Make Sweet Memories at a Marshmallow Fluff Festival in Somerville

Marshmallows are a token of nostalgia; from roasting s’mores around a campfire to topping hot chocolate, or feasting on Peeps during Easter, we all have marshmallow memories. And Somerville, Massachusetts, is celebrating perhaps the confection’s most innovative iteration—marshmallow Fluff—at the What The Fluff? Festival on September 23.

This year, at the 18th annual festival in Somerville (the birthplace of Fluff), the theme is Fluff Union: The Sweetest Square in Somerville. Thousands of people will flock to Union Square to honor all things Fluff: think marshmallow tosses, Fluff hairstyling, and even Fluff jousting. And of course, there will be a plethora of Fluff-centric dishes, including classic Fluffernutter sandwiches (which were created in Massachusetts), S’mores Ice Cream from Honeycomb Creamery, Fluff Empanadas from Machu Picchu, Fried Dough Balls filled with Fluff from Mama Gina’s Pizza, amongst many other Fluff treats.

After indulging in Fluff festivities and food, make sure to head over to the Fluff’n Jam stage for performances from local musicians Grace Givertz, FM Collective, and The White Owls. Somerville Avenue will also be lined with various craft vendors giving tattoos and selling prints, portraits, clothing, and more.

The official Fluff festivities kick off on Thursday, September 21 at Bow Market for the festival’s Fluff Night Market from 4 pm–9 pm. Sip on Fluff cocktails from Nook and indulge in Injeolmi Fluff Penuche Pop from Nine Winters Bakery and S’mores Stuffed Macarons from maca while perusing local artists’ stalls.

The Fluff fest will close out with an after party from 8 pm–11:30 pm at The Jungle Community Music Club in Union Square, featuring local bands Twig, Electric Street Queens, Children of the Flaming Wheel, and Bleach The Sky.