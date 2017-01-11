8 Things You Must Do in Boston This June

Since it turns out you actually won’t be standing in line at the new Medford (Oregon!) In-N-Out Burger this summer, you’ll have plenty of free time to do other stuff. Like watch Sandoval huff around the bases. Or hit one of these eight summertime events.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 7 Sun
CREATE CREATE returns to the Battery Wharf Hotel (2-5pm) for the fourth annual fête of food, drink, and art... all rolled into one, as Chef Louis DiBiccari (Tavern Road) unites local chefs, bartenders, and artists for a one-of-a-kind mash-up of New England’s creative talent. And you get to reap the benefits by feasting with both your mouth and your eyes. Bonus: Tigerman Whoa! and TJ Connelly (of Fenway Park fame) will provide the soundtrack to your indulgent afternoon by the water.
CREATE Battery Wharf Hotel CREATE returns to the Battery Wharf Hotel (2-5pm) for the fourth annual fête of food, drink, and art... all rolled into one, as Chef Louis DiBiccari (Tavern Road) unites local chefs, bartenders, and artists for a one-of-a-kind mash-up of New England’s creative talent. And you get to reap the benefits by feasting with both your mouth and your eyes. Bonus: Tigerman Whoa! and TJ Connelly (of Fenway Park fame) will provide the soundtrack to your indulgent afternoon by the water.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 9 Tue
Sausage Week Enjoy the best of the wurst during Bronwyn’s Sausage Week with nightly Central/Eastern European offerings and beer specials. The sausage fest (see what we did there?) starts with the Footlong Bratwurst and finishes with the Kielbasa Pounder. (Please stop smirking.) Each dish costs $19 and includes potatoes, sauerkraut, and haus mustard.
Sausage Week Bronwyn Enjoy the best of the wurst during Bronwyn’s Sausage Week with nightly Central/Eastern European offerings and beer specials. The sausage fest (see what we did there?) starts with the Footlong Bratwurst and finishes with the Kielbasa Pounder. (Please stop smirking.) Each dish costs $19 and includes potatoes, sauerkraut, and haus mustard.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 11 Thu
Third Annual Boston TechJam Boston TechJam assembles the brightest tech professionals and companies (75+) for the ultimate “geek out” block party at City Hall Plaza from 4-9pm. Have your mind blown by fresh-from-the-brain innovations while rocking out to live bands and DJs, chowing on your favorite food truck fare (Roxy’s), and sipping tasty hometown brews (Harpoon). Venture capitalism never tasted so good.
Third Annual Boston TechJam City Hall Plaza Boston TechJam assembles the brightest tech professionals and companies (75+) for the ultimate “geek out” block party at City Hall Plaza from 4-9pm. Have your mind blown by fresh-from-the-brain innovations while rocking out to live bands and DJs, chowing on your favorite food truck fare (Roxy’s), and sipping tasty hometown brews (Harpoon). Venture capitalism never tasted so good.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 12-13
Fourth Annual Hyper-Local Craft Brewfest Five cideries, six food vendors, 14+ breweries, and a meadery (for good measure) will pack Somerville’s Armory for three sessions of regional beverages and good vibes. A ticket scores you samples of suds from breweries like Baxter and Down the Road, as well as access to homebrewing demos and beer lectures.
The Center for Arts at the Armory
Fourth Annual Hyper-Local Craft Brewfest The Center for Arts at the Armory Five cideries, six food vendors, 14+ breweries, and a meadery (for good measure) will pack Somerville’s Armory for three sessions of regional beverages and good vibes. A ticket scores you samples of suds from breweries like Baxter and Down the Road, as well as access to homebrewing demos and beer lectures.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 16-21
Aeronaut Brewing Company Birthday Week Aeronaut is turning one, and their four-event/five-day shindig will rock Somerville with food, music, and the inaugural release of 16oz Year with Dr. Nandu cans. Festivities kick off on Tuesday with a beer, chocolate, and cheese pairing, and culminate in Sunday’s grand birthday party complete with live tunes, plenty of brews, and maybe another Chaironaut “chair launch.” Stay tuned to their website, Facebook, and Twitter for info and tickets.
Aeronaut Brewing Company Birthday Week Aeronaut Taproom Aeronaut is turning one, and their four-event/five-day shindig will rock Somerville with food, music, and the inaugural release of 16oz Year with Dr. Nandu cans. Festivities kick off on Tuesday with a beer, chocolate, and cheese pairing, and culminate in Sunday’s grand birthday party complete with live tunes, plenty of brews, and maybe another Chaironaut “chair launch.” Stay tuned to their website, Facebook, and Twitter for info and tickets.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 19 Fri
Chefs in Shorts 2015 If you attend only one colossally massive barbecue this summer, make sure it’s Chefs in Shorts. Held annually to benefit Future Chefs’ urban youth culinary programs, this one-night cookout at the Seaport World Trade Center (7-9:30pm) features over 45 of the Hub’s top chefs -- including Jay Silva (Bambara), Adam Kube (Bastille Kitchen), Sarah Wade (Lulu’s), and Keenan Langlois (The Sinclair) -- firing up their grills to fill your belly. And, of course, raise money for charity. Do the math and score some tickets.
Chefs in Shorts 2015 Seaport World Trade Center If you attend only one colossally massive barbecue this summer, make sure it’s Chefs in Shorts. Held annually to benefit Future Chefs’ urban youth culinary programs, this one-night cookout at the Seaport World Trade Center (7-9:30pm) features over 45 of the Hub’s top chefs -- including Jay Silva (Bambara), Adam Kube (Bastille Kitchen), Sarah Wade (Lulu’s), and Keenan Langlois (The Sinclair) -- firing up their grills to fill your belly. And, of course, raise money for charity. Do the math and score some tickets.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 22-Sep 30
ArtBar Summer Patio Parties ArtBar’s patio is already open for the season, but they’ll turn the knobs to 11 starting Monday, June 22nd when they debut their daily Summer Patio Parties. Catchy themes (Rat Pack Mondays, Lobster Fest Fridays) -- and tasty food/drinks like the Boston Tea Party (infused Stoli and St. Germaine), strawberry shortcake, and lobster pot pie -- will help you get through the work week. Pro tip: ask for table #30, the best seat in the house.
ArtBar Summer Patio Parties ArtBar ArtBar’s patio is already open for the season, but they’ll turn the knobs to 11 starting Monday, June 22nd when they debut their daily Summer Patio Parties. Catchy themes (Rat Pack Mondays, Lobster Fest Fridays) -- and tasty food/drinks like the Boston Tea Party (infused Stoli and St. Germaine), strawberry shortcake, and lobster pot pie -- will help you get through the work week. Pro tip: ask for table #30, the best seat in the house.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 29-Jul 27
Guest Chef “Top Dog” Series It took Chef Tony Maws a YEAR to perfect The Kirkland Dog, and now his chef buddies are stopping by to add their own flourishes to his franks. Next up is wunderkind Chef Matt Jennings (Townsman), and you can savor his brasserie-inspired toppings for five Mondays in a row starting June 29th. Dogs are $16, and 50% of proceeds help Share Our Strength, a national charity to end childhood hunger in the US.
Guest Chef “Top Dog” Series Kirkland Tap & Trotter It took Chef Tony Maws a YEAR to perfect The Kirkland Dog, and now his chef buddies are stopping by to add their own flourishes to his franks. Next up is wunderkind Chef Matt Jennings (Townsman), and you can savor his brasserie-inspired toppings for five Mondays in a row starting June 29th. Dogs are $16, and 50% of proceeds help Share Our Strength, a national charity to end childhood hunger in the US.