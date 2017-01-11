Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Boston This Summer

Broaden your boating horizons with Karma Crew Yacht Charters You’ve probably done a couple Boston Harbor cruises here and there (or at the very least, vomited off of a whale-watching cruise as a kid). But have you ever played Brahmin on a restored yacht from 1948? The Full Moon offers intimate cruises throughout the summer, many food-themed. Our vote is for the Oysters and Craft Brews Cruise, which is self-explanatory and pretty damn great. It goes down every Sunday during the summer (between June-September) from 2:30-4:30pm and 6-8pm.

256 Marginal St

