Every Outdoor Movie Screening in Boston, Now in One Calendar

Shops at Prudential Center

You watched a million movies at home during Snowmageddon 2015, and now it’s time to see some flicks while not sitting on your couch. For your convenience, we found over 65 free outdoor movies and listed them all right here in chronological order. That was hard, so you’re welcome. From new hits (The Avengers) to old favorites (Back to the Future), here are 1.21 gigawatts of silver-screen action coming to a park, green space, café, bar, and/or parking lot near you.
 
Editor's Note: Since there will undoubtedly be more movies that get scheduled, we'll be updating this list throughout the summer on the first of every month. Got tips on a new outdoor movie screening series? Leave 'em in the comments below.

Columbia Pictures 

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Fri

Groundhog Day Amenities: You’re by the ocean; multiple nearby food and beverage venues (e.g. Meritage, The Alley Bar at Rowes Wharf).

Boston Harbor Hotel 

Groundhog Day Boston Harbor Hotel  Amenities: You’re by the ocean; multiple nearby food and beverage venues (e.g. Meritage, The Alley Bar at Rowes Wharf).

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Fri

Soul Power Amenities: Multiple nearby food and beverage venues in Fort Point Channel and the Seaport District; live entertainment (bands and/or DJs) before the movie.

The Lawn on D

Soul Power The Lawn on D Amenities: Multiple nearby food and beverage venues in Fort Point Channel and the Seaport District; live entertainment (bands and/or DJs) before the movie.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 22 Mon

Back to the Future  Amenities: $3 popcorn (with real butter!) available in addition to its regular menu.

Bloc 11 

Back to the Future  Bloc 11  Amenities: $3 popcorn (with real butter!) available in addition to its regular menu.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 26 Fri

The Princess Bride Amenities: You’re by the ocean; multiple nearby food and beverage venues (e.g. Meritage, The Alley Bar at Rowes Wharf).

Boston Harbor Hotel 

The Princess Bride Boston Harbor Hotel  Amenities: You’re by the ocean; multiple nearby food and beverage venues (e.g. Meritage, The Alley Bar at Rowes Wharf).

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 26 Fri

Yellow Submarine Amenities: Multiple nearby food and beverage venues in Fort Point Channel and the Seaport District; live entertainment (bands and/or DJs) before the movie.

The Lawn on D 

Yellow Submarine The Lawn on D  Amenities: Multiple nearby food and beverage venues in Fort Point Channel and the Seaport District; live entertainment (bands and/or DJs) before the movie.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 26 Fri

Malificent Amenities: From 6-8pm, Jim the DJ and Revere Recreation will kick out some jams for your entertainment; you’re on/near the beach.

Kelly’s Roast Beef (Revere) 

Malificent Kelly’s Roast Beef (Revere)  Amenities: From 6-8pm, Jim the DJ and Revere Recreation will kick out some jams for your entertainment; you’re on/near the beach.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 29 Mon

Batman Amenities: $3 popcorn (with real butter!) available in addition to its regular menu.

Bloc 11 

Batman Bloc 11  Amenities: $3 popcorn (with real butter!) available in addition to its regular menu.

Add
Warner Bros

Date

Event

Location

Jul 1 Wed

Little Shop of Horrors Amenities: BYOB picnic starts at 7:30pm.

Somerville Growing Center (rain location at SCATV) 

Little Shop of Horrors Somerville Growing Center (rain location at SCATV)  Amenities: BYOB picnic starts at 7:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 3 Fri

Rocky Amenities: You’re by the ocean; multiple nearby food and beverage venues (e.g. Meritage, The Alley Bar at Rowes Wharf).

Boston Harbor Hotel 

Rocky Boston Harbor Hotel  Amenities: You’re by the ocean; multiple nearby food and beverage venues (e.g. Meritage, The Alley Bar at Rowes Wharf).

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 7 Tue

The Goonies Amenities: Movies are free; delicious Sinclair drinks and snacks for purchase; doors are at 8pm.

The Sinclair (on the patio) 

The Goonies The Sinclair (on the patio)  Amenities: Movies are free; delicious Sinclair drinks and snacks for purchase; doors are at 8pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 8 Wed

Three Stooges; Popeye; Bugs Bunny Amenities: BYOB picnic starts at 7:30pm.  

