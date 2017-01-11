The Best Things to Do in Boston This Fall

And just like that… summer is in the rearview mirror. Crazy, right? Luckily for us, fall is the BEST season in New England, and we still have plenty of partying to do before the next Snowmageddon. Leave your shovels in the closet (for now) and check out these 10 upcoming fall events.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 28 Mon
Be an armchair quarterback at Monday Night Football at Hard Rock Cafe All season long, Hard Rock Café will turn its amps to 11 for Monday Night Football, and you won’t want to miss any of the grub or the gridiron action. In honor of the forthcoming Super Bowl 50, all apps (excluding the Jumbo Combo) will be 50% off, and it'll have $5 Corona Light pints. The Corona Street Team will be on hand during the first half with games and legit prizes, such as Corona football jerseys. (See what they did there?) The festivities start at 7:30pm, but you should go early to stake your claim. Mondays only.
Hard Rock Café Boston (Faneuil Hall)
Be an armchair quarterback at Monday Night Football at Hard Rock Cafe Hard Rock Café Boston (Faneuil Hall) All season long, Hard Rock Café will turn its amps to 11 for Monday Night Football, and you won’t want to miss any of the grub or the gridiron action. In honor of the forthcoming Super Bowl 50, all apps (excluding the Jumbo Combo) will be 50% off, and it'll have $5 Corona Light pints. The Corona Street Team will be on hand during the first half with games and legit prizes, such as Corona football jerseys. (See what they did there?) The festivities start at 7:30pm, but you should go early to stake your claim. Mondays only.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 3-Dec 26
Order a side of biscuits and groovy at the Reggae Brunch and Day Party With a name like “Reggae Brunch and Day Party,” how could you possibly go wrong? Answer: you can’t. Get extra rasta-vibe mellow at DCBK’s recently launched Jamaican-themed Saturday brunch… and also day party (12:30-4:30pm). In addition to Darryl’s usual rib-sticking brunchables (waffles!), there will be specialty menu items and drinks, and a different live band every week. Reservations recommended. Saturdays only.
Order a side of biscuits and groovy at the Reggae Brunch and Day Party Darryl’s Corner Bar & Kitchen With a name like “Reggae Brunch and Day Party,” how could you possibly go wrong? Answer: you can’t. Get extra rasta-vibe mellow at DCBK’s recently launched Jamaican-themed Saturday brunch… and also day party (12:30-4:30pm). In addition to Darryl’s usual rib-sticking brunchables (waffles!), there will be specialty menu items and drinks, and a different live band every week. Reservations recommended. Saturdays only.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 9 Fri
“Taste America” Tour The James Beard Foundation’s “Taste America” Tour is landing in Boston for two days of foodie action featuring past JBF winners and other major local talent. On Friday night, mingle with said talent at the “Night of Culinary Stars” (Langham Hotel) starting at 6pm. The reception and dinner will be curated by Boston all-stars such as Traci Des Jardins, Tim Cushman, Tony Maws, and Ana Sortun. On Saturday, Sur La Table will host an entire day of FREE culinary events such as cooking demonstrations, book signings, and tastings. Reservations are required for the cooking demos, so grab your seat at the table here.
“Taste America” Tour see event website The James Beard Foundation’s “Taste America” Tour is landing in Boston for two days of foodie action featuring past JBF winners and other major local talent. On Friday night, mingle with said talent at the “Night of Culinary Stars” (Langham Hotel) starting at 6pm. The reception and dinner will be curated by Boston all-stars such as Traci Des Jardins, Tim Cushman, Tony Maws, and Ana Sortun. On Saturday, Sur La Table will host an entire day of FREE culinary events such as cooking demonstrations, book signings, and tastings. Reservations are required for the cooking demos, so grab your seat at the table here.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 16 Fri
Beer & Cider Fest The Drink Craft Beer crew knows exactly what we want: more beer and cider events packed with New England regional goodness. There will be three sessions (one on Friday, two on Saturday) for your suds-sipping pleasure, and you’ll have over 70 craft beers and ciders to choose from. (Good luck with that.) Many of your faves (Clown Shoes, Downeast, Slumbrew) will be there, and your ticket scores you unlimited small pours (2oz) of them all. Hungry? Gonna be. Tenoch Mexican, Q’s Nuts, and Union Square Donuts will be there with plenty of delicious snacks… and there will be snacking.
Space 57 at The Revere Hotel
Beer & Cider Fest Space 57 at The Revere Hotel The Drink Craft Beer crew knows exactly what we want: more beer and cider events packed with New England regional goodness. There will be three sessions (one on Friday, two on Saturday) for your suds-sipping pleasure, and you’ll have over 70 craft beers and ciders to choose from. (Good luck with that.) Many of your faves (Clown Shoes, Downeast, Slumbrew) will be there, and your ticket scores you unlimited small pours (2oz) of them all. Hungry? Gonna be. Tenoch Mexican, Q’s Nuts, and Union Square Donuts will be there with plenty of delicious snacks… and there will be snacking.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 18 Sun
“Freaky Deaky, Creapy Crawly, Halloween Hellraiser in 3D” The alt-trivia variety spectacle Old School Game Show sets its sights on Halloween with its season opener, and zany costumes are highly encouraged. (Who’s going as Deflategate?) The evening will be flush with laughs as the cast guides you through interactive trivia, a costume contest, and maybe a few skits along the way. The swinging house band will be back, as well as the spandex-clad Cubic Zirconia Dancers. So there’s that.
