Every Outdoor Summer Concert in Boston You Really Need to Attend

Taste of Chaos
Glassjaw | Taste of Chaos

Because summertime in Boston is about being outdoors every second of every minute of every sun-dappled day, we’ve rounded up all the live music performances happening from June through early September. And trust us, it's time to get psyched: our summer lineup is looking pretty epic. Beyoncé and Steely Dan?! Your Aunt Jaleene sure is happy...

Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton 

Date

Event

Location

Jun 2 Thu

Brantley Gilbert Boston’s country fans need lovin’ too. 

Xfinity Center

Brantley Gilbert Xfinity Center Boston’s country fans need lovin’ too. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 3 Fri

Beyoncé That Super Bowl halftime performer? She seems like a kick!

Gillette Stadium

Beyoncé Gillette Stadium That Super Bowl halftime performer? She seems like a kick!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 7 Tue

Florence & the Machine and Of Monsters & Men Dog days of summer, indeed. 

Xfinity Center

Florence & the Machine and Of Monsters & Men Xfinity Center Dog days of summer, indeed. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 10 Fri

Dave Matthews Band What, like they’d tour in the winter? 

Xfinity Center

Dave Matthews Band Xfinity Center What, like they’d tour in the winter? 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11 Sat

Dierks Bentley, Randy Houser, Cam, and Tucker Beathard A little bit country, a little bit more country. 

Xfinity Center

Dierks Bentley, Randy Houser, Cam, and Tucker Beathard Xfinity Center A little bit country, a little bit more country. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 14 Tue

Taste of Chaos Tour Dashboard Confessional and Early November, together at last. 

Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

Taste of Chaos Tour Blue Hills Bank Pavilion Dashboard Confessional and Early November, together at last. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 14 Tue

Dixie Chicks They’ll have lots to say about Donald Trump. 

Xfinity Center

Dixie Chicks Xfinity Center They’ll have lots to say about Donald Trump. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 17 Fri

Dolly Parton Because the first recording of “I Will Always Love You” is still the best.  

Tanglewood Music Center 

Dolly Parton Tanglewood Music Center  Because the first recording of “I Will Always Love You” is still the best.  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Sat

Earth, Wind & Fire They’re all still alive, apparently. 

Tanglewood Music Center

Earth, Wind & Fire Tanglewood Music Center They’re all still alive, apparently. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Sat

Grace Potter The Nocturnals' frontwoman continues her controversial solo tour. 

Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

Grace Potter Blue Hills Bank Pavilion The Nocturnals' frontwoman continues her controversial solo tour. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Sun

Barenaked Ladies These guys once guest-starred on Beverly Hills 90210 and really seemed to enjoy it. 

Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

Barenaked Ladies Blue Hills Bank Pavilion These guys once guest-starred on Beverly Hills 90210 and really seemed to enjoy it. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Sun

Brian Wilson Presents Pet Sounds To prepare: Netflix Love and Mercy and then start working out to Pet Sounds.

Tanglewood Music Center

Brian Wilson Presents Pet Sounds Tanglewood Music Center To prepare: Netflix Love and Mercy and then start working out to Pet Sounds.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 21 Tue

Jackson Browne There’s so much more to hear than “Running on Empty.” 

Tanglewood Music Center 

Jackson Browne Tanglewood Music Center  There’s so much more to hear than “Running on Empty.” 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 22 Wed

Def Leppard, REO Speedwagon, and Tesla Mom?

Xfinity Center

Def Leppard, REO Speedwagon, and Tesla Xfinity Center Mom?

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 23 Thu

AWOLNATION and Death From Above With Irontom!

Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

AWOLNATION and Death From Above Blue Hills Bank Pavilion With Irontom!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 24 Fri

Chris Botti A contemporary jazz trumpeter... but in a good way. 

Tanglewood Music Center

Chris Botti Tanglewood Music Center A contemporary jazz trumpeter... but in a good way. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 24 Fri

Paul Simon Stranger to Stranger! New album! We’re unironically excited. 

Blue Hills Bank Pavilion 

Paul Simon Blue Hills Bank Pavilion  Stranger to Stranger! New album! We’re unironically excited. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25 Sat

Keith Urban, Brett Eldredge, and Maren Morris Country royalty, right there. 

