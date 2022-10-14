8 Truly Terrifying Haunted Houses Near Boston

It’s been a minute since we’ve had the opportunity to go indoors and have the crap scared out of us. Luckily, all our regional frights are back with a bang, with many featuring bonus attractions, new food options on site, and special extra-fright nights. From haunted historic mansions to eerie farms and corn mazes, the Boston area is home to some of the most terrifying attractions you can imagine. So put on a brave face, and check out these scary haunted houses near Boston.

Frightful Fridays at Gore Place Waltham, Massachusetts

The 1806 mansion of US Senator Christopher Gore is normally a magnet for political wonks and architectural nerds. But on Fridays throughout October, the grounds transform into Ghost Stories Central. Up to 60 people gather for five spooky tales told outside under a large tent; visitors can then get a gander at the Federal-style home.

Distance from Boston: 30 minutes

Cost: $21

Barrett’s Haunted Mansion Abington, Massachusetts

It’s actually a twofer: the haunted mansion itself, now in its 31st year, and “Condemned,” a bonus attraction that imagines what would happen if a community was exposed to a dangerous pesticide and then locked down and left to fend for itself (hint: nothing good). If this isn’t enough for you, there are two bonus event nights that bring out even more live contact with terrifying folks inhabiting both locales.

Distance from Boston: 30 minutes

Cost: $36 general admission

Hysteria at Connors Farm Danvers, Massachusetts

You have to love the idea of a haunted farm (who isn’t terrified by a scarecrow?) And this one is especially macabre: a 30-minute walking trail takes you through a forest, past a swamp, and alongside (shudder) a real live 17th century burial ground. If you’re looking for a slightly less frightening adventure, the Flashlight Maze is a seven-acre corn maze navigated at night.

Distance from Boston: 45 minutes

Cost: $50 for both attractions

Canobie Lake Park Screeemfest Salem, New Hampshire

Your favorite regional amusement park just got better. Not only do you get access to all the park’s rides, but you all get five different haunted houses (including two new ones this year), live shows like the Twisted Sideshow (he’s doing WHAT with that anvil?!), and the nightly Rocktoberfest performance featuring a rotating group of tribute bands.

Distance from Boston: 45 minutes

Cost: $49-$59

Spooky World Presents: Nightmare New England Litchfield, New Hampshire

Spooky World might be our most well-known haunted attraction—long-timers remember the cheesy radio ads from way back—but it more than earns its keep. For one thing, it's massive: 80 acres containing all manner of fright. Classic offerings include the haunted hayride and The Colony, an abandoned woodsy outpost occupied by murderous beings. Asylum 47 takes you back to NYE 1947, but you’ll leave wishing you never RSVPed. And the Monster Midway provides all your carnival faves, from games to rides to beers, with a spooky overlay.

Distance from Boston: 45 minutes

Cost: $45

Witch’s Woods Westford, Massachusetts

Here’s where you get a great bang for your buck. There’s a haunted hayride! There’s something called the Vampire Passage, which is basically a terrifying nature walk! There’s the spooky Castle Morbid! And new this year is the Horrorwood Chamber of Chills, which pays tribute to horror movie characters new and old. For the scaredy cats among us, there’s the Jack O’Lantern Jamboree, aka hundreds of beautifully carved and illuminated pumpkins to explore.

Distance from Boston: One hour

Cost: $44 general admission

Factory of Terror Fall River, Massachusetts

The name pretty much tells you everything you need to know, but that doesn’t make it any less terrifying. Visitors enter an abandoned factory and confront the horrors contained within; think both cool special effects and terrifying real-life actors. Even diehards will be scared all over again, as a new group has taken over the proceedings and is keeping a lot of details under wraps.

Distance from Boston: One hour

Cost: $17-$25

Fear Town Haunted House Seekonk, Massachusetts

Fear Town is another massive outdoor attraction regularly ranked among the best in New England. The signature Haunted House runs every weekend in October and takes you through both abandoned buildings and nearby woods. It tends to freak out even the most seasoned Halloween fans. Rest assured that there’s also a midway full of food, games, and live performances.

Distance from Boston: One hour

Cost: $25 general admission