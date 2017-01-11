8 Things You Must Do in Boston This May

Saturday Sidewalk BBQs Formaggio Kitchen has wheeled out its Weber, and you need to stop by its Cambridge outpost on Saturdays for mouth-watering summertime barbeque. Enjoy brisket sammies or chow down on some serious ribs while you soak up the sun on the sidewalk. If you’re throwing a shindig, you can pre-order from this menu (meats, sides, etc.)... and then tell the neighbors you made it.

Formaggio Kitchen (Cambridge)

