Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Boston This Winter

Santa Speedo Run
Santa Speedo Run | Flickr/TimothyJ

Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Boston This Winter

Now that 2016 is coming to a merciful close, it's time to rediscover your socializing mojo. Here are 13 freeze-defying things to do in Boston this winter. And considering we have yet to see a single snowflake, we expect all you precious snowflakes to leave the safety (aka warmth) of your apartments.

Boston Food Secrets You Really Need to Know About
Classic Harbor Line-Boston
December
December
Thursday - Saturday
Dec 1-31
Sail away from holiday stress with Classic Harbor Line Boston
Rowes Wharf
Let's be honest -- holiday cheer is a farce. Mostly you spend December willing away the seasonal pressures. Make your dreams a reality aboard one of the Classic Harbor Line boats. On Thursdays and Fridays throughout the month, the company offers both Christmas carol and holiday jazz cruises aboard the 1920s-style Northern Lights motor yacht. Then there's the "Cocoa & Carols" weekend holiday cruise…with hot toddies.
Friday - Tuesday
Dec 2-Feb 28
Marvel again at City Hall's metamorphosis at the "Boston Winter (Presented By Berkshire Bank)" installation
City Hall Plaza
Remember when your mom wouldn't even let you get off at the Government Center T stop? Now our government center is ground zero for everything new and exciting happening in the city. The latest installment is a European-like Christmas market with a skating path (much better than a rink), a holiday market full of local vendors, and pay-to-play attractions like Santa's House and "Vinopolis," a traveling wine exhibit.
Friday - Sunday
Dec 2-4
Win the prezzie war at the SoWa Winter Festival
SoWa Power Station (540 Harrison Ave)
It's pretty much the opposite of mall shopping. Instead, you'll peruse regionally made wares from more than 100 local vendors while sipping a seasonal cocktail from Area. There's also a charity wrapping that benefits Hearth Inc., a homelessness nonprofit.
Monday
Dec 5
Drink to learn before you drink to forget at the Island Creek Oyster Bar Vine Masters series
Island Creek Oyster Bar
By the end of the month, your imbibing will serve escapist purposes. But why not first learn to drink well? Renowned wine writer David White (Terroirist.com) comes to Island Creek to throw an epic Champagne-fueled dinner: a five-course seafood repast paired with a selection of Champagne flights. In other words, the perfect before-Christmas couples present to give one another.  
Monday - Monday
Dec 5-12
Shop and drink local at The Hawthorne's Holiday Pop-Up
The Hawthorne
We'll shop any holiday market located inside a bar (duh). We also respect a pop-up that dares to pop up on a Monday night. From 5-7pm on these December Monday eves, The Hawthorne lures us in with local vendors like R. Murphy Knives, Brown & Coconut, and Hearth and Harrow (and cocktails, of course).
Saturday
Dec 10
Start upping your sit-up count in advance of the Santa Speedo Run
Back Bay
Your Instagram game is never easier than on this day. Join the 700 scantily clad joggers whooping their way through the Back Bay; all it takes is a red hat, a Euro-style bathing suit, and a whole lot of gumption. At least all that goosebump-bringing exposure is for a good cause, specifically Play Ball Foundation, which funds sports in Boston middle schools.
Tuesday
Dec 13
Take a pause from holiday madness with free pizza at Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana
It's the one-year anniversary of the greatest pie addition to the Greater Boston area. And it's giving back, big time: one free small cheese pizza (takeout only) to all guests between 1pm and 4pm. It's well worth the drive out to Chestnut Hill.
cabaret
January
Flickr/bernavazqueze
January
Sunday
Jan 1
Feel lucky, punk, at Craigie on Main's "Lucky" Brunch
Craigie on Main
It's a one-time-only reappearance of Craigie's brunch -- a great way to kick off the year, for sure. For 50 bucks you get a three-course prix fixe menu that features all the Craigie classics. But it gets better: One lucky table, chosen at random, gets all their meals comped. That's what we call a no-lose gamble.
Saturday
Jan 28
Shake off the deep winter chill at CRASHfest 2017
House of Blues
Three stages, 10 bands, and limitless street food and drink (insofar as you can limitlessly stuff your gullet). The House of Blues indoor music fest spotlights world music from the likes of Daby Touré and Debo Band and pretty much demands you hit the dance floor (wallflowers can take a seat in the balcony).
Tuesday - Sunday
Jan 31-Feb 12
Break off a piece of the Kit Kat Klub at "Cabaret"
Boston Opera House
What with Hamilton still an all-ages sensation and La La Land an awards-season favorite, it’s safe to say that musicals are back. So just line up behind the masses already and spring for tix to the Sam Mendes/Rob Marshall sensation. And just be honest: You already know all the words to "Cabaret" and "Willkommen" already.
Boston Wine Expo
February
February
Saturday - Sunday
Feb 18-19
Revisit that New Year's hangover at the Boston Wine Expo
Seaport World Trade Center
Your 2017 resolution: Learn what the hell you're talking about when you talk about wine. We suggest doing it crash-course style at the city’s biggest vino gala. Hundreds of exhibitors will wet your whistle; once you've gotten good and loosened up, you can spring for one of the deeper-dive seminars. And if you already know what the hell you're talking about, there's always the Vintners' Reserve Lounge, where you can sample all the rarest and most expensive bottles.
Sunday
Feb 26
Eat your weight in potato pancakes at Beyond Bubbie's Kitchen
Back Bay Events Center
Celebrate your Jewish roots, or celebrate the Jewish roots of others. Either way, you're eating like a kinig. More than a dozen local restaurants (Juliet, Hojoko) will show off their highfalutin takes on traditional fare, while regional brewers (Notch, Bantam Cider) offer a considerable upgrade from Manischewitz.
golf expo
March
Pavel1964/Shutterstock
March
Friday - Sunday
Mar 3-5
Get back into the swing of things at the National Golf Expo
Seaport World Trade Center
It's time to remind yourself that there are plenty of back-nine days ahead. The World Trade Center expo includes tons of demos and interactive exhibits, plus more than 100 exhibitors hawking their wares. Just beware: With months of cold weather bearing down on your shoulders, you might be an easy target.
Meaghan Agnew is a writer in Boston.

