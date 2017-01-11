Autumn in New England: it’s basically the one reason West Coasters envy us. It’s also a fleeting period of beauty and calm before the ugly AF reality of a Boston winter. So what does this mean? Basically, that we have to gather our rosebuds (mums?) while we may. To aid in this crucial endeavor, we’ve rounded up all of the most epic events happening around the city this fall, from music fests to oyster fests to Oktoberfests. And keep an eye peeled for Brady -- he has some time to kill, after all.
Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Boston This Fall
September
Thursday - Wednesday
Sep 1-Nov 30
52 Church St, Harvard Square
The cure for what ails your midweek blues? A restaurant dance party, duh. Every last Wednesday of the month, The Sinclair hosts a live DJ for a restaurant rave with drinks from Harpoon Brewery, Fernet-Branca, and Narragansett. The party runs from 9pm to 1am; we dare you to make a night of it and roll into work the next day like nothing happened.
Saturday
Sep 3
World Trade Center
Yes, we’re stuck in town for the long weekend too. Cheer up, buttercup: there’s a harbor cruise with your name on it. The Saturday night Spirit of Boston cruise includes fireworks along with the party trifecta (drinks, dinner, and dancing). If you can’t be a haughty yachtie, play one for an evening.
Thursday - Sunday
Sep 8-Jan 1
1 Kendall Square
As if you need another reason to decamp at Andy Husbands' new Kendall Square BBQ spot. Starting September 8th and running through the end of the 2016 season, The Smoke Shop offers a pretty damn delectable "Pig Skin" menu on football Sundays: buckets of crispy pig skins and bar wings, pulled pork or burnt-end sliders that you order by the half-dozen, and buckets full of High Life ponies… but you might want to make your reservation now for Brady’s return on October 9th.
Saturday
Sep 10
Pine Banks baseball field
Boston Calling ain’t happening this fall, which means you have to get your fix elsewhere. The JP Music Fest more than fits the bill: two outdoor stages, 20 local acts, and the requisite food trucks. And since the festivities happen from noon to 7pm, you’ll still have time to
sober up before bed head out for the evening.
Boston Calling ain’t happening this fall, which means you have to get your fix elsewhere. The JP Music Fest more than fits the bill: two outdoor stages, 20 local acts, and the requisite food trucks. And since the festivities happen from noon to 7pm, you’ll still have time to
Monday
Sep 12
Harpoon Brewery, 306 Northern Avenue
Think it’s just about slurping and swallowing? You’re not alone, but 11 local chefs (including one from the awesome new seafood bar Saltie Girl) will set you straight by serving up myriad oyster dishes alongside 20 different Harpoon beers. Ticket sales benefit the No Kid Hungry campaign, so you can do good by eating good.
Friday
Sep 16
Treat September like August at Boston Common Movie Nights
Boston Common
Free outdoor movies are one of the things we’ll miss most about summer. Luckily the city feels our pain, and has set us up for a couple of Friday night flicks before the weather wears us down. On September 16th, you can catch Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, which is pretty great. The free movies start around 7:45pm, but you know the deal: free = get there super-early.
Friday
Sep 16
Gallery West, Boston Design Center
So first off, you get to soiree in the exclusive Boston Design Center, not often open to the public. And then you get to nosh on vittles from Tiffani Faison, who just continues to kill it at Sweet Cheeks Q and Tiger Mama. And then, there will be rosé slushies, best enjoyed as you two-step to DJed tunes. And then then, it all benefits Young Friends of Lovin’ Spoonfuls. That’s a nice little Friday right there.
Saturday - Sunday
Sep 17-18
Innovation and Design Building
Do you really need another plaid shirt? Well, yes, you do, and maybe that locally made belt and that shovel too (why? because!). This annual pop-up market caters especially to lumbersexuals and the people who love them, with tons of artisanal clothing, accessories, and homeware brands hawking their rough-hewn but beautiful wares. And it’s all made in the USA. ‘Merica, baby.
Sunday
Sep 18
Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway
We love this one: samples aplenty, a chance to chat with regional farmers and purveyors, chef demos, and local craft brew tastings. Plus, the sun always seems to play along -- guess the weather gods really do approve of sustainable practices.