Somerville Growing Center (rain location at SCATV)

Three Stooges; Popeye; Bugs Bunny Somerville Growing Center (rain location at SCATV) Amenities: BYOB picnic starts at 7:30pm.  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9 Thu

The Lego Movie Amenities: Sweet ocean views; the nearby Alma Nove patio for before/after snacks and drinks.

The Launch at Hingham Shipyard 

The Lego Movie The Launch at Hingham Shipyard  Amenities: Sweet ocean views; the nearby Alma Nove patio for before/after snacks and drinks.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9 Thu

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb Amenities: From 6-8pm, Jim the DJ and Revere Recreation will kick out some jams for your entertainment; you’re on/near the beach.

William G. Reinstein Bandstand (Revere Beach)

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb William G. Reinstein Bandstand (Revere Beach) Amenities: From 6-8pm, Jim the DJ and Revere Recreation will kick out some jams for your entertainment; you’re on/near the beach.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9 Thu

Ice Age  Amenities: Multiple nearby food and beverage venues in Davis Square; located conveniently behind the T station.

Seven Hills Park (Somerville)

Ice Age  Seven Hills Park (Somerville) Amenities: Multiple nearby food and beverage venues in Davis Square; located conveniently behind the T station.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Fri

Big Amenities: You’re by the ocean; multiple nearby food and beverage venues (e.g. Meritage, The Alley Bar at Rowes Wharf).

Boston Harbor Hotel 

Big Boston Harbor Hotel  Amenities: You’re by the ocean; multiple nearby food and beverage venues (e.g. Meritage, The Alley Bar at Rowes Wharf).

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

Paddington Amenities: Multiple nearby food and beverage venues at Assembly Row; you can take the T to the new Assembly Station on the Orange Line.

Baxter Park at Assembly Row (Somerville)

Paddington Baxter Park at Assembly Row (Somerville) Amenities: Multiple nearby food and beverage venues at Assembly Row; you can take the T to the new Assembly Station on the Orange Line.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

The Boxtrolls Amenities: Everything inside the Shops at Prudential Center.

Prudential Center South Garden 

The Boxtrolls Prudential Center South Garden  Amenities: Everything inside the Shops at Prudential Center.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 12 Sun

Driving Miss Daisy Amenities: Harbor views; that cool trellis; plenty of nearby food and beverage venues.

Christopher Columbus Park (North End)

Driving Miss Daisy Christopher Columbus Park (North End) Amenities: Harbor views; that cool trellis; plenty of nearby food and beverage venues.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 14 Tue

The Birds Amenities: All films will be screened in 35mm; harbor views; the Greenway. 

Greenway’s Wharf District Park

The Birds Greenway’s Wharf District Park Amenities: All films will be screened in 35mm; harbor views; the Greenway. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 15 Wed

The Boy in the Plastic Bubble Amenities:  BYOB picnic starts at 7:30pm.  

Somerville Growing Center (rain location at SCATV) 

The Boy in the Plastic Bubble Somerville Growing Center (rain location at SCATV)  Amenities:  BYOB picnic starts at 7:30pm.  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 16 Thu

Little Giants Amenities: Sweet ocean views; the nearby Alma Nove patio for before/after snacks and drinks.

The Launch at Hingham Shipyard 

Little Giants The Launch at Hingham Shipyard  Amenities: Sweet ocean views; the nearby Alma Nove patio for before/after snacks and drinks.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 16 Thu

Spiderman Amenities: From 6-8pm, Jim the DJ and Revere Recreation will kick out some jams for your entertainment; you’re on/near the beach.

Kelly’s Roast Beef (Revere) 

Spiderman Kelly’s Roast Beef (Revere)  Amenities: From 6-8pm, Jim the DJ and Revere Recreation will kick out some jams for your entertainment; you’re on/near the beach.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 16 Thu

Dumb and Dumber Amenities: Multiple nearby food and beverage venues in Davis Square; located conveniently behind the T station.

Seven Hills Park (Somerville)

Dumb and Dumber Seven Hills Park (Somerville) Amenities: Multiple nearby food and beverage venues in Davis Square; located conveniently behind the T station.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Fri

African Queen Amenities: You’re by the ocean; multiple nearby food and beverage venues (e.g. Meritage, The Alley Bar at Rowes Wharf).

