Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Boston This Spring

Is it over? Has it passed? Did we somehow escape yet another whiskey-soaked Snowmageddon in Boston and move safely into spring? Or did I just play Jinxy McJinxalot and guarantee an early April blizzard? Taking for granted that last part will not be the case, the arrival of the new season brings some of the city’s most iconic events (looking at you, Boston Marathon). So take off those winter jackets and get outside, because the city's got a ton going on this spring.

Editor's Note: We'll be updating this throughout the season, so keep checking back to stay up to date on all the best spring happenings.