Wednesday
Sep 21
Museum of Science
Haven’t visited the Museum of Science since you grew bored of waiting for those chicks to hatch? You’re totally missing out, if only because the planetarium regularly puts on some pretty funky adult entertainment. On certain Wednesdays this fall, you’ll experience a mashup of visual effects along with music from Radiohead. And hey, that T-rex is still there in the main wing -- might want to give him a gander too.
Friday
Sep 23
Treat September like August at Boston Common Movie Nights
Boston Common
Free outdoor movies are the one of the things we’ll miss most about summer. Luckily the city feels our pain, and has set us up for a couple of Friday night flicks before the weather wears us down. On September 23rd, you can catch Star Wars: The Force Awakens (eep!). The free movies start around 7:45pm, but you know the deal: free = get there super-early.
Saturday
Sep 24
Union Square
Boston has the greatest resume: not only are we the birthplace of this fine nation, but we also invented marshmallow fluff! Technically, said birth occurred in Somerville -- Union Square specifically, thanks to the gloriously named Archibald Query. There’s a fluff lick off, fluff hairstyling, fluff musical chairs… you get the picture. Plus, this year’s theme is "Fluff U: A Sweet Education," so you know this will be a good one.
Saturday
Sep 24
Columbus Avenue, Back Bay
Hit up one of the city’s most revered block parties. From noon to 6pm, you can eat, drink, and be merry as you listen to jazz, Latin, blues, funk, and groove. But our favorite feature might be the instrument petting zoo, which lets you noodle on many a musical device... without fear of retribution.
Sunday - Monday
Sep 25-26
Pretend you understand aesthetics at the South End Open Studios
South End
Let’s all get together and pretend to know about art, shall we? Truth is, the open studios are a blast even for philistines: mixed media, chatty artists, fun crowds, and a lot of complimentary wine and cheese to bribe you into browsing -- yay for an excuse to look cultured while we day drink!
October
Sunday
Oct 9
Harvard Square
It’s like a global food fair combined with a music fest combined with a street fair... oh, and of course combined with a bona fide Oktoberfest, as there will be four beer gardens set up for your imbibing pleasure. Honk if you’re thirsty -- no, seriously, because the daytime festivities are augmented by the cacophonous HONK! parade.
Wednesday
Oct 12
Museum of Science
Haven’t visited the Museum of Science since you grew bored of waiting for those chicks to hatch? You’re totally missing out, if only because the planetarium regularly puts on some pretty funky adult entertainment. On certain Wednesdays this fall, you’ll experience a mashup of visual effects along with music from Tom Waits. And hey, that T-rex is still there in the main wing -- might want to give him a gander too.
Saturday
Oct 15
Copley Square
Nothing like listening to keynote speeches from Tom Perrotta, Colson Whitehead, and Susan Faludi to get your writing juices flowing again. A seriously serious collection of writers descends on Copley Square to make bookishness cool. The street fair will introduce you to literary mags you’ve never heard of and local food vendors you definitely have.
Saturday - Sunday
Oct 22-23
Cambridge
I mean, it’s almost like you can’t not go, if only because of FOMOC (fear of missing out on chowder). Massive crowds, crisp temps, the most Brahmin sport going -- it’s New England autumn in a nutshell. Just be prepared to have a few H-bombs dropped on you.
November
Friday
Nov 4
Space 57
OK, so we first read this as "Beer & Sweats," which we imagined to be some sort of booze-filled workout, which didn’t sound half bad! But beer and sweets are a much better combination. You can sample 20 different regional craft brews along with 20 different locally made desserts. The combinations are actually endless -- or at least, deliciously overwhelming.
Wednesday
Nov 9
Museum of Science
Haven’t visited the Museum of Science since you grew bored of waiting for those chicks to hatch? You’re totally missing out, if only because the planetarium regularly puts on some pretty funky adult entertainment. On certain Wednesdays this fall, you’ll experience a mashup of visual effects along with music from Lady Gaga. And hey, that T-rex is still there in the main wing -- might want to give him a gander too.
Tuesday
Nov 22
Bright-Landry Hockey Center
So, did you know that a) we have a professional women’s hockey team, and b) they won the inaugural Isobel Cup earlier this year? Now that you do, you owe it to them to watch a game. The home opener, to be exact.