Boston Harbor Hotel 

African Queen Boston Harbor Hotel  Amenities: You’re by the ocean; multiple nearby food and beverage venues (e.g. Meritage, The Alley Bar at Rowes Wharf).

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18 Sat

Big Hero 6  Amenities: Multiple nearby food and beverage venues at Assembly Row; you can take the T to the new Assembly Station on the Orange Line

Baxter Park at Assembly Row (Somerville)

Big Hero 6  Baxter Park at Assembly Row (Somerville) Amenities: Multiple nearby food and beverage venues at Assembly Row; you can take the T to the new Assembly Station on the Orange Line

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18 Sat

Frozen Amenities: Everything inside the Shops at Prudential Center.

Prudential Center South Garden 

Frozen Prudential Center South Garden  Amenities: Everything inside the Shops at Prudential Center.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 19 Sun

Toy Story Amenities: Harbor views; that cool trellis; plenty of nearby food and beverage venues.

Christopher Columbus Park (North End)

Toy Story Christopher Columbus Park (North End) Amenities: Harbor views; that cool trellis; plenty of nearby food and beverage venues.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 22 Wed

Return of the Kung Fu Dragon Amenities: BYOB picnic starts at 7:30pm.  

Somerville Growing Center (rain location at SCATV) 

Return of the Kung Fu Dragon Somerville Growing Center (rain location at SCATV)  Amenities: BYOB picnic starts at 7:30pm.  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 23 Thu

Big Hero 6 Amenities: Sweet ocean views; the nearby Alma Nove patio for before/after snacks and drinks.

The Launch at Hingham Shipyard 

Big Hero 6 The Launch at Hingham Shipyard  Amenities: Sweet ocean views; the nearby Alma Nove patio for before/after snacks and drinks.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 23 Thu

Despicable Me Amenities: From 6-8pm, Jim the DJ and Revere Recreation will kick out some jams for your entertainment; you’re on/near the beach.

William G. Reinstein Bandstand (Revere Beach)

Despicable Me William G. Reinstein Bandstand (Revere Beach) Amenities: From 6-8pm, Jim the DJ and Revere Recreation will kick out some jams for your entertainment; you’re on/near the beach.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 23 Thu

Gremlins Amenities: Multiple nearby food and beverage venues in Union Square.

Lincoln Park (Somerville)

Gremlins Lincoln Park (Somerville) Amenities: Multiple nearby food and beverage venues in Union Square.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 24 Fri

Young Frankenstein Amenities: You’re by the ocean; multiple nearby food and beverage venues (e.g. Meritage, The Alley Bar at Rowes Wharf).

Boston Harbor Hotel 

Young Frankenstein Boston Harbor Hotel  Amenities: You’re by the ocean; multiple nearby food and beverage venues (e.g. Meritage, The Alley Bar at Rowes Wharf).

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 25 Sat

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial Amenities: : Multiple nearby food and beverage venues at Assembly Row; you can take the T to the new Assembly Station on the Orange Line

Baxter Park at Assembly Row (Somerville)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial Baxter Park at Assembly Row (Somerville) Amenities: : Multiple nearby food and beverage venues at Assembly Row; you can take the T to the new Assembly Station on the Orange Line

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 25 Sat

Big Hero 6 Amenities: Everything inside the Shops at Prudential Center.

Prudential Center South Garden 

Big Hero 6 Prudential Center South Garden  Amenities: Everything inside the Shops at Prudential Center.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 26 Sun

Shrek 2 Amenities: Harbor views; that cool trellis; plenty of nearby food and beverage venues.

Christopher Columbus Park (North End)

Shrek 2 Christopher Columbus Park (North End) Amenities: Harbor views; that cool trellis; plenty of nearby food and beverage venues.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 29 Wed

Charlie Chaplin shorts Amenities: BYOB picnic starts at 7:30pm.  

Somerville Growing Center (rain location at SCATV) 

Charlie Chaplin shorts Somerville Growing Center (rain location at SCATV)  Amenities: BYOB picnic starts at 7:30pm.  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 30 Thu

Dolphin Tale Amenities: Sweet ocean views; the nearby Alma Nove patio for before/after snacks and drinks.

