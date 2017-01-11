Events

8 Things You Must Do in Boston This April

By Published On 04/01/2015 By Published On 04/01/2015
Courtesy of Connie Miller

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

This 'Harry Potter'-Themed B&B Will Serve You Butterbeer for Breakfast

related

The Next LaCroix: 8 Seltzers Ready to Blow Up

related

The Best Hack to Score Cheap Food at Chain Restaurants

Ok, yeah... dirty snow and ice are still lingering around like unwanted house guests. It's about time to break out and flee to any of these eight upcoming events.

Related

related

The 10 Oldest Restaurants in Boston

related

The 8 Best Korean Restaurants in Boston

related

The Best Dive Bar in 15 Boston 'Hoods

related

The 10 Oldest Restaurants in Boston
Courtesy of Mike Diskin

Date

Event

Location

Apr 1 Wed

TR Street Foods is coming to dinner Tavern Road’s fast-casual lunchtime grab-n-go, TR Street Foods, will put on its parking brake all month long as it takes over the TR dinner menu. Swapping out his daily crave-worthy fare, Chef Louis DiBiccari will present sophisticated riffs on classic street foods and pair them with specialty cocktails. Sized to share, dishes will rotate throughout the month... necessitating frequent visits. 

Tavern Road (Fort Point)

TR Street Foods is coming to dinner Tavern Road (Fort Point) Tavern Road’s fast-casual lunchtime grab-n-go, TR Street Foods, will put on its parking brake all month long as it takes over the TR dinner menu. Swapping out his daily crave-worthy fare, Chef Louis DiBiccari will present sophisticated riffs on classic street foods and pair them with specialty cocktails. Sized to share, dishes will rotate throughout the month... necessitating frequent visits. 

Add
Courtesy of Carolyn Rasley

Date

Event

Location

TBA

Foundry on Elm hosts "Tap Takeover" It’s an ale vs. lager cage match at Foundry on Elm as they host the ultimate Tap Takeover (6pm). Rare specialty suds from Dogfish Head (Beer 1000, American Beauty) and Jack’s Abby (Maibock, BA Framinghammer) will duke it out for beer supremacy, and everyone’s a winner. Special bonus: Dogfish Head will unveil its invention called the "Randall," a double-chamber filter that infuses flavors while it pours. Call 617-628-9999 or visit Foundry’s website for reservations.

Foundry on Elm (Davis Square)

Foundry on Elm hosts "Tap Takeover" Foundry on Elm (Davis Square) It’s an ale vs. lager cage match at Foundry on Elm as they host the ultimate Tap Takeover (6pm). Rare specialty suds from Dogfish Head (Beer 1000, American Beauty) and Jack’s Abby (Maibock, BA Framinghammer) will duke it out for beer supremacy, and everyone’s a winner. Special bonus: Dogfish Head will unveil its invention called the "Randall," a double-chamber filter that infuses flavors while it pours. Call 617-628-9999 or visit Foundry’s website for reservations.

Courtesy of American Lamb Board 

Date

Event

Location

TBA

Boston Lamb Jam 2015 The American Lamb Board hits the road for its annual multi-city Lamb Jam, and it'll be baaa-ck in Boston with a new theme this year: Global Flavors. 20 award-winning New England chefs will sear up a flock of creative lamb dishes, and you get to vote which chefs have earned their "chops." GA tix include tastings and brew/wine pairings, and VIP passes feature a special early session with additional tastings and a pasture-to-plate butchering demonstration. 

Royal Sonesta Hotel Boston (Cambridge)

Boston Lamb Jam 2015 Royal Sonesta Hotel Boston (Cambridge) The American Lamb Board hits the road for its annual multi-city Lamb Jam, and it'll be baaa-ck in Boston with a new theme this year: Global Flavors. 20 award-winning New England chefs will sear up a flock of creative lamb dishes, and you get to vote which chefs have earned their "chops." GA tix include tastings and brew/wine pairings, and VIP passes feature a special early session with additional tastings and a pasture-to-plate butchering demonstration. 

Ye Olde Tavern Tours

Date

Event

Location

Apr 14 Tue

A Walking Tour of Boston’s Revolutionary and Drunken Past Learn about Boston’s very own drunken history with the BCAE and Ye Olde Tavern Tours from 6:30-9pm. The one mile stroll along the Freedom Trail mixes stops (and pints) at our historic bars with in-depth facts about how booze helped us win our independence. ‘Merica. $40 for non-members, $34 for members, and $24 for "materials"... a bargain to drink along with the Sons of Liberty.

