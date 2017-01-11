Sponsored

The Boston Summer Self-Improvement “T” Map

By Published On 06/22/2015 By Published On 06/22/2015
Boston Map

More Like This

related

The NYC Summer Self-Improvement Subway Map

related

San Francisco Summer Self-Improvement Muni Map

related

The DC Summer Self-Improvement Metro Map

related

The Chicago Summer Self-Improvement "L" Map

It’s summertime and the livin’ is easy, but that’s no excuse to rest on your cultural laurels. From fitness and food to art and film, we’ve got the clickable Boston transit map to self-improvement, with 30 summer happenings in and around the city that will give you plenty to talk about through fall -- possibly in a second language. 

More Like This

related

The NYC Summer Self-Improvement Subway Map

related

San Francisco Summer Self-Improvement Muni Map

related

The DC Summer Self-Improvement Metro Map

related

The Chicago Summer Self-Improvement "L" Map

Date

Event

Location

Jun 22 Mon

Fiction Fridays If "read more" is on your summer bucket list, kick your weekends off at The Harvard Book Store for 15% off fiction, staff recommendations and a Top 100 list. 

Harvard Book Story (Harvard Square)

Fiction Fridays Harvard Book Story (Harvard Square) If "read more" is on your summer bucket list, kick your weekends off at The Harvard Book Store for 15% off fiction, staff recommendations and a Top 100 list. 

Add
Cambridge Dance Party
Courtesy of City of Cambridge Dance Party

Date

Event

Location

Jun 26 Fri

City of Cambridge Dance Party Stately Cambridge City Hall provides the backdrop for the annual neighborhood boogie bonanza on Mass. Ave. between Prospect and Bigelow Streets. Shake it with thousands of your closest friends while DJs spin dance hits from old school Motown to ‘80s/’90s party classics. (Parachute pants are optional.)

Central Square

City of Cambridge Dance Party Central Square Stately Cambridge City Hall provides the backdrop for the annual neighborhood boogie bonanza on Mass. Ave. between Prospect and Bigelow Streets. Shake it with thousands of your closest friends while DJs spin dance hits from old school Motown to ‘80s/’90s party classics. (Parachute pants are optional.)

Add
Jerkfest
Courtesy of Boston JerkFest

Date

Event

Location

Jun 26 Fri

Boston JerkFest The third annual Boston JerkFest takes you to the Caribbean via Boston with authentic food and drink, live reggae, steel band music, a cooking competition, and specialty foods, arts, and crafts.

Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology

Boston JerkFest Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology The third annual Boston JerkFest takes you to the Caribbean via Boston with authentic food and drink, live reggae, steel band music, a cooking competition, and specialty foods, arts, and crafts.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Sat

Chinatown Main Street Festival Experience the best of Chinatown at this day-long carnival. While you ponder how many dumplings you’ll eat, catch shows like the Lion Dances, as well as martial arts demonstrations, and traditional Chinese festival games.

Chinatown

Chinatown Main Street Festival Chinatown Experience the best of Chinatown at this day-long carnival. While you ponder how many dumplings you’ll eat, catch shows like the Lion Dances, as well as martial arts demonstrations, and traditional Chinese festival games.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 28 Sun

La Bohème Community Outreach Performance True story: you can see the entire production of Puccini’s La Bohème FOR FREE…next to the ocean, thanks to the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park. Seriously. Net some noshes from your favorite North End eatery, and then grab some grass on the lawn.

Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park

La Bohème Community Outreach Performance Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park True story: you can see the entire production of Puccini’s La Bohème FOR FREE…next to the ocean, thanks to the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park. Seriously. Net some noshes from your favorite North End eatery, and then grab some grass on the lawn.

Add
Harborfest
rosino/Flickr

Date

Event

Location

Jul 1 Wed

Boston Harborfest Boston Harborfest is one-stop shopping for July 4th info with guided tours, the USS Constitution 21-Gun Salute, and other special events spanning five full days. America’s birthday party culminates in the flagship Boston Pops show and fireworks extravaganza over the Charles River. (Pro tip:  if the Esplanade is too crowded, there is usually some breathing room on the Cambridge side.)

Multiple Locations

Boston Harborfest Multiple Locations Boston Harborfest is one-stop shopping for July 4th info with guided tours, the USS Constitution 21-Gun Salute, and other special events spanning five full days. America’s birthday party culminates in the flagship Boston Pops show and fireworks extravaganza over the Charles River. (Pro tip:  if the Esplanade is too crowded, there is usually some breathing room on the Cambridge side.)

