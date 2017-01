Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Boston This Winter

City Hall Plaza

Remember when your mom wouldn't even let you get off at the Government Center T stop? Now our government center is ground zero for everything new and exciting happening in the city. The latest installment is a European-like Christmas market with a skating path (much better than a rink), a holiday market full of local vendors, and pay-to-play attractions like Santa's House and "Vinopolis," a traveling wine exhibit.

