8 Things You Must Do in Boston This July

Clambake Sundays Ward 8 (North End) There’s nothing better than seafood in the summertime, and Ward 8 keeps the sun shining on Sunday nights with its weekly lobster clambakes (through September 27th). And they’ll have all the trimmings: lobster, clams, mussels, chorizo sausage, and corn on the cob, plus a recommended New England beer pairing. Yes, please. Dinners are $33/person, and reservations are recommended (617.823.4478).