The Best Things to Do in Boston This Fall

Be an armchair quarterback at Monday Night Football at Hard Rock Cafe Hard Rock Café Boston (Faneuil Hall) All season long, Hard Rock Café will turn its amps to 11 for Monday Night Football, and you won’t want to miss any of the grub or the gridiron action. In honor of the forthcoming Super Bowl 50, all apps (excluding the Jumbo Combo) will be 50% off, and it'll have $5 Corona Light pints. The Corona Street Team will be on hand during the first half with games and legit prizes, such as Corona football jerseys. (See what they did there?) The festivities start at 7:30pm, but you should go early to stake your claim. Mondays only.