How to Support The LGBTQ Community in Boston During Pride

It’s not Pride as we typically have known it -- but it’s the Pride the moment demands. Even as we continue to do our best to adhere to public health directives to socially distance, wear masks, and wash our hands, we’re also out there in the streets protesting against racial injustice, police brutality, and the need for radical reform. It’s how the Stonewall forebears would want it: after all, it was black trans women rising up against systemic police violence that ignited the Stonewall Riots.

“Older generations remember and young people now are celebrating how black trans women threw that first brick at The Stonewall Inn and started the modern gay rights movement,” says Chris Fijal, aka Miss Kris Knievel, a regular drag performer at Jacques Cabaret. “This Pride we have to face the reality that trans women of color are still being murdered as recently as last week. Our fight is not over. I will be celebrating differently this year, but with the same energy.”

So let’s mirror that energy and commit to sustained, inclusive activism, and otherwise find ways to honor the month -- especially given that this year marks the 50th year of Boston Pride.