Add
Clambake
John Joh/Flickr

Date

Event

Location

Jul 8 Wed

“After Hours” BBQ Get a side of history with your barbecue: Boston Harbor Cruises throws weekly barbecue bashes next to Fort Warren on scenic Georges Island. Board the ferry at Long Wharf (6:30pm) and the BHC crew will transport you directly to the buffet table, loaded with spice rubbed chicken, burgers, dogs, and fire-toasted s’mores.

Georges Island

“After Hours” BBQ Georges Island Get a side of history with your barbecue: Boston Harbor Cruises throws weekly barbecue bashes next to Fort Warren on scenic Georges Island. Board the ferry at Long Wharf (6:30pm) and the BHC crew will transport you directly to the buffet table, loaded with spice rubbed chicken, burgers, dogs, and fire-toasted s’mores.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9 Thu

Harborwalk Sounds, featuring Mad Satta In conjunction with Free Thursday Nights, the ICA hosts the Harborwalk Sounds music series on their ultra-cool seaside deck. Mad Satta will take the stage with their original neo-jazz sounds and funky Amy Winehouse and Curtis Mayfield covers.

ICA, Seaport District

Harborwalk Sounds, featuring Mad Satta ICA, Seaport District In conjunction with Free Thursday Nights, the ICA hosts the Harborwalk Sounds music series on their ultra-cool seaside deck. Mad Satta will take the stage with their original neo-jazz sounds and funky Amy Winehouse and Curtis Mayfield covers.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9 Thu

Speakeasy Science Cross “drinking beer with an astronaut” off your bucket list during Speakeasy Science, a casual and informative evening of presentations from a bona fide astronaut and a member of the International Space Station research team, followed by some Q&A.

Bell In Hand Tavern

Speakeasy Science Bell In Hand Tavern Cross “drinking beer with an astronaut” off your bucket list during Speakeasy Science, a casual and informative evening of presentations from a bona fide astronaut and a member of the International Space Station research team, followed by some Q&A.

Add
Haymarket
Amie Fedora/Flickr

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Fri

Taste of Haymarket Historic New England leads a behind-the-scenes tour of the market as it opens for the day (8:30am-10:30am). Learn how this 185-year-old gem went from a modest gathering of farmers to a bustling open-air produce store, and sample of fruits, veggies, cheese, and pizza.

Haymarket

Taste of Haymarket Haymarket Historic New England leads a behind-the-scenes tour of the market as it opens for the day (8:30am-10:30am). Learn how this 185-year-old gem went from a modest gathering of farmers to a bustling open-air produce store, and sample of fruits, veggies, cheese, and pizza.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Fri

ArtBeat 2015 Davis Square morphs into one giant interactive gallery at the Somerville Arts Council’s annual ArtBeat shindig: 75 craft vendors, 12+ bands, food vendors, and dance troupes will converge in the streets, around this year’s theme, “Loops.”

Davis Square

ArtBeat 2015 Davis Square Davis Square morphs into one giant interactive gallery at the Somerville Arts Council’s annual ArtBeat shindig: 75 craft vendors, 12+ bands, food vendors, and dance troupes will converge in the streets, around this year’s theme, “Loops.”

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18 Sat

EarthFest Save the planet and rock out to mega jams at EarthFest, the yearly tribute to the environment, AND the largest free radio station concert in Boston. Guster, New Politics, Atlas Genius, and Alex Preston provide the soundtrack while you check out educational exhibits on various environmental issues.

Boston Common

EarthFest Boston Common Save the planet and rock out to mega jams at EarthFest, the yearly tribute to the environment, AND the largest free radio station concert in Boston. Guster, New Politics, Atlas Genius, and Alex Preston provide the soundtrack while you check out educational exhibits on various environmental issues.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 22 Wed

Shakespeare on the Common: King Lear The Commonwealth Shakespeare Company presents King Lear at the Parkman Bandstand. The 20th season production stars Will Lyman (narrator of PBS’ Frontline) as the aging king in the Bard of Avon’s tragic opus. Bring some snacks for the show, and, ummm, maybe your Cliff’s Notes.

Boston Common

Shakespeare on the Common: King Lear Boston Common The Commonwealth Shakespeare Company presents King Lear at the Parkman Bandstand. The 20th season production stars Will Lyman (narrator of PBS’ Frontline) as the aging king in the Bard of Avon’s tragic opus. Bring some snacks for the show, and, ummm, maybe your Cliff’s Notes.