The Launch at Hingham Shipyard 

Dolphin Tale The Launch at Hingham Shipyard  Amenities: Sweet ocean views; the nearby Alma Nove patio for before/after snacks and drinks.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 30 Thu

The Maze Runner Amenities: From 6-8pm, Jim the DJ and Revere Recreation will kick out some jams for your entertainment; you’re on/near the beach.

Kelly’s Roast Beef (Revere) 

The Maze Runner Kelly’s Roast Beef (Revere)  Amenities: From 6-8pm, Jim the DJ and Revere Recreation will kick out some jams for your entertainment; you’re on/near the beach.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 30 Thu

The Day After Tomorrow  Amenities: Highland Kitchen and Sarma are both a short walk away.

City Hall Concourse (Somerville)

The Day After Tomorrow  City Hall Concourse (Somerville) Amenities: Highland Kitchen and Sarma are both a short walk away.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 31 Fri

Field of Dreams Amenities: You’re by the ocean; multiple nearby food and beverage venues (e.g. Meritage, The Alley Bar at Rowes Wharf).

Boston Harbor Hotel 

Field of Dreams Boston Harbor Hotel  Amenities: You’re by the ocean; multiple nearby food and beverage venues (e.g. Meritage, The Alley Bar at Rowes Wharf).

Add
 Marvel Studios

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1 Sat

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull Amenities: Multiple nearby food and beverage venues at Assembly Row; you can take the T to the new Assembly Station on the Orange Line

Baxter Park at Assembly Row (Somerville)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull Baxter Park at Assembly Row (Somerville) Amenities: Multiple nearby food and beverage venues at Assembly Row; you can take the T to the new Assembly Station on the Orange Line

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1 Sat

UP Amenities: Everything inside the Shops at Prudential Center.

Prudential Center South Garden 

UP Prudential Center South Garden  Amenities: Everything inside the Shops at Prudential Center.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 2 Sun

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom Amenities: Harbor views; that cool trellis; plenty of nearby food and beverage venues.

Christopher Columbus Park (North End)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom Christopher Columbus Park (North End) Amenities: Harbor views; that cool trellis; plenty of nearby food and beverage venues.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 4 Tue

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial Amenities:  All films will be screened in 35mm; harbor views; the Greenway. 

Greenway’s Wharf District Park

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial Greenway’s Wharf District Park Amenities:  All films will be screened in 35mm; harbor views; the Greenway. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 6 Thu

Paddington Bear Amenities: Sweet ocean views; the nearby Alma Nove patio for before/after snacks and drinks

The Launch at Hingham Shipyard 

Paddington Bear The Launch at Hingham Shipyard  Amenities: Sweet ocean views; the nearby Alma Nove patio for before/after snacks and drinks

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 6 Thu

TBD Amenities: Free popcorn!

East Cambridge Savings Bank parking lot (Inman Square)

TBD East Cambridge Savings Bank parking lot (Inman Square) Amenities: Free popcorn!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 6 Thu

Over the Hedge From 6-8pm, Jim the DJ and Revere Recreation will kick out some jams for your entertainment; you’re on/near the beach.

William G. Reinstein Bandstand (Revere Beach)

Over the Hedge William G. Reinstein Bandstand (Revere Beach) From 6-8pm, Jim the DJ and Revere Recreation will kick out some jams for your entertainment; you’re on/near the beach.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 7 Fri

The Big Sleep Amenities: You’re by the ocean; multiple nearby food and beverage venues (e.g. Meritage, The Alley Bar at Rowes Wharf).
 

Boston Harbor Hotel 

The Big Sleep Boston Harbor Hotel  Amenities: You’re by the ocean; multiple nearby food and beverage venues (e.g. Meritage, The Alley Bar at Rowes Wharf).
 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 8 Sat

Disney’s Cinderella  Amenities: Multiple nearby food and beverage venues at Assembly Row; you can take the T to the new Assembly Station on the Orange Line

Baxter Park at Assembly Row (Somerville)

Disney’s Cinderella  Baxter Park at Assembly Row (Somerville) Amenities: Multiple nearby food and beverage venues at Assembly Row; you can take the T to the new Assembly Station on the Orange Line

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 8 Sat

Paddington Bear Amenities: Everything inside the Shops at Prudential Center.