Xfinity Center

Keith Urban, Brett Eldredge, and Maren Morris Xfinity Center Country royalty, right there. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25 Sat

A Prairie Home Companion at Tanglewood with Garrison Keillor  Not the most exciting concert of the summer, but you know what you’re signing up for. 

Tanglewood Music Center

A Prairie Home Companion at Tanglewood with Garrison Keillor  Tanglewood Music Center Not the most exciting concert of the summer, but you know what you’re signing up for. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25 Sat

Ray LaMontagne As part of the Ouroboros Tour 2016.

Blue Hills Bank Pavilion 

Ray LaMontagne Blue Hills Bank Pavilion  As part of the Ouroboros Tour 2016.

Add
solo performer in twin cities
James TaylorFlickr/Sean Rowe

Date

Event

Location

Jul 1 Fri

Weezer and Panic! at the Disco It took two decades, but Weezer has whipped out another terrific album. 

Xfinity Center

Weezer and Panic! at the Disco Xfinity Center It took two decades, but Weezer has whipped out another terrific album. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 2 Sat

Bob Dylan with Mavis Staples You’ll be the youngest one there. 

Tanglewood Music Center

Bob Dylan with Mavis Staples Tanglewood Music Center You’ll be the youngest one there. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 3 Sun

James Taylor You’ll be the youngest one there, too. 

Tanglewood Music Center

James Taylor Tanglewood Music Center You’ll be the youngest one there, too. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 7 Thu

Steely Dan and Steve Winwood You love both of them, you just don’t always admit it. 

Xfinity Center

Steely Dan and Steve Winwood Xfinity Center You love both of them, you just don’t always admit it. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 8 Fri

Phish This should be a long one.

Xfinity Center

Phish Xfinity Center This should be a long one.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9 Sat

5 Seconds of Summer So what if their name is a little bit on the nose? 

Xfinity Center

5 Seconds of Summer Xfinity Center So what if their name is a little bit on the nose? 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Sun

Journey and The Doobie Brothers Man, mom’s having a good summer. 

Xfinity Center

Journey and The Doobie Brothers Xfinity Center Man, mom’s having a good summer. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Sun

Boston Pops Orchestra with Seth MacFarlane This feels like a must-see. 

Tanglewood Music Center

Boston Pops Orchestra with Seth MacFarlane Tanglewood Music Center This feels like a must-see. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 12 Tue

Sublime with Rome ... and Dirty Heads, Tribal Seeds, and Bleeker!

Blue Hills Bank Pavilion 

Sublime with Rome Blue Hills Bank Pavilion  ... and Dirty Heads, Tribal Seeds, and Bleeker!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 13 Wed

Vans Warped Tour Maybe your parents are cool with you going now.

Xfinity Center

Vans Warped Tour Xfinity Center Maybe your parents are cool with you going now.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 14 Thu

Bob Dylan Still the youngest one there. 

Blue Hills Bank Pavilion 

Bob Dylan Blue Hills Bank Pavilion  Still the youngest one there. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 15 Fri

Dead and Company John Mayer and members of the Grateful Dead. Discuss. 

Fenway Park

Dead and Company Fenway Park John Mayer and members of the Grateful Dead. Discuss. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 15 Fri

Luke Bryan Huntin’, fishin’, and lovin’ every day. 

Gillette Stadium

Luke Bryan Gillette Stadium Huntin’, fishin’, and lovin’ every day. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 16 Sat

Luke Bryan More huntin’, fishin’, and lovin'. 

Gillette Stadium

Luke Bryan Gillette Stadium More huntin’, fishin’, and lovin'. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 16 Sat

Dead and Company Continue the discussion.

Fenway Park 

Dead and Company Fenway Park  Continue the discussion.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 16 Sat

Daryl Hall and John Oates A friend of ours once met John Oates while working as a seat-filler at the Grammys, and he wouldn’t. Stop. Calling. 

