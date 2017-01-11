8 Things You Must Do in Boston This August

The last of the dirty snow melted in mid-July, and now we can finally say goodbye to winter 2015. Like, really finally. Really, really finally. Since you need to make up for lost time, you can extend your summer like Tom Brady (too soon?) by checking out these eight great events.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 1 Sat
Opening of Boston Public Market The highly anticipated Boston Public Market finally opened on July 30th, and you need to get there ASAP. Be one of the first to wander through the 28,000sqft of locally sourced goodness provided by 200+ regional producers. Some of the fresher-than-fresh wares include produce, meat, poultry, seafood, eggs, milk, cheese, bread & baked goods, flowers, and a range of specialty and prepared foods. Good luck with the choosing.
Boston Public Market (above Haymarket Station)
Opening of Boston Public Market Boston Public Market (above Haymarket Station) The highly anticipated Boston Public Market finally opened on July 30th, and you need to get there ASAP. Be one of the first to wander through the 28,000sqft of locally sourced goodness provided by 200+ regional producers. Some of the fresher-than-fresh wares include produce, meat, poultry, seafood, eggs, milk, cheese, bread & baked goods, flowers, and a range of specialty and prepared foods. Good luck with the choosing.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 5 Wed
Two Roads -- Two Bites Two Roads Brewing Co. of Stratford, CT, heads north to Cambridge for an evening of brews and bites at PARK from 7-10pm. Relax on the patio as you sample four different beers (Road Jam Wheat Ale, Worker’s Comp Saison, Lil’ Heaven IPA, and Unorthodox Imperial Stout) paired with two tastes from Chef Greg Guevin’s flavor arsenal. And there will be many great flavors like oyster with passion fruit mignonette, mushroom with sweet garlic and taleggio, and Unorthodox Chocolate Cake.
PARK
Two Roads -- Two Bites PARK Two Roads Brewing Co. of Stratford, CT, heads north to Cambridge for an evening of brews and bites at PARK from 7-10pm. Relax on the patio as you sample four different beers (Road Jam Wheat Ale, Worker’s Comp Saison, Lil’ Heaven IPA, and Unorthodox Imperial Stout) paired with two tastes from Chef Greg Guevin’s flavor arsenal. And there will be many great flavors like oyster with passion fruit mignonette, mushroom with sweet garlic and taleggio, and Unorthodox Chocolate Cake.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 10 Mon
Aeronaut Brewing Dinner Brass Union just renovated its patio, and it's kicking things off properly with an al fresco edition of its “Brass Pair” dinner series starting at 7pm. This month Aeronaut joins forces with Brass Union’s team for an unforgettable four-course feast that’ll only set you back $45. Courses (with beers, of course) include salmon tartare with Aeronaut Berliner Weiss and pork cheeks with Aeronaut Red Galaxy.
Brass Union
Aeronaut Brewing Dinner Brass Union Brass Union just renovated its patio, and it's kicking things off properly with an al fresco edition of its “Brass Pair” dinner series starting at 7pm. This month Aeronaut joins forces with Brass Union’s team for an unforgettable four-course feast that’ll only set you back $45. Courses (with beers, of course) include salmon tartare with Aeronaut Berliner Weiss and pork cheeks with Aeronaut Red Galaxy.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 13-16
The Fisherman’s Feast If you make it to one festival in the festival-rich North End this summer, it’s gotta be The Fisherman’s Feast. Still going strong after 105 years, this annual ode to seafood features four days of parades, live music & performances, and infinity food carts loaded with treats like fried calamari, oysters, and shrimp cocktail. As always, be sure to catch the infamous “Flight of the Angel” capping off the party on Sunday night.
