Every Outdoor Movie Screening in Boston, Now in One Calendar

You watched a million movies at home during Snowmageddon 2015, and now it’s time to see some flicks while not sitting on your couch. For your convenience, we found over 65 free outdoor movies and listed them all right here in chronological order. That was hard, so you’re welcome. From new hits (The Avengers) to old favorites (Back to the Future), here are 1.21 gigawatts of silver-screen action coming to a park, green space, café, bar, and/or parking lot near you.
Editor's Note: Since there will undoubtedly be more movies that get scheduled, we'll be updating this list throughout the summer on the first of every month. Got tips on a new outdoor movie screening series? Leave 'em in the comments below.
Event
Jun 19 Fri
Groundhog Day Amenities: You’re by the ocean; multiple nearby food and beverage venues (e.g. Meritage, The Alley Bar at Rowes Wharf).
Boston Harbor Hotel
Event
Jun 19 Fri
Soul Power Amenities: Multiple nearby food and beverage venues in Fort Point Channel and the Seaport District; live entertainment (bands and/or DJs) before the movie.
The Lawn on D
Event
Jun 22 Mon
Back to the Future Amenities: $3 popcorn (with real butter!) available in addition to its regular menu.
Bloc 11
Event
Jun 26 Fri
The Princess Bride Amenities: You’re by the ocean; multiple nearby food and beverage venues (e.g. Meritage, The Alley Bar at Rowes Wharf).
Boston Harbor Hotel
Event
Jun 26 Fri
Yellow Submarine Amenities: Multiple nearby food and beverage venues in Fort Point Channel and the Seaport District; live entertainment (bands and/or DJs) before the movie.
The Lawn on D
Event
Jun 26 Fri
Malificent Amenities: From 6-8pm, Jim the DJ and Revere Recreation will kick out some jams for your entertainment; you’re on/near the beach.
Kelly’s Roast Beef (Revere)
Event
Event
Jul 1 Wed
Little Shop of Horrors Amenities: BYOB picnic starts at 7:30pm.
Somerville Growing Center (rain location at SCATV)
Event
Jul 3 Fri
Rocky Amenities: You’re by the ocean; multiple nearby food and beverage venues (e.g. Meritage, The Alley Bar at Rowes Wharf).
Boston Harbor Hotel
Event
Jul 7 Tue
The Goonies Amenities: Movies are free; delicious Sinclair drinks and snacks for purchase; doors are at 8pm.
The Sinclair (on the patio)
Event
Jul 8 Wed
Three Stooges; Popeye; Bugs Bunny Amenities: BYOB picnic starts at 7:30pm.
Somerville Growing Center (rain location at SCATV)
Event
Jul 9 Thu
The Lego Movie Amenities: Sweet ocean views; the nearby Alma Nove patio for before/after snacks and drinks.
The Launch at Hingham Shipyard
Event
Jul 9 Thu
Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb Amenities: From 6-8pm, Jim the DJ and Revere Recreation will kick out some jams for your entertainment; you’re on/near the beach.
William G. Reinstein Bandstand (Revere Beach)
Event
Jul 9 Thu
Ice Age Amenities: Multiple nearby food and beverage venues in Davis Square; located conveniently behind the T station.
Seven Hills Park (Somerville)
Event
Event
Jul 11 Sat
Paddington Amenities: Multiple nearby food and beverage venues at Assembly Row; you can take the T to the new Assembly Station on the Orange Line.
Baxter Park at Assembly Row (Somerville)
Event
Jul 11 Sat
The Boxtrolls Amenities: Everything inside the Shops at Prudential Center.
Prudential Center South Garden
Event
Jul 12 Sun
Driving Miss Daisy Amenities: Harbor views; that cool trellis; plenty of nearby food and beverage venues.
Christopher Columbus Park (North End)
Event
Event
Jul 15 Wed
The Boy in the Plastic Bubble Amenities: BYOB picnic starts at 7:30pm.
Somerville Growing Center (rain location at SCATV)
Event
Jul 16 Thu
Little Giants Amenities: Sweet ocean views; the nearby Alma Nove patio for before/after snacks and drinks.