Xfinity Center

Daryl Hall and John Oates Xfinity Center A friend of ours once met John Oates while working as a seat-filler at the Grammys, and he wouldn’t. Stop. Calling. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Sun

Duran Duran Your name is [BLANK], and you’re dancing on the seats for this one. 

Xfinity Center

Duran Duran Xfinity Center Your name is [BLANK], and you’re dancing on the seats for this one. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 20 Wed

311 Throwback! 

Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

311 Blue Hills Bank Pavilion Throwback! 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 21 Thu

M83 A new album, but that doesn’t mean you can’t keep listening to “Midnight City.” 

Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

M83 Blue Hills Bank Pavilion A new album, but that doesn’t mean you can’t keep listening to “Midnight City.” 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 22 Fri

Lynyrd Skynyrd The only concert where yelling "Free Bird" doesn't make you a total dick.

Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

Lynyrd Skynyrd Blue Hills Bank Pavilion The only concert where yelling "Free Bird" doesn't make you a total dick.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 22 Fri

Toby Keith He was so bummed about the Sooners' loss during March Madness!

Xfinity Center

Toby Keith Xfinity Center He was so bummed about the Sooners' loss during March Madness!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 23 Sat

Flight of the Conchords WHAT GOOD DEEDS HAVE WE DONE TO DESERVE THIS?

Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

Flight of the Conchords Blue Hills Bank Pavilion WHAT GOOD DEEDS HAVE WE DONE TO DESERVE THIS?

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 23 Sat

Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, Alter Bridge, and Saint Asonia This one could get heavy.

Xfinity Center

Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, Alter Bridge, and Saint Asonia Xfinity Center This one could get heavy.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 24 Sun

Heart, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, and Cheap Trick The very definition of “epic.” 

Xfinity Center

Heart, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, and Cheap Trick Xfinity Center The very definition of “epic.” 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 25 Mon

Caliente Latin Festival Bring those dancin' shoes!

Boston City Hall Plaza

Caliente Latin Festival Boston City Hall Plaza Bring those dancin' shoes!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 26 Tue

Yanni Yup. 

Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

Yanni Blue Hills Bank Pavilion Yup. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 29 Fri

Walk the Moon Do you love that "Shut Up and Dance" song? Shut up, you know you love that "Shut Up and Dance" song. 

Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

Walk the Moon Blue Hills Bank Pavilion Do you love that "Shut Up and Dance" song? Shut up, you know you love that "Shut Up and Dance" song. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 30 Sat

Coldplay Whither Gwyneth?

Gillette Stadium

Coldplay Gillette Stadium Whither Gwyneth?

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 30 Sat

Josh Groban That dude was super funny on the new Muppets show.

Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

Josh Groban Blue Hills Bank Pavilion That dude was super funny on the new Muppets show.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 30 Sat

Darius Rucker, Dan & Shay, and Michael Ray It’s kind of great that Hootie had a second act. 

Xfinity Center

Darius Rucker, Dan & Shay, and Michael Ray Xfinity Center It’s kind of great that Hootie had a second act. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 31 Sun

Chick Corea Trio Featuring Christian McBride and Brian Blade.

Tanglewood Music Center

Chick Corea Trio Tanglewood Music Center Featuring Christian McBride and Brian Blade.

Add
concert in twin cities
Pearl Jam | Flickr/captainbhk

Date

Event

Location

Aug 3 Wed

James Taylor This is about as epic as a Boston show gets. 

Fenway Park

James Taylor Fenway Park This is about as epic as a Boston show gets. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 5 Fri

Pearl Jam No, wait, this is. 

Fenway Park

Pearl Jam Fenway Park No, wait, this is. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 5 Fri

Florida Georgia Line, Cole Swindell, The Cadillac Three, and Kane Brown That's a whole heap of country.

Xfinity Center

Florida Georgia Line, Cole Swindell, The Cadillac Three, and Kane Brown Xfinity Center That's a whole heap of country.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 7 Sun

Pearl Jam Still epic.

Fenway Park

Pearl Jam Fenway Park Still epic.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 9 Tue

Deftones You have to love a metal band from Sacramento. 

Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

Deftones Blue Hills Bank Pavilion You have to love a metal band from Sacramento. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 12 Fri

Rascal Flatts and Kelsea Ballerini More country music royalty. 

