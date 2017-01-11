Every Outdoor Summer Concert in Boston You Really Need to Attend

Because summertime in Boston is about being outdoors every second of every minute of every sun-dappled day, we’ve rounded up all the live music performances happening from June through early September. And trust us, it's time to get psyched: our summer lineup is looking pretty epic. Beyoncé and Steely Dan?! Your Aunt Jaleene sure is happy...
Date
Event
Location
Jun 2 Thu
Brantley Gilbert Boston’s country fans need lovin’ too.
Xfinity Center
Jun 7 Tue
Florence & the Machine and Of Monsters & Men Dog days of summer, indeed.
Xfinity Center
Jun 10 Fri
Dave Matthews Band What, like they’d tour in the winter?
Xfinity Center
Jun 11 Sat
Dierks Bentley, Randy Houser, Cam, and Tucker Beathard A little bit country, a little bit more country.
Xfinity Center
Jun 14 Tue
Taste of Chaos Tour Dashboard Confessional and Early November, together at last.
Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
Jun 14 Tue
Dixie Chicks They’ll have lots to say about Donald Trump.
Xfinity Center
Jun 17 Fri
Dolly Parton Because the first recording of “I Will Always Love You” is still the best.
Tanglewood Music Center
Jun 18 Sat
Earth, Wind & Fire They’re all still alive, apparently.
Tanglewood Music Center
Jun 18 Sat
Grace Potter The Nocturnals' frontwoman continues her controversial solo tour.
Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
Jun 19 Sun
Barenaked Ladies These guys once guest-starred on Beverly Hills 90210 and really seemed to enjoy it.
Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
Jun 19 Sun
Brian Wilson Presents Pet Sounds To prepare: Netflix Love and Mercy and then start working out to Pet Sounds.
Tanglewood Music Center
Jun 21 Tue
Jackson Browne There’s so much more to hear than “Running on Empty.”
Tanglewood Music Center
Jun 22 Wed
Def Leppard, REO Speedwagon, and Tesla Mom?
Xfinity Center
Jun 23 Thu
AWOLNATION and Death From Above With Irontom!
Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
Jun 24 Fri
Chris Botti A contemporary jazz trumpeter... but in a good way.
Tanglewood Music Center
Jun 24 Fri
Paul Simon Stranger to Stranger! New album! We’re unironically excited.
Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
Jun 25 Sat
Keith Urban, Brett Eldredge, and Maren Morris Country royalty, right there.
Xfinity Center
Jun 25 Sat
A Prairie Home Companion at Tanglewood with Garrison Keillor Not the most exciting concert of the summer, but you know what you’re signing up for.
Tanglewood Music Center
Jun 25 Sat
Ray LaMontagne As part of the Ouroboros Tour 2016.
Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
Jul 1 Fri
Weezer and Panic! at the Disco It took two decades, but Weezer has whipped out another terrific album.
Xfinity Center
Jul 2 Sat
Bob Dylan with Mavis Staples You’ll be the youngest one there.
Tanglewood Music Center
Jul 3 Sun
James Taylor You’ll be the youngest one there, too.
Tanglewood Music Center
Jul 7 Thu
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood You love both of them, you just don’t always admit it.
Xfinity Center
Jul 9 Sat
5 Seconds of Summer So what if their name is a little bit on the nose?
Xfinity Center
Jul 10 Sun
Journey and The Doobie Brothers Man, mom’s having a good summer.
Xfinity Center
Jul 10 Sun
Boston Pops Orchestra with Seth MacFarlane This feels like a must-see.
Tanglewood Music Center
Jul 12 Tue
Sublime with Rome ... and Dirty Heads, Tribal Seeds, and Bleeker!
Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
Jul 13 Wed
Vans Warped Tour Maybe your parents are cool with you going now.
Xfinity Center
Jul 15 Fri
Dead and Company John Mayer and members of the Grateful Dead. Discuss.
Fenway Park
Jul 15 Fri
Luke Bryan Huntin’, fishin’, and lovin’ every day.
Gillette Stadium
Jul 16 Sat
Luke Bryan More huntin’, fishin’, and lovin'.