The Launch at Hingham Shipyard
Event
Jul 16 Thu
Spiderman Amenities: From 6-8pm, Jim the DJ and Revere Recreation will kick out some jams for your entertainment; you’re on/near the beach.
Kelly’s Roast Beef (Revere)
Event
Jul 16 Thu
Dumb and Dumber Amenities: Multiple nearby food and beverage venues in Davis Square; located conveniently behind the T station.
Seven Hills Park (Somerville)
Event
Jul 17 Fri
African Queen Amenities: You’re by the ocean; multiple nearby food and beverage venues (e.g. Meritage, The Alley Bar at Rowes Wharf).
Boston Harbor Hotel
Event
Jul 18 Sat
Big Hero 6 Amenities: Multiple nearby food and beverage venues at Assembly Row; you can take the T to the new Assembly Station on the Orange Line
Baxter Park at Assembly Row (Somerville)
Event
Event
Event
Jul 22 Wed
Return of the Kung Fu Dragon Amenities: BYOB picnic starts at 7:30pm.
Somerville Growing Center (rain location at SCATV)
Event
Jul 23 Thu
Big Hero 6 Amenities: Sweet ocean views; the nearby Alma Nove patio for before/after snacks and drinks.
The Launch at Hingham Shipyard
Event
Jul 23 Thu
Despicable Me Amenities: From 6-8pm, Jim the DJ and Revere Recreation will kick out some jams for your entertainment; you’re on/near the beach.
William G. Reinstein Bandstand (Revere Beach)
Event
Event
Jul 24 Fri
Young Frankenstein Amenities: You’re by the ocean; multiple nearby food and beverage venues (e.g. Meritage, The Alley Bar at Rowes Wharf).
Boston Harbor Hotel
Event
Jul 25 Sat
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial Amenities: : Multiple nearby food and beverage venues at Assembly Row; you can take the T to the new Assembly Station on the Orange Line
Baxter Park at Assembly Row (Somerville)
Event
Jul 25 Sat
Big Hero 6 Amenities: Everything inside the Shops at Prudential Center.
Prudential Center South Garden
Event
Event
Jul 29 Wed
Charlie Chaplin shorts Amenities: BYOB picnic starts at 7:30pm.
Somerville Growing Center (rain location at SCATV)
Event
Jul 30 Thu
Dolphin Tale Amenities: Sweet ocean views; the nearby Alma Nove patio for before/after snacks and drinks.
The Launch at Hingham Shipyard
Event
Jul 30 Thu
The Maze Runner Amenities: From 6-8pm, Jim the DJ and Revere Recreation will kick out some jams for your entertainment; you’re on/near the beach.
Kelly’s Roast Beef (Revere)
Event
Jul 30 Thu
The Day After Tomorrow Amenities: Highland Kitchen and Sarma are both a short walk away.
City Hall Concourse (Somerville)
Event
Jul 31 Fri
Field of Dreams Amenities: You’re by the ocean; multiple nearby food and beverage venues (e.g. Meritage, The Alley Bar at Rowes Wharf).
Boston Harbor Hotel
Event
Aug 1 Sat
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull Amenities: Multiple nearby food and beverage venues at Assembly Row; you can take the T to the new Assembly Station on the Orange Line
Baxter Park at Assembly Row (Somerville)
Event
Event
Aug 2 Sun
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom Amenities: Harbor views; that cool trellis; plenty of nearby food and beverage venues.
Christopher Columbus Park (North End)
Event
Aug 4 Tue
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial Amenities: All films will be screened in 35mm; harbor views; the Greenway.
Greenway’s Wharf District Park
Event
Aug 6 Thu
Paddington Bear Amenities: Sweet ocean views; the nearby Alma Nove patio for before/after snacks and drinks
The Launch at Hingham Shipyard
Event
Event
Aug 6 Thu
Over the Hedge From 6-8pm, Jim the DJ and Revere Recreation will kick out some jams for your entertainment; you’re on/near the beach.
William G. Reinstein Bandstand (Revere Beach)
Event
Aug 7 Fri
The Big Sleep
Amenities: You’re by the ocean; multiple nearby food and beverage venues (e.g. Meritage, The Alley Bar at Rowes Wharf).
