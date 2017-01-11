8 Things You Must Do in Boston This August

Sat

Opening of Boston Public Market Boston Public Market (above Haymarket Station) The highly anticipated Boston Public Market finally opened on July 30th, and you need to get there ASAP. Be one of the first to wander through the 28,000sqft of locally sourced goodness provided by 200+ regional producers. Some of the fresher-than-fresh wares include produce, meat, poultry, seafood, eggs, milk, cheese, bread & baked goods, flowers, and a range of specialty and prepared foods. Good luck with the choosing.