Add
Sand Sculpture Contest
Bill Ilott/Flickr

Date

Event

Location

Jul 24 Fri

Revere Beach National Sand Sculpting Festival What can a person do with exactly 10 tons of sand in an 18’x18’ square? Find out during the 12th annual Revere Beach National Sand Sculpting Festival. More than 20 international grainy gurus contend for the Master title as they transform the shoreline with incredible creations. Food trucks, live entertainment, exhibit booths, a community village, and fireworks round out this one-of-a-kind weekend.

Revere Beach

Revere Beach National Sand Sculpting Festival Revere Beach What can a person do with exactly 10 tons of sand in an 18’x18’ square? Find out during the 12th annual Revere Beach National Sand Sculpting Festival. More than 20 international grainy gurus contend for the Master title as they transform the shoreline with incredible creations. Food trucks, live entertainment, exhibit booths, a community village, and fireworks round out this one-of-a-kind weekend.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 25 Sat

Summer Arts Weekend The Boston Globe, WGBH, and Citizens Bank proudly sponsor Summer Arts Weekend, a city-wide celebration of epic proportions. Renowned musicians like Emmylou Harris, Aaron Neville, and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band will join a full spectrum of local and national talent in Copley Square for two days of free concerts. So there’s that. There will also be new arts, food, and cultural programs throughout the landmark event.

Copley Plaza

Summer Arts Weekend Copley Plaza The Boston Globe, WGBH, and Citizens Bank proudly sponsor Summer Arts Weekend, a city-wide celebration of epic proportions. Renowned musicians like Emmylou Harris, Aaron Neville, and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band will join a full spectrum of local and national talent in Copley Square for two days of free concerts. So there’s that. There will also be new arts, food, and cultural programs throughout the landmark event.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 26 Sun

Borromeo String Quartet 25th Anniversary Concert Series To commemorate their 25th anniversary and ongoing collaboration with ISG, the award-winning Borromeo String Quartet will present a classical music program that consists of C-sharp Minor Fugue (Bach), String Quartet No. 12 (Shostakovich), and String Quartet No. 14, Op. 131 (Beethoven)…if you want to keep track of the set list.

Isabella Stuart Gardner Museum

Borromeo String Quartet 25th Anniversary Concert Series Isabella Stuart Gardner Museum To commemorate their 25th anniversary and ongoing collaboration with ISG, the award-winning Borromeo String Quartet will present a classical music program that consists of C-sharp Minor Fugue (Bach), String Quartet No. 12 (Shostakovich), and String Quartet No. 14, Op. 131 (Beethoven)…if you want to keep track of the set list.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1 Sat

Cultural Survival Bazaar This exhibition of Native American arts and culture features well-known performers (Sidy Maiga, AfriManding), storytelling sessions, and international artists such as wire sculptor Bernard Domingo, who will have a rare opportunity to sell their work directly to the public.

The Plaza -- Harvard University Science Center

Cultural Survival Bazaar The Plaza -- Harvard University Science Center This exhibition of Native American arts and culture features well-known performers (Sidy Maiga, AfriManding), storytelling sessions, and international artists such as wire sculptor Bernard Domingo, who will have a rare opportunity to sell their work directly to the public.

Add
Seafood Fest
Boston Seafood Festival/Facebook

Date

Event

Location

Aug 2 Sun

The Boston Seafood Festival Support a sustainable fishing industry AND enjoy the fruits of the sea. Win-win. This jam-packed event raises awareness about New England fishing through seminars and demonstrations, and then turns up the fun with an oyster shucking battle, an all-day lobster bake, and fresh-catch treats from regional chefs. All proceeds support future festivals and the ongoing efforts of The Boston Fisheries Foundation.

Boston Fish Pier, Seaport District

The Boston Seafood Festival Boston Fish Pier, Seaport District Support a sustainable fishing industry AND enjoy the fruits of the sea. Win-win. This jam-packed event raises awareness about New England fishing through seminars and demonstrations, and then turns up the fun with an oyster shucking battle, an all-day lobster bake, and fresh-catch treats from regional chefs. All proceeds support future festivals and the ongoing efforts of The Boston Fisheries Foundation.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 4 Tue

Art and Architecture Tour of Boston Public Library The BPL is not only a fully functioning local library, but also a National Historic Landmark, and an architectural icon deeply seated in Boston’s history. Learn more about the old (McKim Building) and the new (Johnson Building), and view significant works by painters Daniel Chester French and John Singer Sargent.

Copley Square

Art and Architecture Tour of Boston Public Library Copley Square The BPL is not only a fully functioning local library, but also a National Historic Landmark, and an architectural icon deeply seated in Boston’s history. Learn more about the old (McKim Building) and the new (Johnson Building), and view significant works by painters Daniel Chester French and John Singer Sargent.