Starts at Boston Common sign, corner of Park and Tremont (Downtown)

A Walking Tour of Boston’s Revolutionary and Drunken Past Starts at Boston Common sign, corner of Park and Tremont (Downtown) Learn about Boston’s very own drunken history with the BCAE and Ye Olde Tavern Tours from 6:30-9pm. The one mile stroll along the Freedom Trail mixes stops (and pints) at our historic bars with in-depth facts about how booze helped us win our independence. ‘Merica. $40 for non-members, $34 for members, and $24 for "materials"... a bargain to drink along with the Sons of Liberty.

Add

related

The 8 Best Korean Restaurants in Boston
Courtesy of Grill 23 Bar

Date

Event

Location

Apr 14 Tue

Stone Crab Dinner Boston’s beloved steakhouse Grill 23 goes fishing for a monumental surf-and-turf five-course dinner that even Neptune couldn’t resist. Savor three traditional crab dips and a smooth cocktail during the 6:30 reception, then adjourn to the dining room at 7 for decadence like Stone Crab Dim Sum and Oscar-Style Stone Crab & Ribeye with lobster hollandaise and caviar. Call 617-542-2255 for more info and reservations.

Grill 23 & Bar (Back Bay)

Stone Crab Dinner Grill 23 & Bar (Back Bay) Boston’s beloved steakhouse Grill 23 goes fishing for a monumental surf-and-turf five-course dinner that even Neptune couldn’t resist. Savor three traditional crab dips and a smooth cocktail during the 6:30 reception, then adjourn to the dining room at 7 for decadence like Stone Crab Dim Sum and Oscar-Style Stone Crab & Ribeye with lobster hollandaise and caviar. Call 617-542-2255 for more info and reservations.

Add
The Simpsons

Date

Event

Location

Apr 21 Tue

The Simpsons Trivia Night You can finally impress people with your encyclopedic knowledge of all things Springfield at Cuisine en Locale’s Simpsons Trivia Night starting at 8pm. Free to play, there will be a Simpsons-themed food menu and adult beverages for purchase, and prizes galore for top scorers in the Field of Excellence. This website tastes like purple.

Cuisine en Locale (Somerville)

The Simpsons Trivia Night Cuisine en Locale (Somerville) You can finally impress people with your encyclopedic knowledge of all things Springfield at Cuisine en Locale’s Simpsons Trivia Night starting at 8pm. Free to play, there will be a Simpsons-themed food menu and adult beverages for purchase, and prizes galore for top scorers in the Field of Excellence. This website tastes like purple.

Add
Courtesy of Connie Miller

Date

Event

Location

Apr 25 Sat

Harvard Square Tasting Tour Eat, drink, and learn your way around Harvard Square, courtesy of the Grafton Group and The Hahvahd Tour, from 3-5pm. The fact-filled walkabout stops for signature bites at Grafton Street, Russell House Tavern, and PARK, and also meanders into foodie store meccas Cardullo’s, Salt + Olive, and Follow the Honey. Congrats, now you’re wicked smaht and wicked full.

Tour meets at Cambridge Information Booth (1376 Mass Ave, Harvard Square)

Harvard Square Tasting Tour Tour meets at Cambridge Information Booth (1376 Mass Ave, Harvard Square) Eat, drink, and learn your way around Harvard Square, courtesy of the Grafton Group and The Hahvahd Tour, from 3-5pm. The fact-filled walkabout stops for signature bites at Grafton Street, Russell House Tavern, and PARK, and also meanders into foodie store meccas Cardullo’s, Salt + Olive, and Follow the Honey. Congrats, now you’re wicked smaht and wicked full.

Add
Courtesy of Showcase Cinemas 

Date

Event

Location

Apr 29 Wed

The Ultimate Marvel Marathon All of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will assemble at Showcase Cinema de Lux’s epic 24+ hour "Ultimate Marvel Marathon." Suiting up first is Iron Man at 6:45pm on Wednesday, and the action won’t stop until they premiere Avengers: Age of Ultron in 3D at 7pm on Thursday. For $40 your inner Hulk gets to smash all 11 films, special concession discounts, Avengers 3D collectible glasses, Marvel-themed trivia with prizes, a $5 Showcase gift card, and an exclusive "Ultimate Marvel Marathon" gold medal. 

Showcase Cinema de Lux Revere

The Ultimate Marvel Marathon Showcase Cinema de Lux Revere All of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will assemble at Showcase Cinema de Lux’s epic 24+ hour "Ultimate Marvel Marathon." Suiting up first is Iron Man at 6:45pm on Wednesday, and the action won’t stop until they premiere Avengers: Age of Ultron in 3D at 7pm on Thursday. For $40 your inner Hulk gets to smash all 11 films, special concession discounts, Avengers 3D collectible glasses, Marvel-themed trivia with prizes, a $5 Showcase gift card, and an exclusive "Ultimate Marvel Marathon" gold medal. 

Add

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like