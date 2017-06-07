Events

Every Outdoor Movie Screening in Boston This Summer

Updated On 06/06/2017 at 06:30PM EST
Outdoor Movie Screenings In Boston
The Lawn On D

With the New England weather finally (hopefully) cooperating, it’s time to start choosing when, where, and how often you should pack up your picnic blanket and catch a great movie outdoors. To help, we’ve put together this master calendar of every al fresco Boston screening under the sun and stars this summer.

Jaws
Jaws | Universal Pictures

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 9 Fri

On Golden Pond Bring your parents and/or tissues to this classic tearjerker.

Boston Harbor Hotel, Waterfront

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 23 Fri

Moonstruck One of Cher’s greatest acting roles (and one of Nicolas Cage’s last great ones).

Boston Harbor Hotel, Waterfront

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 23 Fri

Secret Life of Pets Yes, they misbehave in your absence.

Hatch Memorial Shell, Charles River

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 29 Thu

Nine Lives Do you think Kevin Spacey and Bill Murray ever get together and talk about the times they voiced cartoon cats?

Kelly’s Roast Beef, Revere

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 30 Fri

Notting Hill Hugh Grant, Julia Roberts, and a charming London neighborhood you could never afford to live in.

Boston Harbor Hotel, Waterfront

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 30 Fri

Jaws Watch New England get terrorized by the iconic shark at this Narragansett-sponsored screening.

Lawn on D, South Boston

The Notebook
The Notebook | New Line Cinema

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 7 Fri

Captain America Chris Evans’ transformation from 99-pound weakling to buff crime-fighter is simply Marvel-ous (sorry).

Boston Harbor Hotel, Waterfront

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 8 Sat

Secret Life of Pets Those pets, man.

Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park, Assembly Row

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 12 Wed

Zookeeper Guess what Kevin James’ character plays in this one.

Hingham Shipyard

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 13 Thu

Secret Life of Pets While the owners are away, the dogs, cats, and mice will play.

Kelly’s Roast Beef, Revere

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 14 Fri

The Notebook Predicted female-to-male ratio: 100,000 to one.

Boston Harbor Hotel, Waterfront

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 14 Fri

Sing One more time for the koalas in the back.

Hatch Memorial Shell, Charles River

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 19 Wed

Ferris Bueller’s Day off Unless you work nights, you won’t have to play hooky for this sunset showing.

Hingham Shipyard

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 21 Fri

Cheaper by the Dozen A bunch of children and a working mother. Hapless father hijinks ensue.

Boston Harbor Hotel, Waterfront

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 21 Fri

The Jungle Book Retreating to the jungle away from mankind sounds pretty good right about now.

Hatch Memorial Shell, Charles River

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 22 Sat

The Jungle Book Also, Mowgli and Baloo have the best bromance ever.

Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park, Assembly Row

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 27 Thu

The Jungle Book Did you know Jon Favreau directed this one?

Kelly’s Roast Beef, Revere

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 28 Fri

Little Mermaid Yes, its feminist bona fides are suspect at best, but you have to love the soundtrack.

Boston Harbor Hotel, Waterfront

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 28 Fri

Finding Dory It’s like a proactive Waiting for Godot.

Hatch Memorial Shell, Charles River

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 29 Sat

Finding Dory It’s easy to forget that Ellen (Mr. Right) is a great actress

Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park, Assembly Row

Jungle Book (2016)
Jungle Book (2016) | Walt Disney Studios

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 3 Thu

Wreck-It Ralph For everyone nostalgic about arcade games.

Kelly’s Roast Beef, Revere

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 4 Fri

Tootsie A classic that only gets better with age.

Boston Harbor Hotel, Waterfront

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 4 Fri

Moana For what it’s worth, it’s our niece’s favorite movie of 2017 (so far).

Hatch Memorial Shell, Charles River

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 5 Sat

Moana Back-to-back viewings!

Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park, Assembly Row

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 7 Mon

Toy Story 3 Have a few laughs while being totally depressed about your favorite childhood toys.

Hingham Shipyard

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 7 Mon

Wall-E It makes us cry, every time.

Hunt/Almont Park, Mattapan

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 10 Thu

Shaun the Sheep From the geniuses behind Wallace and Gromit.
 

Town Field, Dorchester

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 10 Thu

Little Giants A throwback guilty pleasure with Rick Moranis, Ed O’Neill, and John Madden.

William G. Reinstein Bandstand, Revere

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 11 Fri

Casablanca Here’s looking at you, waterfront.

Boston Harbor Hotel, Waterfront

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 11 Fri

Lego Batman Movie Lego Will Arnett can do no wrong.

Hatch Memorial Shell, Charles River

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 12 Sat

Lego Batman Movie We repeat: Lego Will Arnett can do no wrong.

Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park, Assembly Row

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 18 Fri

Jungle Book (2016) And update on the cartoon version, but just as charming.

Boston Harbor Hotel, Waterfront

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 19 Sat

Doctor Strange Benedict Cumberbatch stars as the titular weirdo MD.

Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park, Assembly Row

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 25 Fri

Star Wars: Rogue One Gritty and totally awesome.

Hatch Memorial Shell, Charles River

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 25 Fri

My Big Fat Greek Wedding As light and pleasurable as a loukoumade.

Boston Harbor Hotel, Waterfront

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 26 Sat

Star Wars: Rogue One Stick around for the amazing cameo at the end.

Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park, Assembly Row

Top Gun
Top Gun | Paramount Pictures

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Sep 1 Fri

Fever Pitch Hopefully the Red Sox will be in the midst of a pennant race, or else this will just be depressing.

Boston Harbor Hotel, Waterfront

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Sep 8 Fri

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids The ant is still terrifying.

Frog Pond, Boston Common

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Sep 15 Fri

Top Gun Catch up with Maverick, Iceman, and the gang before the sequel comes out.

Frog Pond, Boston Common

Meaghan Agnew is a writer in Boston. Find her opinions about animated movies on Twitter and Instagram at @meaghandeth.   