Add
Fisherman's Feast
Yi-Chien Chang/Flickr

Date

Event

Location

Aug 13 Thu

Fisherman’s Feast If you haven’t had enough seafood yet this summer, check out the 105th Annual Fisherman’s Feast. Since 1910, the North End has brought the city together with mountains of food (fried calamari, Italian sausages), live music, games, and street parades in honor of Madonna del Soccorso (Our Lady of Help). Be sure to catch “Flight of the Angel,” the festival topper of all festival toppers, on Sunday night.

North End

Fisherman’s Feast North End If you haven’t had enough seafood yet this summer, check out the 105th Annual Fisherman’s Feast. Since 1910, the North End has brought the city together with mountains of food (fried calamari, Italian sausages), live music, games, and street parades in honor of Madonna del Soccorso (Our Lady of Help). Be sure to catch “Flight of the Angel,” the festival topper of all festival toppers, on Sunday night.

Add
Dine Out Boston/Beacon Hill Hotel and Bistro/Facebook

Date

Event

Location

Aug 16 Sun

Dine Out Boston Formerly known as Restaurant Week, the retooled Dine Out Boston is actually two weeks of special tasting menus, at local culinary hotspots in August. New pricing guides enable diners to select between lunches ($15-$25) and dinners ($28-$38), as well as multiple coursing options. Seats will go fast, so reserve spots early at your favorite restaurants.

(Various Locations)

Dine Out Boston (Various Locations) Formerly known as Restaurant Week, the retooled Dine Out Boston is actually two weeks of special tasting menus, at local culinary hotspots in August. New pricing guides enable diners to select between lunches ($15-$25) and dinners ($28-$38), as well as multiple coursing options. Seats will go fast, so reserve spots early at your favorite restaurants.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 19 Wed

Drums Along the Charles The Boston Landmarks Orchestra puts rhythmic thunder in the sky for an evening of music and dance on the Esplanade. In addition to the world premiere of The Swordfishers by Donald Krishnaswami, Drums Along the Charles includes Gayane: Sabre Dance, Glass’ Concerto Fantasy for Two Timpanists, and Rahmaninov’s Symphonic Dances, Op. 45. As a bonus, Conductor Christopher Wilkins welcomes timpani soloists Jeffrey Fisher (Boston Ballet Orchestra) and Robert Shulz (Boston Modern Orchestra Project).

Hatch Shell

Drums Along the Charles Hatch Shell The Boston Landmarks Orchestra puts rhythmic thunder in the sky for an evening of music and dance on the Esplanade. In addition to the world premiere of The Swordfishers by Donald Krishnaswami, Drums Along the Charles includes Gayane: Sabre Dance, Glass’ Concerto Fantasy for Two Timpanists, and Rahmaninov’s Symphonic Dances, Op. 45. As a bonus, Conductor Christopher Wilkins welcomes timpani soloists Jeffrey Fisher (Boston Ballet Orchestra) and Robert Shulz (Boston Modern Orchestra Project).

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 21 Fri

Boston GreenFest The region’s largest multicultural environmental music festival celebrates green living through three days of educational forums, activities, and healthy foods. Take in hallmark programs like the Boston Green Film Fest, EcoFashion and ecoArt, and the Electric Car Showcase. Hang out in the Smoothie or Wine & Beer Garden, and then score gratifying goodies in the farmer’s market.

City Hall Plaza

Boston GreenFest City Hall Plaza The region’s largest multicultural environmental music festival celebrates green living through three days of educational forums, activities, and healthy foods. Take in hallmark programs like the Boston Green Film Fest, EcoFashion and ecoArt, and the Electric Car Showcase. Hang out in the Smoothie or Wine & Beer Garden, and then score gratifying goodies in the farmer’s market.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 26 Wed

A Midsummer Night’s Dream The Boston Landmarks Orchestra is back with Mendelsohn’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Op. 61. This version of the classic rom-com, in conjunction with Commonwealth Shakespeare Company, boasts stage and musical stars of Boston and the choreography of Yo-el Cassell. Fun fact:  Mendelssohn composed The Overture when he was 17, and finished the remaining incidental music 16 years later. What have you done?

Hatch Shell

A Midsummer Night’s Dream Hatch Shell The Boston Landmarks Orchestra is back with Mendelsohn’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Op. 61. This version of the classic rom-com, in conjunction with Commonwealth Shakespeare Company, boasts stage and musical stars of Boston and the choreography of Yo-el Cassell. Fun fact:  Mendelssohn composed The Overture when he was 17, and finished the remaining incidental music 16 years later. What have you done?

