11 Things You Must Do in Boston This Summer

Since the Red Sox's season is pretty much over (we’re so spoiled here), you're gonna need some other distractions this summer. We mean, besides following the Summer of Gronk. The city is one giant party all the way 'til fall, and these 11 shindigs prove it.
Jun 24 Wed
Dawg Gone Dogs Olde Magoun’s Saloon This is your last chance to savor Olde Magoun’s “Dawg Gone Dogs,” an homage to the summertime staple from 5-11pm. The menu explores the culinary range of franks, and it’s belly-busting: chili cheese dogs, sliders, bahn mi weenies, Windy City Chicago dogs, pigs in a blanket, and fair food fave, corn dogs... to name a few. Wash all that down with a fine brew and kick Hump Day to the curb.
Jun 25 Thu
Port Brewing Co. Dinner Foundry on Elm Join Port Brewing Company of San Marcos, CA for this action-packed episode of Foundry’s Thursday night “Beer Dinner Series.” Available from 5pm until close, the two-course prix fixe (paired with suds) will be a collaboration between Chef Shayne Nunes and Beer Czar Geoff Thompson. Special bonuses: this is a mega-deal at $20, and there are no reservations required. It’s that easy.
Jun 25-Jul 30
Summer Party Cruises On the water (duh), but the boat leaves from Commonwealth Pier There’s no better way to enjoy summertime in Boston than a sunset booze cruise. (Amiright?) And you’re in luck, as Boston Event Guide hosts weekly (every Thursday, June 25th through July) Summer Party Cruises complete with three floors of entertainment (DJs AND live bands), dancing under the stars, and over $1,000 in door prizes. Tickets are only $30 for this three-hour tour (7:30-10:30pm), and there’s a free after-party at a nearby bar.
Jul 14 Tue
Outside the Box Festival Boston Common Outside the Box triumphantly returns from its 2014 hiatus with a revved up six-day party on Boston Common. The massive performing arts festival is loaded with 70 different acts (from theater performances to indie bands), food trucks, games, vendors, and activities. Highlights include shows by Guster, Atlas Genius, Gin Blossoms, and the Sleeping Weazel Theater Company. Best of all, tickets cost $0.00. Yep, it’s totally free.
Jul 22-Aug 9
Shakespeare on the Common: King Lear Parkman Bandstand Will Lyman, the resonant voice of PBS’ Frontline, stars as the monarch-gone-mad in Commonwealth Shakespeare Company’s first EVER production of King Lear. Now in its 20th season, Shakespeare on the Common brings the Bard to you, Sunday through Saturday, for almost three weeks of free performances. Pack a sammie from home, or go in style with newly launched picnic basket spreads from Beacon Hill Hotel Bistro (check here) and Davio’s (call 617-357-4810).
Aug 1-31
Souped up Gazpacho Bar Legal Sea Foods' Charles Square Terrace Bar As part of its Endless Summer (and yours), Legal’s Terrace Bar (Charles Square) cools you off with an over-the-top gazpacho bar in August. Available by the cup ($6) or in a trio ($15), bases are Red (tomato, veggies), Green (cucumber, avocado), Yellow (cantaloupe, crème fraiche), and White (almonds, sherry vinegar). You can customize with $3 toppings like sweet Maine crabmeat, pickled Texas shrimp, and squid escabeche.
Aug 2 Sun
The Boston Seafood Festival Boston Fish Pier Now in its third year, the Boston Seafood Festival dives deep with an epic ocean celebration at Boston Fish Pier from 11am-6pm. The briny extravaganza promotes the sustainable fishing industry, and features tasty treats from New England chefs, an oyster-shucking contest, and a traditional lobster bake. Not to be missed: two fire boats will battle gladiator-style with WATER CANNONS in the harbor. Water cannons, dude.
Aug 22 Sat
Walker Stalker Con Westin Waterfront Zombies and zombie lovers overtake the Westin Waterfront for two days of undead action and, presumably, some bad jokes from Rick Grimes (Carrrl!). Various ticket packages (GA to Platinum VIP) let you roam through events like the Apocalypse Zombie Experience, Necrosis: After Party, screenings, Q&A forums, and autograph sessions. The A-listers on hand include 20+ Walking Dead cast members (Carl, Abraham, Lizzie) and other familiar faces: Walt Jr. (RJ Mitte) and Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) from Breaking Bad!
Sep 1 Tue
Retro September Mendon Twin Drive-In It’s worth the short jaunt southwest of town to catch the revived Mendon Twin Drive-In’s Retro September. Throughout the month, this '50s-era throwback will screen all-time classics (e.g. Jaws and The Goonies), and it’s only $25 for a carload (up to six). Practice your Truffle Shuffle in Pop’s Beer Garden, and be sure to visit Judi’s Snack Bar for triple cheeseburgers and Mendon Mile Long Hot Dogs. Yep.
Sep 12 Sat
Riverfest Assembly Row and the nearby Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park Finish the summer in style at the eighth annual Riverfest, the final outdoor party of the season at Assembly Row (11am-8pm). There will be live music and performances all day long at the amphitheater, as well as art displays, a sidewalk sale, food and drink, and fireworks over the Mystic. Stay tuned to the website for more information.
Sep 19 Sat
Island Creek Oyster Festival The Lawn on D What do 30,000 oysters, 30 chefs, three bands, and you have in common? You’ll all be at Island Creek Oyster Farm’s first ever ICO Festival from 3:30-8:30pm at The Lawn on D. This bi-valve bonanza, with oysters from northeast farms, supports sustainable aquaculture initiatives through The Island Creek Oysters Foundation. Tickets are $75 and will be on sale July 1st.