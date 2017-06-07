Every Outdoor Movie Screening in Boston This Summer

With the New England weather finally (hopefully) cooperating, it’s time to start choosing when, where, and how often you should pack up your picnic blanket and catch a great movie outdoors. To help, we’ve put together this master calendar of every al fresco Boston screening under the sun and stars this summer.
On Golden Pond Boston Harbor Hotel, Waterfront Bring your parents and/or tissues to this classic tearjerker.
Moonstruck Boston Harbor Hotel, Waterfront One of Cher’s greatest acting roles (and one of Nicolas Cage’s last great ones).
Secret Life of Pets Hatch Memorial Shell, Charles River Yes, they misbehave in your absence.
Nine Lives Kelly’s Roast Beef, Revere Do you think Kevin Spacey and Bill Murray ever get together and talk about the times they voiced cartoon cats?
Notting Hill Boston Harbor Hotel, Waterfront Hugh Grant, Julia Roberts, and a charming London neighborhood you could never afford to live in.
Captain America Boston Harbor Hotel, Waterfront Chris Evans’ transformation from 99-pound weakling to buff crime-fighter is simply Marvel-ous (sorry).
Secret Life of Pets Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park, Assembly Row Those pets, man.
Secret Life of Pets Kelly’s Roast Beef, Revere While the owners are away, the dogs, cats, and mice will play.
The Notebook Boston Harbor Hotel, Waterfront Predicted female-to-male ratio: 100,000 to one.
Ferris Bueller’s Day off Hingham Shipyard Unless you work nights, you won’t have to play hooky for this sunset showing.
Cheaper by the Dozen Boston Harbor Hotel, Waterfront A bunch of children and a working mother. Hapless father hijinks ensue.
The Jungle Book Hatch Memorial Shell, Charles River Retreating to the jungle away from mankind sounds pretty good right about now.
The Jungle Book Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park, Assembly Row Also, Mowgli and Baloo have the best bromance ever.
The Jungle Book Kelly’s Roast Beef, Revere Did you know Jon Favreau directed this one?
Little Mermaid Boston Harbor Hotel, Waterfront Yes, its feminist bona fides are suspect at best, but you have to love the soundtrack.
Finding Dory Hatch Memorial Shell, Charles River It’s like a proactive Waiting for Godot.
Finding Dory Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park, Assembly Row It’s easy to forget that Ellen (Mr. Right) is a great actress
Wreck-It Ralph Kelly’s Roast Beef, Revere For everyone nostalgic about arcade games.
Toy Story 3 Hingham Shipyard Have a few laughs while being totally depressed about your favorite childhood toys.
Little Giants William G. Reinstein Bandstand, Revere A throwback guilty pleasure with Rick Moranis, Ed O’Neill, and John Madden.
Casablanca Boston Harbor Hotel, Waterfront Here’s looking at you, waterfront.
Lego Batman Movie Hatch Memorial Shell, Charles River Lego Will Arnett can do no wrong.
Lego Batman Movie Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park, Assembly Row We repeat: Lego Will Arnett can do no wrong.
Jungle Book (2016) Boston Harbor Hotel, Waterfront And update on the cartoon version, but just as charming.
Doctor Strange Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park, Assembly Row Benedict Cumberbatch stars as the titular weirdo MD.
Star Wars: Rogue One Hatch Memorial Shell, Charles River Gritty and totally awesome.
My Big Fat Greek Wedding Boston Harbor Hotel, Waterfront As light and pleasurable as a loukoumade.
Star Wars: Rogue One Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park, Assembly Row Stick around for the amazing cameo at the end.
Fever Pitch Boston Harbor Hotel, Waterfront Hopefully the Red Sox will be in the midst of a pennant race, or else this will just be depressing.
Honey, I Shrunk the Kids Frog Pond, Boston Common The ant is still terrifying.