Gillette Stadium
Jul 16 Sat
Dead and Company Continue the discussion.
Fenway Park
Jul 16 Sat
Daryl Hall and John Oates A friend of ours once met John Oates while working as a seat-filler at the Grammys, and he wouldn’t. Stop. Calling.
Xfinity Center
Jul 17 Sun
Duran Duran Your name is [BLANK], and you’re dancing on the seats for this one.
Xfinity Center
Jul 22 Fri
Lynyrd Skynyrd The only concert where yelling "Free Bird" doesn't make you a total dick.
Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
Jul 22 Fri
Toby Keith He was so bummed about the Sooners' loss during March Madness!
Xfinity Center
Jul 23 Sat
Flight of the Conchords WHAT GOOD DEEDS HAVE WE DONE TO DESERVE THIS?
Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
Jul 23 Sat
Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, Alter Bridge, and Saint Asonia This one could get heavy.
Xfinity Center
Jul 24 Sun
Heart, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, and Cheap Trick The very definition of “epic.”
Xfinity Center
Jul 25 Mon
Caliente Latin Festival Bring those dancin' shoes!
Boston City Hall Plaza
Jul 29 Fri
Walk the Moon Do you love that "Shut Up and Dance" song? Shut up, you know you love that "Shut Up and Dance" song.
Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
Jul 30 Sat
Josh Groban That dude was super funny on the new Muppets show.
Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
Jul 30 Sat
Darius Rucker, Dan & Shay, and Michael Ray It’s kind of great that Hootie had a second act.
Xfinity Center
Jul 31 Sun
Chick Corea Trio Featuring Christian McBride and Brian Blade.
Tanglewood Music Center
Aug 3 Wed
James Taylor This is about as epic as a Boston show gets.
Fenway Park
Aug 5 Fri
Florida Georgia Line, Cole Swindell, The Cadillac Three, and Kane Brown That's a whole heap of country.
Xfinity Center
Aug 12 Fri
Rascal Flatts and Kelsea Ballerini More country music royalty.
Xfinity Center
Aug 12 Fri
Umphrey’s McGee Prog rock lives!
Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
Aug 12 Fri
Disco Party featuring Tavares There is no such thing as a bad alfresco disco party.
Boston City Hall Plaza
Aug 13 Sat
John Williams' Film Night We’re such nerds.
Tanglewood Music Center
Aug 16 Tue
Goo Goo Dolls Another new album! But also check them out on the 1998 Godzilla album. That’s a time warp if there ever was one.
Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
Aug 18 Thu
Billy Joel You had to be a big shot, didn’t you?
Fenway Park
Aug 18 Thu
Slightly Stoopid College you is really excited, right?
Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
Aug 20 Sat
Bonnie Raitt She’s eternally wonderful.
Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
Aug 20 Sat
Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band Find your Margaritaville.
Xfinity Center
Aug 20 Sat
Zac Brown Band Lots of hipster beards. What’s not to like?
Fenway Park
Aug 23 Tue
Train with Andy Grammer Jonathan Lethem obliquely referenced Train in his most recent novel. That counts for something, right?
Tanglewood Music Center
Aug 25 Thu
Black Sabbath Ozzy Osbourne, still upright.
Xfinity Center
Aug 26 Fri
Boston Pops play Raiders of the Lost Ark We are sooooooo there.
Tanglewood Music Center
Aug 27 Sat
Kenny Chesney with Miranda Lambert, Sam Hunt, and Old Dominion This is like country nirvana.
Gillette Stadium
Aug 26 Fri
Kenny Chesney with Miranda Lambert, Sam Hunt, and Old Dominion Still like country nirvana.
Gillette Stadium
Aug 28 Sun
ZZ Top and Gregg Allman Cher would have opinions.
Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
Aug 31 Wed
Gary Clark, Jr.: The Story of Sonny Boy Slim Tour Dude’s an actor, too. He’s also from Austin. He’s definitely cooler than you.
Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
Sep 2 Fri
The Boston Pops and the B-52s “Love Shack” is forever.
Tanglewood Music Center
Sep 7 Wed
Lumineers with Rayland Baxter & TBA “Ho Hey.”
Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
