8 Things You Must Do in Boston This May

The philosopher Jazzy Jeff once said that warm, sunny days are for "frontin’ and maxin’." That's good advice -- whatever those things are -- and we’re here to help you define your own personal summer madness. From a North End overload, to Saturday pop-ups, here are eight things to do in Boston this May.
TBA
Saturday Sidewalk BBQs Formaggio Kitchen (Cambridge) Formaggio Kitchen has wheeled out its Weber, and you need to stop by its Cambridge outpost on Saturdays for mouth-watering summertime barbeque. Enjoy brisket sammies or chow down on some serious ribs while you soak up the sun on the sidewalk. If you’re throwing a shindig, you can pre-order from this menu (meats, sides, etc.)... and then tell the neighbors you made it.
May 1 Fri
DCR Steriti Memorial Ice Rink
Taste of the North End DCR Steriti Memorial Ice Rink Ever dreamt of all your favorite North End restaurants in one spot? The 22nd annual Taste of the North End (7-11pm) makes that very real with notable venues such as Bricco, Neptune Oyster, and Taranta. Tickets are $99 and include tastings from 35+ restaurants, beer and wine, live music, and a sweet view of Old Ironsides. Proceeds will help fund several North End non-profits.
May 2-30
Saturday Meat Market Puritan & Company Puritan & Company expanded into the space next door to bring you its quick service pop-up every Saturday from 12-2pm. It'll be rocking New England lunchtime favorites, as in big ol’ sam’iches: grinders piled with cured meats, meatball subs, corned beef, and sausages with peppers, and onions. Better yet, the prices will be wicked cheap... ranging from $5 to $10.
May 5 Tue
Cinco de Mayo Beat Brasserie Beat Brasserie knows how to throw themed parties, and its 2nd annual Cinco de Mayo fiesta (4pm) will be one for the books. Mexican-inspired food and drink specials will fuel your dancing swagger for when Telemundo star Veronica Robles (aka “La Mera, Mera”) and her mariachi band hit the stage from 8pm-12am. No cover, reservations recommended.
May 17-19
All over Nantucket
Nantucket Wine Festival All over Nantucket Ready to ditch the mainland? The ever-popular and always way-too-fun Nantucket Wine Festival turns 19 this year, and the celebrations span over 50 prestigious events. There are FIVE full days of tastings, seminars, lunches, dinners, and other special happenings, along with appearances by vino luminaries like Eric Asimov, The New York Times’ chief wine critic. Bonus: a majority of proceeds benefit Nantucket youth programs.
May 22 Fri
Colonnade Pool Opening Colonnade Hotel Sunglasses: check. Bathing suit: check. That’s about all you’ll need (and some cash) for opening day of the Colonnade Hotel’s posh rooftop pool and bar. (Weather permitting, of course.) The sky-high oasis features comfy cabanas and other appropriate deck furniture suitable for lounging, sipping, and more lounging. Check here for times and prices, suntans not included.
May 22-24
City Hall Plaza
Boston Calling City Hall Plaza In case you’ve been living under a rock (or a snow pile), the Boston Calling Music Festival is THE Memorial Day weekend you’ve always wanted. Pixies, Beck, Tenacious D, My Morning Jacket, Ben Harper, and a zillion other bands take the stage for three days of non-stop rock n’ roll. See you in the beer garden.
May 27 Wed
Berkshire Brewing Company Beer Dinner Post 390 Beer and food are total besties, and Post 390 proves it with its new exclusive Beer Dinner Series. This month, Berkshire Brewing’s beers will be matched with four different Post courses, such as a Wellfleet clam cake, and warm potato lobster salad with Gold Spike Kolsch. Dinner’s at 7pm, and Gary Bogoff, CEO of BBC, will lead the tastings.