Concourse
6th Annual Mass Brewers Fest World Trade Center Headhouse Concourse Start your Labor Day weekend properly with many beers at the 6th Annual Mass Brewers Fest from 6-9:30pm. Craft beer lovers (psst... that’s you) can sample over 100 different brews from 40+ Mass Brewers Guild breweries like Clown Shoes, Harpoon, Idle Hands, Notch, and Wormtown. In addition to their classics, many breweries will be pouring festival exclusives, so beer nerds (again… you) should get their tickets ASAP.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 10 Thu
Boston Toasted Tour Long Island’s Blue Point Brewing Company is on the road this summer, and it's spending three glorious suds-filled days in Boston. It'll be rocking four brew-centric events, and you definitely need to be riding shotgun. Shindigs include a tap takeover, a seafood & suds pairing, and the Boatyard Bash. Check here for tickets as well as updated times and locations.
Location varies
Boston Toasted Tour Location varies Long Island’s Blue Point Brewing Company is on the road this summer, and it's spending three glorious suds-filled days in Boston. It'll be rocking four brew-centric events, and you definitely need to be riding shotgun. Shindigs include a tap takeover, a seafood & suds pairing, and the Boatyard Bash. Check here for tickets as well as updated times and locations.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 11 Fri
Bye Bye Liver: The Boston Drinking Play Comedy + drinking = more comedy and more drinking. The Pub Theater Company proudly presents Bye Bye Liver: The Boston Drinking Play, a raucous two-hour laugh fest from 7:30-9:30pm. Pre-written sketches take jabs at Boston bars (and bars in general) while “Social Games” like Would You Rather and Name That Tune put the crowd in the show. Fridays only.
Bye Bye Liver: The Boston Drinking Play Hennessy’s Comedy + drinking = more comedy and more drinking. The Pub Theater Company proudly presents Bye Bye Liver: The Boston Drinking Play, a raucous two-hour laugh fest from 7:30-9:30pm. Pre-written sketches take jabs at Boston bars (and bars in general) while “Social Games” like Would You Rather and Name That Tune put the crowd in the show. Fridays only.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 12 Sat
fourth annual American Field Ball and Buck’s traveling pop-up market of American-made man-stuff is back for the fourth annual Boston extravaganza on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 6pm. Totally free to attend, this cross between a World’s Fair and SXSW brings together makers of apparel, gear, liquor, and food under one roof. Vendors include Boston General Store, Brooklyn Butcher Blocks, Dickie’s, Fulton & Roark, Polartec, Deep Eddy Vodka, and about a million more.
Innovation and Design Building, second floor
fourth annual American Field Innovation and Design Building, second floor Ball and Buck’s traveling pop-up market of American-made man-stuff is back for the fourth annual Boston extravaganza on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 6pm. Totally free to attend, this cross between a World’s Fair and SXSW brings together makers of apparel, gear, liquor, and food under one roof. Vendors include Boston General Store, Brooklyn Butcher Blocks, Dickie’s, Fulton & Roark, Polartec, Deep Eddy Vodka, and about a million more.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 17-26
Savor Newburyport While the weather is still nice, take the short train ride up to Newburyport for a 10-day celebration of the town’s finest foods and beverages. Savor Newburyport comes fully loaded with events, from the Opening Gala on the waterfront to the jammin’ farm finale: the American Music and Harvest Festival with Buffalo Tom. In between there are chef’s tastings, multi-course dinners, cocktail hours, markets, and an authentic Louisiana crawfish boil. Get the full lineup here.
Varies (Newburyport, MA)
Savor Newburyport Varies (Newburyport, MA) While the weather is still nice, take the short train ride up to Newburyport for a 10-day celebration of the town’s finest foods and beverages. Savor Newburyport comes fully loaded with events, from the Opening Gala on the waterfront to the jammin’ farm finale: the American Music and Harvest Festival with Buffalo Tom. In between there are chef’s tastings, multi-course dinners, cocktail hours, markets, and an authentic Louisiana crawfish boil. Get the full lineup here.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 17 Thu
Oyster Festival 2015 Prepare yourself for shell-shock, but the good kind, during Legal Sea Foods 7th Annual Oyster Festival. All LSF locations will serve a special bivalve bonanza menu with tasty treats like fried Buffalo oysters, roasted oysters (with smoked chorizo butter), and up to 14 different raw oyster varieties. There will also be four marquee events, such as “Sip, Slurp and Sup” (September 29th) and “Mollusk Mania” (October 4th). Pro tip: be sure to try the official drink dubbed Deadrise, a potent concoction made with American Harvest organic vodka, muddled cucumber, lime, and grapefruit bitters.
Oyster Festival 2015 All Legal Sea Foods Prepare yourself for shell-shock, but the good kind, during Legal Sea Foods 7th Annual Oyster Festival. All LSF locations will serve a special bivalve bonanza menu with tasty treats like fried Buffalo oysters, roasted oysters (with smoked chorizo butter), and up to 14 different raw oyster varieties. There will also be four marquee events, such as “Sip, Slurp and Sup” (September 29th) and “Mollusk Mania” (October 4th). Pro tip: be sure to try the official drink dubbed Deadrise, a potent concoction made with American Harvest organic vodka, muddled cucumber, lime, and grapefruit bitters.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 19 Sat
Don your lederhosen at Olde Magoun's Oktoberfest In the greater Boston area, Olde Magoun’s Saloon totally owns Oktoberfest. This year it's starting the oompahs even earlier (ja!) on September 19th with the Bayern Munich vs. Darmstadt game at high noon. Throughout its festival, it'll peddle themed food specials,10 authentic German beers on tap, steins a-plenty, and much more. Oh, and the super early bird special: stop in on Wednesday, September 2nd for the ceremonial keg tapping and the beginning of its Wednesday night German menu.
Don your lederhosen at Olde Magoun's Oktoberfest Olde Magoun’s Saloon In the greater Boston area, Olde Magoun’s Saloon totally owns Oktoberfest. This year it's starting the oompahs even earlier (ja!) on September 19th with the Bayern Munich vs. Darmstadt game at high noon. Throughout its festival, it'll peddle themed food specials,10 authentic German beers on tap, steins a-plenty, and much more. Oh, and the super early bird special: stop in on Wednesday, September 2nd for the ceremonial keg tapping and the beginning of its Wednesday night German menu.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 25-27
Boston Calling We’re not sure how they do it, but Boston Calling just keeps getting better and better. The three-day, semi-annual music festival/tour de force is back again for more rock & roll, food, beer, and general good times. September’s lineup gets totally ridiculous with the likes of The Avett Brothers, Alabama Shakes, Hozier, Churches, and Father John Misty. (Check out this sweet music video announcing the full list.) Ticket packages vary, and this is one you don’t want to miss.
City Hall Plaza
Boston Calling City Hall Plaza We’re not sure how they do it, but Boston Calling just keeps getting better and better. The three-day, semi-annual music festival/tour de force is back again for more rock & roll, food, beer, and general good times. September’s lineup gets totally ridiculous with the likes of The Avett Brothers, Alabama Shakes, Hozier, Churches, and Father John Misty. (Check out this sweet music video announcing the full list.) Ticket packages vary, and this is one you don’t want to miss.