Xfinity Center

Rascal Flatts and Kelsea Ballerini Xfinity Center More country music royalty. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 12 Fri

Umphrey’s McGee Prog rock lives!

Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

Umphrey’s McGee Blue Hills Bank Pavilion Prog rock lives!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 12 Fri

Disco Party featuring Tavares There is no such thing as a bad alfresco disco party. 

Boston City Hall Plaza

Disco Party featuring Tavares Boston City Hall Plaza There is no such thing as a bad alfresco disco party. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 13 Sat

John Williams' Film Night We’re such nerds.

Tanglewood Music Center

John Williams' Film Night Tanglewood Music Center We’re such nerds.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 16 Tue

Goo Goo Dolls Another new album! But also check them out on the 1998 Godzilla album. That’s a time warp if there ever was one. 

Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

Goo Goo Dolls Blue Hills Bank Pavilion Another new album! But also check them out on the 1998 Godzilla album. That’s a time warp if there ever was one. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 18 Thu

Billy Joel You had to be a big shot, didn’t you? 

Fenway Park

Billy Joel Fenway Park You had to be a big shot, didn’t you? 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 18 Thu

Slightly Stoopid College you is really excited, right?

Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

Slightly Stoopid Blue Hills Bank Pavilion College you is really excited, right?

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 20 Sat

Bonnie Raitt She’s eternally wonderful.

Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

Bonnie Raitt Blue Hills Bank Pavilion She’s eternally wonderful.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 20 Sat

Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band Find your Margaritaville. 

Xfinity Center

Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band Xfinity Center Find your Margaritaville. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 20 Sat

Zac Brown Band Lots of hipster beards. What’s not to like? 

Fenway Park

Zac Brown Band Fenway Park Lots of hipster beards. What’s not to like? 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 23 Tue

Train with Andy Grammer Jonathan Lethem obliquely referenced Train in his most recent novel. That counts for something, right? 

Tanglewood Music Center

Train with Andy Grammer Tanglewood Music Center Jonathan Lethem obliquely referenced Train in his most recent novel. That counts for something, right? 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 25 Thu

Black Sabbath Ozzy Osbourne, still upright. 

Xfinity Center

Black Sabbath Xfinity Center Ozzy Osbourne, still upright. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 26 Fri

Boston Pops play Raiders of the Lost Ark We are sooooooo there. 

Tanglewood Music Center

Boston Pops play Raiders of the Lost Ark Tanglewood Music Center We are sooooooo there. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 27 Sat

Kenny Chesney with Miranda Lambert, Sam Hunt, and Old Dominion This is like country nirvana. 

Gillette Stadium

Kenny Chesney with Miranda Lambert, Sam Hunt, and Old Dominion Gillette Stadium This is like country nirvana. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 26 Fri

Kenny Chesney with Miranda Lambert, Sam Hunt, and Old Dominion Still like country nirvana. 

Gillette Stadium

Kenny Chesney with Miranda Lambert, Sam Hunt, and Old Dominion Gillette Stadium Still like country nirvana. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 28 Sun

ZZ Top and Gregg Allman Cher would have opinions. 

Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

ZZ Top and Gregg Allman Blue Hills Bank Pavilion Cher would have opinions. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 31 Wed

Gary Clark, Jr.: The Story of Sonny Boy Slim Tour Dude’s an actor, too. He’s also from Austin. He’s definitely cooler than you.

Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

Gary Clark, Jr.: The Story of Sonny Boy Slim Tour Blue Hills Bank Pavilion Dude’s an actor, too. He’s also from Austin. He’s definitely cooler than you.

Add
Lumineers
The Lumineers | Flickr/Thomas Hawk

Date

Event

Location

Sep 2 Fri

The Boston Pops and the B-52s “Love Shack” is forever.

Tanglewood Music Center

The Boston Pops and the B-52s Tanglewood Music Center “Love Shack” is forever.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 7 Wed

Lumineers with Rayland Baxter & TBA “Ho Hey.” 

Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

Lumineers with Rayland Baxter & TBA Blue Hills Bank Pavilion “Ho Hey.” 

Add

