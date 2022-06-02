How to Celebrate Pride Month in Boston

Along with al fresco happy hours aplenty and days spent lounging in the sun, June ushers in some of the most fun events of the summer for Pride Month. While in-person events have been on hold for the last few years (and we’re still without the annual parade since Boston Pride officially dissolved), there are still plenty of ways to celebrate LGBTQ pride in Boston throughout June. You can always visit local gay bars or run off to P-Town for some revelry, but special parties are happening in the city all month as well. Plus, from learning about LGBTQ history at historic sites around town to donating your time and money to a worthy cause, there are a lot of ways to make meaningful impact. So no matter how you want to honor this month, here are all the best ways to celebrate Pride this year in Boston.

Head to Pride parties all around town The month kicks off with the City Hall rainbow lighting ceremony on June 1, featuring Mayor Wu and a bunch of live performances from local LGBTQ artists. Atlantico is also hosting a free party that night that benefits BAGLY; think cocktails, DJed tunes, and complimentary oysters. Over the weekend, Night Shift Brewing is throwing a Tea Dance on Saturday with Boston Proud down at Lovejoy Wharf and hosting a marketplace with LGBTQ makers the next day in Everett. From June 5-9, The Liberty Hotel is staging a whole week of event programming including a drag-show Yappier Hour, a Fashionably Late drag queen fashion show, and so much more.