Boston Harbor Hotel
Event
Aug 8 Sat
Disney’s Cinderella Amenities: Multiple nearby food and beverage venues at Assembly Row; you can take the T to the new Assembly Station on the Orange Line
Baxter Park at Assembly Row (Somerville)
Event
Aug 8 Sat
Paddington Bear Amenities: Everything inside the Shops at Prudential Center.
Prudential Center South Garden
Event
Event
Aug 11 Tue
Dirty Dancing Amenities: Movies are free; delicious Sinclair drinks and snacks for purchase; doors are at 8pm
The Sinclair (on the patio)
Event
Aug 15 Sat
Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day Amenities: Multiple nearby food and beverage venues at Assembly Row; you can take the T to the new Assembly Station on the Orange Line
Baxter Park at Assembly Row (Somerville)
Event
Event
Event
Aug 13 Thu
Frozen Amenities: From 6-8pm, Jim the DJ and Revere Recreation will kick out some jams for your entertainment; you’re on/near the beach.
Kelly’s Roast Beef (Revere)
Event
Aug 13 Thu
Batman Returns Amenities: Multiple food and beverage venues in Davis Square and along Broadway; there’s also Tu Y Yo.
Powderhouse Square/Nathan Tufts Park (Somerville)
Event
Aug 14 Fri
Raiders of the Lost Ark Amenities: You’re by the ocean; multiple nearby food and beverage venues (e.g. Meritage, The Alley Bar at Rowes Wharf).
Boston Harbor Hotel
Event
Aug 15 Sat
Ratatouille Amenities: Everything inside the Shops at Prudential Center.
Prudential Center South Garden
Event
Event
Aug 20 Thu
The Ant Bully Amenities: Sweet ocean views; the nearby Alma Nove patio for before/after snacks and drinks.
The Launch at Hingham Shipyard
Event
Event
Aug 20 Thu
The Avengers Amenities: From 6-8pm, Jim the DJ and Revere Recreation will kick out some jams for your entertainment; you’re on/near the beach.
Kelly’s Roast Beef (Revere)
Event
Aug 20 Thu
Cool Runnings Amenities: Multiple nearby food and beverage venues in Davis Square; located conveniently behind the T station.
Seven Hills Park (Somerville)
Event
Aug 21 Fri
Now Voyager Amenities: You’re by the ocean; multiple nearby food and beverage venues (e.g. Meritage, The Alley Bar at Rowes Wharf).
Boston Harbor Hotel
Event
Aug 22 Sat
Guardians of the Galaxy Amenities: : Multiple nearby food and beverage venues at Assembly Row; you can take the T to the new Assembly Station on the Orange Line
Baxter Park at Assembly Row (Somerville)
Event
Event
Event
Aug 27 Thu
Planes: Fire & Rescue Amenities: Sweet ocean views; the nearby Alma Nove patio for before/after snacks and drinks.
The Launch at Hingham Shipyard
Event
Event
Aug 27 Thu
Viewer’s Choice Amenities: Multiple nearby food and beverage venues in Davis Square; located conveniently behind the T station.
Seven Hills Park (Somerville)
Event
Aug 28 Fri
The Apartment Amenities: You’re by the ocean; multiple nearby food and beverage venues (e.g. Meritage, The Alley Bar at Rowes Wharf).
Boston Harbor Hotel
Event
Aug 29 Sat
Maleficent Amenities: Multiple nearby food and beverage venues at Assembly Row; you can take the T to the new Assembly Station on the Orange Line
Baxter Park at Assembly Row (Somerville)
Event
Aug 29 Sat
Despicable Me Amenities: Everything inside the Shops at Prudential Center.
Prudential Center South Garden
Event
Sep 4 Fri
The Quiet Man Amenities: You’re by the ocean; multiple nearby food and beverage venues (e.g. Meritage, The Alley Bar at Rowes Wharf).
Boston Harbor Hotel
The Quiet Man Boston Harbor Hotel Amenities: You’re by the ocean; multiple nearby food and beverage venues (e.g. Meritage, The Alley Bar at Rowes Wharf).