The Best Things to Do in Boston This Winter

Ease into your resolutions at New Year’s Hangover Buffet If you spent New Year’s Eve at Brass Union (or anywhere), then you’ll definitely need Olde Magoun’s rib-sticking all-you-can-eat New Year’s Hangover Buffet (10am-4pm). Yeah, you read that right: all you can eat sausage, bacon, muffins, whiskey-soaked French toast, rustic pulled pork hash, mac & cheese with kielbasa, and biscuits & gravy. Need we say more? OK, there will also be killer hair-o-the-dog beverages like the Dirty Mary (a vodka and Guinness float that shouldn’t work as well as it does) and the Hip Derby with bourbon and west coast IPA. See you there.

