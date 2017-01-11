Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Boston This Winter

Seaport World Trade Center

Your 2017 resolution: Learn what the hell you're talking about when you talk about wine. We suggest doing it crash-course style at the city’s biggest vino gala. Hundreds of exhibitors will wet your whistle; once you've gotten good and loosened up, you can spring for one of the deeper-dive seminars. And if you already know what the hell you're talking about, there's always the Vintners' Reserve Lounge, where you can sample all the rarest and most expensive bottles.