Prudential Center South Garden 

Paddington Bear Prudential Center South Garden  Amenities: Everything inside the Shops at Prudential Center.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 9 Sun

Moneyball Amenities: Harbor views; that cool trellis; plenty of nearby food and beverage venues.

Christopher Columbus Park (North End)

Moneyball Christopher Columbus Park (North End) Amenities: Harbor views; that cool trellis; plenty of nearby food and beverage venues.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 11 Tue

Dirty Dancing Amenities: Movies are free; delicious Sinclair drinks and snacks for purchase; doors are at 8pm

The Sinclair (on the patio) 

Dirty Dancing The Sinclair (on the patio)  Amenities: Movies are free; delicious Sinclair drinks and snacks for purchase; doors are at 8pm

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 15 Sat

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day  Amenities: Multiple nearby food and beverage venues at Assembly Row; you can take the T to the new Assembly Station on the Orange Line

Baxter Park at Assembly Row (Somerville)

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day  Baxter Park at Assembly Row (Somerville) Amenities: Multiple nearby food and beverage venues at Assembly Row; you can take the T to the new Assembly Station on the Orange Line

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 13 Thu

Brave Amenities: Sweet ocean views; the nearby Alma Nove patio for before/after snacks and drinks.

The Launch at Hingham Shipyard 

Brave The Launch at Hingham Shipyard  Amenities: Sweet ocean views; the nearby Alma Nove patio for before/after snacks and drinks.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 13 Thu

TBD Amenities: Many nearby Kendall Square venues for picnic snacks.

Volpe Center Lawn 

TBD Volpe Center Lawn  Amenities: Many nearby Kendall Square venues for picnic snacks.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 13 Thu

Frozen Amenities: From 6-8pm, Jim the DJ and Revere Recreation will kick out some jams for your entertainment; you’re on/near the beach.

Kelly’s Roast Beef (Revere) 

Frozen Kelly’s Roast Beef (Revere)  Amenities: From 6-8pm, Jim the DJ and Revere Recreation will kick out some jams for your entertainment; you’re on/near the beach.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 13 Thu

Batman Returns  Amenities: Multiple food and beverage venues in Davis Square and along Broadway; there’s also Tu Y Yo.

Powderhouse Square/Nathan Tufts Park (Somerville)

Batman Returns  Powderhouse Square/Nathan Tufts Park (Somerville) Amenities: Multiple food and beverage venues in Davis Square and along Broadway; there’s also Tu Y Yo.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 14 Fri

Raiders of the Lost Ark Amenities: You’re by the ocean; multiple nearby food and beverage venues (e.g. Meritage, The Alley Bar at Rowes Wharf).

Boston Harbor Hotel 

Raiders of the Lost Ark Boston Harbor Hotel  Amenities: You’re by the ocean; multiple nearby food and beverage venues (e.g. Meritage, The Alley Bar at Rowes Wharf).

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 15 Sat

Ratatouille Amenities: Everything inside the Shops at Prudential Center.

Prudential Center South Garden 

Ratatouille Prudential Center South Garden  Amenities: Everything inside the Shops at Prudential Center.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 16 Sun

Sabrina Amenities: Harbor views; that cool trellis; plenty of nearby food and beverage venues.

Christopher Columbus Park (North End)

Sabrina Christopher Columbus Park (North End) Amenities: Harbor views; that cool trellis; plenty of nearby food and beverage venues.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 20 Thu

The Ant Bully Amenities: Sweet ocean views; the nearby Alma Nove patio for before/after snacks and drinks.

The Launch at Hingham Shipyard 

The Ant Bully The Launch at Hingham Shipyard  Amenities: Sweet ocean views; the nearby Alma Nove patio for before/after snacks and drinks.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 20 Thu

TBD Amenities: Free popcorn!

East Cambridge Savings Bank parking lot (Inman Square)

TBD East Cambridge Savings Bank parking lot (Inman Square) Amenities: Free popcorn!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 20 Thu

The Avengers Amenities: From 6-8pm, Jim the DJ and Revere Recreation will kick out some jams for your entertainment; you’re on/near the beach.