“Freaky Deaky, Creapy Crawly, Halloween Hellraiser in 3D” Oberon The alt-trivia variety spectacle Old School Game Show sets its sights on Halloween with its season opener, and zany costumes are highly encouraged. (Who’s going as Deflategate?) The evening will be flush with laughs as the cast guides you through interactive trivia, a costume contest, and maybe a few skits along the way. The swinging house band will be back, as well as the spandex-clad Cubic Zirconia Dancers. So there’s that.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 2 Mon
A Little of This, A Little of That: A Pairing Party As the name suggests, get a little bit of everything at BCAE’s five-course pairing party (6:30-8:30pm) complete with its own parade of local all-star chefs. (Take that, JBF!) The dynamic duos include the likes of Burgers + Beer (Ed Brylczyk & Brendan O’Toole), Tacos + Tequila (Erwin Ramos & Randall Bird), and Cheese + Chocolate + Wine (Adam Centamore, Erika Frey). Get your tickets for maximum snackage here.
Boston Center for Adult Education
A Little of This, A Little of That: A Pairing Party Boston Center for Adult Education As the name suggests, get a little bit of everything at BCAE’s five-course pairing party (6:30-8:30pm) complete with its own parade of local all-star chefs. (Take that, JBF!) The dynamic duos include the likes of Burgers + Beer (Ed Brylczyk & Brendan O’Toole), Tacos + Tequila (Erwin Ramos & Randall Bird), and Cheese + Chocolate + Wine (Adam Centamore, Erika Frey). Get your tickets for maximum snackage here.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 7 Sat
Laugh until it hurts at North Shore’s Last Comic Standing contest Score some belly laughs and be part of comedy history at Elks Post #1390’s first annual Last Comic Standing Contest from 8-10:30pm. Former America’s Got Talent and NBC’s Last Comic Standing contestant Bob Gautreau headlines the 10-comic-deep lineup, which will compete for the coveted “Funniest Person on the North Shore” prize. Major bonus: tickets are only $10 and all proceeds benefit the Beverly/Salem Elks Scholarship Fund -- snag yours here.
The Beverley/Salem Elks Post #1390
Laugh until it hurts at North Shore’s Last Comic Standing contest The Beverley/Salem Elks Post #1390 Score some belly laughs and be part of comedy history at Elks Post #1390’s first annual Last Comic Standing Contest from 8-10:30pm. Former America’s Got Talent and NBC’s Last Comic Standing contestant Bob Gautreau headlines the 10-comic-deep lineup, which will compete for the coveted “Funniest Person on the North Shore” prize. Major bonus: tickets are only $10 and all proceeds benefit the Beverly/Salem Elks Scholarship Fund -- snag yours here.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 20 Fri
Beer Summit Harvest Fest Be your own suds ambassador at Beer Summit’s Harvest Fest highlighting the best possible beers you should be drinking this fall. Three sessions (one on Friday, two on Saturday) ensure you get a chance to sample over 200+ barley pops from 50+ local, national, and international breweries like Bad Martha, Henniker, Saranac, and Two Roads… to name check a few. Pro tip: this event sells out fast, and you can get your bottomless mug here.
Beer Summit Harvest Fest Park Plaza Castle Be your own suds ambassador at Beer Summit’s Harvest Fest highlighting the best possible beers you should be drinking this fall. Three sessions (one on Friday, two on Saturday) ensure you get a chance to sample over 200+ barley pops from 50+ local, national, and international breweries like Bad Martha, Henniker, Saranac, and Two Roads… to name check a few. Pro tip: this event sells out fast, and you can get your bottomless mug here.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 21 Sat
Mass Ave-A-Thon Put on your walking and drinking shoes for the yearly bar-hopping tour de force known as the mighty Mass Ave-A-Thon. A tradition since 1986, this annual pub crawl along Mass Ave’s bestest watering holes is a not-to-be-missed roaming party with stops at fan faves like Grafton Street, People’s Republik, Woody’s Grill & Tap, and Eastern Standard. The Avengers will assemble at the Hong Kong (Harvard Square) promptly at 6:30pm, so don’t be late. And seriously, wear comfortable shoes.
Various locations
Mass Ave-A-Thon Various locations Put on your walking and drinking shoes for the yearly bar-hopping tour de force known as the mighty Mass Ave-A-Thon. A tradition since 1986, this annual pub crawl along Mass Ave’s bestest watering holes is a not-to-be-missed roaming party with stops at fan faves like Grafton Street, People’s Republik, Woody’s Grill & Tap, and Eastern Standard. The Avengers will assemble at the Hong Kong (Harvard Square) promptly at 6:30pm, so don’t be late. And seriously, wear comfortable shoes.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 5-19
Chocolate Class Just in time for the holidays, you can learn to make your own chocolate masterpieces to share with the fam at Chocolee Chocolate School (2-4pm). During the two-hour course, you'll learn the basics of chocolate-making from confectioner industry legend Lee Napoli, including tempering, truffle-rolling, and nut-barking. (Please stop smirking.) At the end of the session, you will walk away with a 1lb box of artisanal candy that you made yourself, plus handy recipes so you can do it again. (Congrats, you just earned your chocolate merit badge.) December 5th and 19th only.
Chocolate Class Chocolee Chocolate School Just in time for the holidays, you can learn to make your own chocolate masterpieces to share with the fam at Chocolee Chocolate School (2-4pm). During the two-hour course, you'll learn the basics of chocolate-making from confectioner industry legend Lee Napoli, including tempering, truffle-rolling, and nut-barking. (Please stop smirking.) At the end of the session, you will walk away with a 1lb box of artisanal candy that you made yourself, plus handy recipes so you can do it again. (Congrats, you just earned your chocolate merit badge.) December 5th and 19th only.