North End
The Fisherman’s Feast North End If you make it to one festival in the festival-rich North End this summer, it’s gotta be The Fisherman’s Feast. Still going strong after 105 years, this annual ode to seafood features four days of parades, live music & performances, and infinity food carts loaded with treats like fried calamari, oysters, and shrimp cocktail. As always, be sure to catch the infamous “Flight of the Angel” capping off the party on Sunday night.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 15 Sat
From Boat to Boil (a Boston lobster tour) Learn to catch crustaceans and properly cook them with BCAE’s “From Boat to Boil” on Saturday, August 15th (9:45am-3pm). Local lobsterman Captain Carli will school you on hauling up traps and banding claws aboard his boat Fourcast, then Chef Gates Rickard (of Bear in Boots of Falmouth) takes over the BCAE kitchen with lobster prepping and cooking demos. After all the hard work, put on your bib and get crackin’ on the fresh lobsters you caught that morning. Note: wine pairings included.
Sargents Wharf
From Boat to Boil (a Boston lobster tour) Sargents Wharf Learn to catch crustaceans and properly cook them with BCAE’s “From Boat to Boil” on Saturday, August 15th (9:45am-3pm). Local lobsterman Captain Carli will school you on hauling up traps and banding claws aboard his boat Fourcast, then Chef Gates Rickard (of Bear in Boots of Falmouth) takes over the BCAE kitchen with lobster prepping and cooking demos. After all the hard work, put on your bib and get crackin’ on the fresh lobsters you caught that morning. Note: wine pairings included.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 16 Sun
Dine Out Boston The venerable Dine Out Boston is back for two weeks of foodie bliss (August 16th-21st and 23rd-28th) including special menu items, tasting courses, and curated wine pairings. Also back is the revised pricing structure (lunches $15-$25, dinners $28-$38) allowing you more options for your culinary adventures. Find an old favorite or discover a new spot from this mega list of participating restaurants, and get your seats today.
At your favorite participating restaurants
Dine Out Boston At your favorite participating restaurants The venerable Dine Out Boston is back for two weeks of foodie bliss (August 16th-21st and 23rd-28th) including special menu items, tasting courses, and curated wine pairings. Also back is the revised pricing structure (lunches $15-$25, dinners $28-$38) allowing you more options for your culinary adventures. Find an old favorite or discover a new spot from this mega list of participating restaurants, and get your seats today.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 23 Sun
The Soggy Po'Boys, Po'Boys + Baby Jesus BELLY Wine Bar and The Blue Room teleport you from Cambridge to the Big Easy for a not-to-be-missed Sunday Funday from 4-9pm. The eight-piece Soggy Po’Boys brass band will provide the soundtrack for an afternoon/evening of NOLA-inspired food and drink set on the secluded sunken patio. Tickets ($16) score you a choice of two bites or drinks, and there’ll be tallboys, Missa’s Voodoo Punch, Txakoli wine, house-made andouille sausage, and bluefish po-boys.
BELLY and The Blue Room (on their combined patio)
The Soggy Po'Boys, Po'Boys + Baby Jesus BELLY and The Blue Room (on their combined patio) BELLY Wine Bar and The Blue Room teleport you from Cambridge to the Big Easy for a not-to-be-missed Sunday Funday from 4-9pm. The eight-piece Soggy Po’Boys brass band will provide the soundtrack for an afternoon/evening of NOLA-inspired food and drink set on the secluded sunken patio. Tickets ($16) score you a choice of two bites or drinks, and there’ll be tallboys, Missa’s Voodoo Punch, Txakoli wine, house-made andouille sausage, and bluefish po-boys.
Date
Event
Location
TBA
Jugos Poolside con Amigos Jugos, the Back Bay juice bar, is all about summertime with its pop-up Poolside con Amigos at the Clubs at Charles River Park (6-8:30pm). This month, Chef Amanda Howell of Naco Taco will serve her interpretations of antojito (street food) while Jugos mixes two juices to accompany the chef’s creations. Seasonal bonus: present your Jugos punch card any time at The Clubs and receive a discounted day-rate of $20.
The Clubs at Charles River Park
Jugos Poolside con Amigos The Clubs at Charles River Park Jugos, the Back Bay juice bar, is all about summertime with its pop-up Poolside con Amigos at the Clubs at Charles River Park (6-8:30pm). This month, Chef Amanda Howell of Naco Taco will serve her interpretations of antojito (street food) while Jugos mixes two juices to accompany the chef’s creations. Seasonal bonus: present your Jugos punch card any time at The Clubs and receive a discounted day-rate of $20.