Kelly’s Roast Beef (Revere) 

The Avengers Kelly’s Roast Beef (Revere)  Amenities: From 6-8pm, Jim the DJ and Revere Recreation will kick out some jams for your entertainment; you’re on/near the beach.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 20 Thu

Cool Runnings Amenities: Multiple nearby food and beverage venues in Davis Square; located conveniently behind the T station.

Seven Hills Park (Somerville)

Cool Runnings Seven Hills Park (Somerville) Amenities: Multiple nearby food and beverage venues in Davis Square; located conveniently behind the T station.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 21 Fri

Now Voyager Amenities: You’re by the ocean; multiple nearby food and beverage venues (e.g. Meritage, The Alley Bar at Rowes Wharf).

Boston Harbor Hotel 

Now Voyager Boston Harbor Hotel  Amenities: You’re by the ocean; multiple nearby food and beverage venues (e.g. Meritage, The Alley Bar at Rowes Wharf).

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 22 Sat

Guardians of the Galaxy  Amenities: :  Multiple nearby food and beverage venues at Assembly Row; you can take the T to the new Assembly Station on the Orange Line

Baxter Park at Assembly Row (Somerville)

Guardians of the Galaxy  Baxter Park at Assembly Row (Somerville) Amenities: :  Multiple nearby food and beverage venues at Assembly Row; you can take the T to the new Assembly Station on the Orange Line

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 22 Sat

Toy Story Amenities: Everything inside the Shops at Prudential Center.

Prudential Center South Garden 

Toy Story Prudential Center South Garden  Amenities: Everything inside the Shops at Prudential Center.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 25 Tue

TBD Amenities: TBD

Palmer St, Cambridge

TBD Palmer St, Cambridge Amenities: TBD

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 27 Thu

Planes: Fire & Rescue Amenities: Sweet ocean views; the nearby Alma Nove patio for before/after snacks and drinks.

The Launch at Hingham Shipyard 

Planes: Fire & Rescue The Launch at Hingham Shipyard  Amenities: Sweet ocean views; the nearby Alma Nove patio for before/after snacks and drinks.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 27 Thu

TBD Amenities: Free popcorn!

H Mart parking lot (Central Square)

TBD H Mart parking lot (Central Square) Amenities: Free popcorn!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 27 Thu

Viewer’s Choice Amenities: Multiple nearby food and beverage venues in Davis Square; located conveniently behind the T station.

Seven Hills Park (Somerville)

Viewer’s Choice Seven Hills Park (Somerville) Amenities: Multiple nearby food and beverage venues in Davis Square; located conveniently behind the T station.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 28 Fri

The Apartment Amenities: You’re by the ocean; multiple nearby food and beverage venues (e.g. Meritage, The Alley Bar at Rowes Wharf).

Boston Harbor Hotel 

The Apartment Boston Harbor Hotel  Amenities: You’re by the ocean; multiple nearby food and beverage venues (e.g. Meritage, The Alley Bar at Rowes Wharf).

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 29 Sat

Maleficent  Amenities: Multiple nearby food and beverage venues at Assembly Row; you can take the T to the new Assembly Station on the Orange Line

Baxter Park at Assembly Row (Somerville)

Maleficent  Baxter Park at Assembly Row (Somerville) Amenities: Multiple nearby food and beverage venues at Assembly Row; you can take the T to the new Assembly Station on the Orange Line

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 29 Sat

Despicable Me Amenities: Everything inside the Shops at Prudential Center.

Prudential Center South Garden 

Despicable Me Prudential Center South Garden  Amenities: Everything inside the Shops at Prudential Center.

Add
Argosy Pictures 

Date

Event

Location

Sep 4 Fri

The Quiet Man Amenities: You’re by the ocean; multiple nearby food and beverage venues (e.g. Meritage, The Alley Bar at Rowes Wharf).

Boston Harbor Hotel 

The Quiet Man Boston Harbor Hotel  Amenities: You’re by the ocean; multiple nearby food and beverage venues (e.g. Meritage, The Alley Bar at Rowes Wharf).

Add

