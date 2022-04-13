Everything You Need to Know About the Boston Marathon This Year

The Boston Marathon and all its spectator fandom is finally back. With an expected 30,000 athletes participating in the race this Patriots' Day, Marathon Monday continues to be a monumental celebration for those both nearby and visiting. This year, the Marathon is celebrating 50 years since the first official women’s division by featuring eight women—from athletes to human rights activists—who will participate in a special Honorary Women’s Team. So get your crafty signs and comfortable shoes ready to go and read on for everything you need to know about the return of Marathon Monday.

What time does the race start and end? Get ready to kick the Marathon off at 9 am on Monday, April 18. (But if you’re celebrating from the sidelines, your morning will be off to a much earlier start). Timing is broken down by the following divisions: 9:02 am: Men’s Wheelchair

9:05 am: Women’s Wheelchair

9:30 am: Handcycle & Duo Participants

9:37 am: Professional Men

9:45 am: Professional Women

9:50 am: Para Athletics Division

10 am: Wave One

10:25 am: Wave Two

10:50 am: Wave Three

11:15 am: Wave Four As for when the race officially wraps, runners in each category have approximately six hours from the time the last official starter crosses the start line. So the race is likely to come to an official close around 5 pm.

What is the route? Participants begin the 26.2-mile trek in Hopkinton and wrap up at none other than Copley Square’s famous finish line. The course takes runners through Ashland, Framingham, Natick, Wellesley, Newton, and Brookline before entering downtown. Check out the Boston Athletic Association’s course map or download the official app to find more spectator spots, hydration stations, mile markers, and more. When and where are the street closures? Downtown street closures and parking restrictions (there are a lot of them) will be in effect in neighborhoods like Back Bay, Beacon Hill, Brighton, Fenway-Kenmore, North End, and Government Center. Visit the City of Boston’s Boston Marathon traffic advisory page for specifics so you can plan your commute without the chaos. How do I keep track of a runner? If you’re keeping your eyes peeled for a specific runner, you can track them live via the B.A.A. app. How cool is that?