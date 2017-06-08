everything you need to do in boston this weekend

Because it’s slated to be the first legit warm weekend of the month, here’s our prediction: The streets will be teeming with pasty people overjoyed at finally getting outside to play. And luckily the next few days are packed with plenty of outdoor events, from a vegan food fest to dragon boat races to the annual Pride Parade. And when it’s time to head inside to nurse your first sunburn of the season, think oysters, comedy, and Halloween in June.
Friday
Jun 9
Lawn on D
Let’s face it: You’re going to be playing a lot of cornhole this summer, so you might as well start honing your skills early with this new weekly tournament, held every Friday evening on the Lawn on D grounds.
Friday
Jun 9
Loco Taqueria and Oyster Bar
For those lucky enough to have summer Fridays off, the weekend starts at 11:30am at Loco’s rum party. Beverage manager Kaitlyn Fischer will be blending punch-inspired cocktails to go with chef Matt Drummond’s daytime menu of tacos and ceviche. Get there early to nab a seat near one of the open windows.
Friday
Jun 9
B/SPOKE Downtown
If you’re heading to the Pride Parade on Saturday, you pretty much know what the next day entails: day drinking and lots of beads. So offset the excess the night before with a charity indoor cycling ride to benefit BAGLY, Massachusetts’ local youth LGBTQ nonprofit. Expect dance-club tunes and rainbow glow sticks.
Saturday
Jun 10
Copley Square
It looks like rain won’t dampen the parade again this year, which means you’re all clear to run out into the route and grab a photo with Mayor Marty Walsh and all the marchers in their glorious outfits. Just remember to pack some sunblock along with those cans of rosé.
Saturday
Jun 10
Island Creek Oyster Bar
Bivalve maestro Jeremy Sewell joins forces with local ale outfit Castle Island Brewing to put together a brewski-friendly oyster menu while signing copies of his new book, Oysters: A Celebration in the Raw and sharing his shucking tips.
Saturday
Jun 10
ONCE Somerville
Halloween in Boston can be dicey, what with it usually falling on a weeknight and the weather invariably sucking. So, it’s far better to throw on that sexy fireman outfit in June and head out listen to live performances from The Lux Deluxe, The Barnacles, and The Rad Dads, and compete for best costume prizes. Proceeds from the night go to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Saturday
Jun 10
SoWa Open Market
Vegan cuisine has come a long way since nut loaf. If you’re skeptical, find out at this food fest that also includes plenty of craft beer and cider.
Saturday - Sunday
Jun 10-11
Charles River
A few dozen teams paddling 39-foot ancient Chinese boats will duke it out at this, the 38th annual festival. The races run throughout both days, with the cool shoreline stuff -- Asian food vendors, martial arts performances, live music -- happening Sunday on the Cambridge side of the river.
Sunday
Jun 11
Celebrate local history at the Battle of Bunker Hill Day Parade
Charlestown
Dating back to 1786, this parade gets your New England pride thumping as the Colonial-tinged procession pays tribute to one of the Revolutionary War’s great showdowns. Then head down to the harborside for some drinks and dinner.
Sunday
Jun 11
Improv Boston
If you’re going to haul your butt out on Sunday night, you could do a lot worse than taking in some local stand-up comedy at The People’s Show while filling up on alcohol and Twix (yes, they’re on the menu). It’s also cheap -- there’s a suggested donation of $10 to get in, but you’re allowed to pay what you can to see this lineup of eight comics.