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 26 Wed

Massachusetts Independent Film Festival Creative entries by New England auteurs as well as flicks from exotic locales (e.g. Australia, Iran) will compete for top honors like Best Feature, Best Short, and Best Doc. Along with screenings, Somerville Theatre and The Brattle will also host panel discussions and parties where you can meet the filmmakers.

Somerville Theatre and Brattle Theater

Massachusetts Independent Film Festival Somerville Theatre and Brattle Theater Creative entries by New England auteurs as well as flicks from exotic locales (e.g. Australia, Iran) will compete for top honors like Best Feature, Best Short, and Best Doc. Along with screenings, Somerville Theatre and The Brattle will also host panel discussions and parties where you can meet the filmmakers.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 29 Sat

ähts: The Boston Arts Festival Soak up the sun while you stroll through over 50 juried artists’ booths, watch glass-blowing demonstrations, and paint something yourself (if you’re ähtsy) on the public mural. Other festival highlights include 10+ live bands, a PBS radio storytelling program, poetry recitals, and fireworks over the water.

Christopher Columbus Park

ähts: The Boston Arts Festival Christopher Columbus Park Soak up the sun while you stroll through over 50 juried artists’ booths, watch glass-blowing demonstrations, and paint something yourself (if you’re ähtsy) on the public mural. Other festival highlights include 10+ live bands, a PBS radio storytelling program, poetry recitals, and fireworks over the water.

Add
St. Anthony's
NorthEndWaterfront/Flickr

Date

Event

Location

Aug 28 Fri

St. Anthony’s Feast Italian street foods (e.g. arancini and zeppole) are the main attractions, and there are 100+ pushcarts of tastiness lining the lanes. Pizzeria Regina’s Open Air Piazza (aka beer tent), Filippo Berio tastings, and Fast Freddy’s “15 Seconds of Fame” contest totally seal the deal.

North End

St. Anthony’s Feast North End Italian street foods (e.g. arancini and zeppole) are the main attractions, and there are 100+ pushcarts of tastiness lining the lanes. Pizzeria Regina’s Open Air Piazza (aka beer tent), Filippo Berio tastings, and Fast Freddy’s “15 Seconds of Fame” contest totally seal the deal.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 3 Thu

Boston Calling Block Party Unwind with a beverage and watch some of Boston’s best bands (e.g. Tigerman Woah) rock the Rose Kennedy Greenway at Boston’s Biggest Block Party. Check the Boston Calling Block Party Facebook page for the evening’s performers.

Dewey Square

Boston Calling Block Party Dewey Square Unwind with a beverage and watch some of Boston’s best bands (e.g. Tigerman Woah) rock the Rose Kennedy Greenway at Boston’s Biggest Block Party. Check the Boston Calling Block Party Facebook page for the evening’s performers.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 3 Thu

Berklee Summer in the City presents the Alexander Anderson Band From classic standards to genre mashups, the jazz-fusion sounds of 21-year-old piano prodigy Alexander Anderson define the modern jam session. Currently a student at Berklee, Alexander has been mentored by Herbie Hancock, Chick Corea, and other living legends, and has performed with Esperanza Spaulding, Lenny Stallworth, and Tia Fuller.

Brewer Plaza on Boston Common

Berklee Summer in the City presents the Alexander Anderson Band Brewer Plaza on Boston Common From classic standards to genre mashups, the jazz-fusion sounds of 21-year-old piano prodigy Alexander Anderson define the modern jam session. Currently a student at Berklee, Alexander has been mentored by Herbie Hancock, Chick Corea, and other living legends, and has performed with Esperanza Spaulding, Lenny Stallworth, and Tia Fuller.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 5 Sat

Improv Boston presents Night at the Museum Bring your crazy paintings, odd baubles, and/or ironic art pieces to Improv Boston and let those comic geniuses curate an unforgettable Night at the Museum. Performers combine the audience’s dusty treasures into one hilariously random art collection, and they that no artwork will be harmed during the show. (Unless, of course, you let them.)

Improv Boston, Central Square

Improv Boston presents Night at the Museum Improv Boston, Central Square Bring your crazy paintings, odd baubles, and/or ironic art pieces to Improv Boston and let those comic geniuses curate an unforgettable Night at the Museum. Performers combine the audience’s dusty treasures into one hilariously random art collection, and they that no artwork will be harmed during the show. (Unless, of course, you let them.)

Add

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The NYC Summer Self-Improvement Subway Map
StarbucksDS_May2015

related

READ MORE
15 Ways To Maximize Your Summer Saturday
StarbucksDS_May2015

related

READ MORE
12 Ways to Ace Your Work Day
StarbucksDS_May2015