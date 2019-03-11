Your Complete Guide to Boston's St. Patrick's Day Parade

Let’s hear it for those four-leaf clovers: This year St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Sunday, which means the holiday synchronizes with the 118th iteration of the city’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. We predict post-Super Bowl levels of work productivity come Monday.
How big is Southie’s annual procession? So big that freakin’ Amazon is sponsoring it this year. Some intel: the parade annually attracts up to 1 million spectators each year -- even when snow shortens the route, as it has three of the last four years. Organized by the Allied War Veterans Council of South Boston, the parade includes marching units, military vehicles, floats, and costumed performers galore -- as many as 20,000 participants in any given year. Oh, and this year marks the reintroduction of a long-dormant tradition: the naming of “The Mayor of Southie.” Finalists are competing to raise money for the council; whoever raises the most gets a sash and a prominent spot in the parade procession.
And of course, this is above all an al fresco party, an excuse for Bostonians to revel in the streets in between championship parades. Here is everything you need to know to navigate the craziness -- from the parade history, to the day-of specifics, to everything you'll be doing before, during, and after.
What time does the parade start, and what is the route?
The parade starts at 1pm and, no snow willing, will last around two and a half hours. The 3.2-mile route sounds more complicated than it is, but bear with us. The procession begins at the Broadway T stop at the corner of West Broadway and Dorchester Ave, heads up West Broadway, then takes that soft left onto East Broadway. After that it’s a right onto P Street, another right onto East 4th Street, a left onto K Street, another quick right onto East 5th Street, a short left onto G Street, a quick right onto Thomas Park, and then left onto Telegraph Street and Dorchester Street, traveling through Andrew Square, continuing onto Southampton Street, and ending up on Ellery Street.
What’s my best viewing spot?
Wherever you can muscle your way in -- and the sooner the better. Veteran parade goers secure plum viewing spots with the Southie space saver of choice: the lawn chair. You can also commit to a day-of restaurant dining and secure a window seat at one of the restaurants on Broadway. And of course, an invite to a parade route party promises you great views, bodily warmth, and legal imbibing.
What are the parade rules?
The Allied War Veterans Council prefers to call it a “code of conduct,” but yup, there are rules. Here’s the full rundown of all the parade no-nos, which have softened since last year. Shorter list: don’t be political, and don’t be an ass.
- Conduct a demonstration or political protest.
- Use vulgar language, either written or spoken (good luck to the aural police on the latter).
- Get nude or otherwise indecently expose yourself, which will earn you a lifetime parade ban.
- Throw any objects except those that are pre-approved for float riders and gently handed down to parade participants; no distribution of any printed materials of any kind.
How far back does Boston's St. Patrick's Day history go?
So this is a party times two: the joint celebration of St. Patrick’s Day and Evacuation Day, the holiday no one outside of Suffolk County has ever heard of. For those not up on their Revolutionary War history, Evacuation Day honors General George Washington and his fortification of Dorchester Heights (a terrific viewing spot for the parade, FYI); this caused the British to (wait for it) evacuate Boston on St. Patrick’s Day. Evacuation Day was made an official local holiday in 1901, that year, South Boston held a parade to celebrate, and the tradition was born. (FYI, our state legislature has periodically debated getting rid of both Evacuation Day and Bunker Hill Day, citing the work hours lost. To which we say: Pfffffft.)
The parade was justly mired in controversy for decades owing to its decision to ban LGBTQ groups from participation. But a new day has dawned: The new operations director of the event is Bryan Bishop, the founder of OUTVETS, an LGBTQ group that just two years ago was initially banned from marching in the parade. His vision? “I would love for this parade to eventually be on par with Macy’s,” Bishop said last summer. We love a man unafraid to take on New York.
PS: There is as yet no word whether the Veterans for Peace will be allowed to participate this year. Denied entry for years, the organization instead created the Peace Parade, which follows the main event and rallies for peace, equality, jobs, environmental stewardship, and social and economic justice.
What else is there to do that weekend?
There’s the usual: the Dropkick Murphys’ four-day run of shows at House of Blues; the annual St. Patrick’s Day Road Race before the parade; the “you’re not invited” St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast; and “you’re all invited!” Irish sessions at the Burren, Black Rose, and Brendan Behan. Anna’s Taqueria is bringing back its corned beef and cabbage burrito on March 17 (all eight stores, while supplies last). A Sunday St. Paddy’s day also means Irish-themed brunches galore, both along the parade route and throughout the city at large (yes, green eggs figure in).
Planning on pregaming? Game On! kicks off the weekend with a Friday night throwdown sponsored by Jameson Whiskey; Dorchester Brewing Co. is bringing in Brato Brewhouse + Kitchen on Saturday to offer its creative take on Irish fare; and Lansdowne Pub plans a three-day, Guinness-soaked party with live music and giveaways.
Sign up here for our daily Boston email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun the Hub has to offer.