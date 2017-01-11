9 Things You Must Do in Boston This September

Thu

Last Course Dinner Harvest (Harvard Square) If you’ve got a sweet tooth, then you need a seat at the table for Harvest’s Last Course Dinner. Two dessert wizards, Executive Pastry Chef Brian Mercury (Harvest) and Pastry Chef Tracy Obolsky (North End Grill, NYC), collaborate to fuel your sugar buzz with six indulgent courses. The evening begins with cocktails and savory hors d’oeuvres starting at 7pm, followed by over-the-top creations like chamomile sugar fried dough with assorted berries and cream cheese mousse and “Grown Up” root beer floats with root liquor ice cream and bourbon cake. Get tickets here.