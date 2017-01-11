8 Things You Must Do in Boston This April

Tue

A Walking Tour of Boston’s Revolutionary and Drunken Past Learn about Boston’s very own drunken history with the BCAE and Ye Olde Tavern Tours from 6:30-9pm. The one mile stroll along the Freedom Trail mixes stops (and pints) at our historic bars with in-depth facts about how booze helped us win our independence. ‘Merica. $40 for non-members, $34 for members, and $24 for "materials"... a bargain to drink along with the Sons of Liberty.

Starts at Boston Common sign, corner of Park and Tremont (Downtown)

