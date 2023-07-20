When Boston Temps Rise, These Fun Activities Will Help You Stay Cool
The best things to do in Boston this summer.
It’s been a hot and humid summer so far in Boston and sometimes, that’s enough to keep you cooped up when the sun is out (and blazing).
However, despite the unbearable heat, there are still some options when it comes to leaving the house without any sweaty regrets. From lazy river rides and rooftop pool access to go-to ice cream shops and nearby beaches, read on for some ideas and activities to get appropriately out this season.
After you’ve planned out your weekend itinerary, here’s everything fun to do when it’s hot outside in Boston this summer. Just remember your SPF and to stay hydrated.
Conway, MA, $72 per person
Lazy rivers aren’t just for water parks—Deerfield River Portage’s full-service river tubing in Conway has got you covered with a 3.5 mile ride of pure relaxation and minimal movement (on your end, that is). Leave the worries to the professionals with transportation provided to and from the river with no need to bring any tubes, life jackets, and towels. What’s more, they’ll even rig up your cooler so your choice of snacks and beverages are on-hand.
Cool down in a nearby swimming hole
Various locations, Free
New England is a goldmine for hidden picturesque gems, and during the summertime, there’s no shortage of places to explore and cool off when the temp is just too much. To name a few, there’s Benedict Pond in Monterey’s Beartown State Forest, the glacial potholes in Shelburne Falls, and to step it up a notch, check out the “water slide” at Chapel Brook Falls in Ashfield. That’s right, with the bottom of the falls on the smoother slide, you can glide right into Chapel Brook’s natural swimming pool.
South End, $85 per person
While the idea of laying low and sitting in front of your fan or AC unit sounds nice, why not use your free time to try something new (while staying indoors)? Clay Lounge in the SoWa Arts District welcomes beginner and experienced potters alike to this community-driven pottery studio for a range of classes from one-time workshops to 8-week programs. After crafting your cherished keepsake, you can roam the SoWa Vintage Market (open on Sundays) for more artsy inspo while staying inside.
Back Bay, $50 entry fee
Typically, hotel pools are limited to guests. However, The Colonnade Hotel has swooped in to save your summer with their rooftop pool, which is open to the public on a first come, first serve basis. The pool, known as RTP, not only provides a place for you to cool down but you can take in the sights of the city skyline with small bites and drinks available to really top off this (quite literally) elevated experience.
Various places, Prices vary
What’s a sweltering summer day without ice cream? Luckily, Boston is rife with some of the best ice cream shops and deliciously different creations. There’s the Pop Tart Ice Cream Sandwich at Gracie’s Ice Cream in Union Square; ice cream and Taiyaki Waffles at TAIYAKI NYC in Seaport; Honey Lavender, Maple Blueberry, or Basil Goat Cheese (???) scoops at Honeycomb Creamery in Cambridge; handmade ice cream/pastry pop up at Harvest in Harvard Square; rose-shaped gelato at Amorino on Newbury Street; and plenty more. Not to mention, there’s a J.P. Lick’s in nearly every neighborhood in Boston that always helps hit the spot. For even more spots, check out our Best Ice Cream Shops in Massachusetts.
Various places, Parking fees vary
If you stick with public transportation, Boston has a few beaches accessible via the T to get you to a sandy shore including Revere Beach off the Blue Line and Carson and Wollaston Beach off the Red Line. But if you have the opportunity to venture out, Devereux Beach in Marblehead, Singing Beach in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Wingaersheek Beach in Gloucester, and Crane Beach in Ipswich are most definitely worth the trip. For more ideas, check out our roundup of the best beaches near Boston. As a precaution, be sure to review Mass.gov’s list of beach closings as this year, many local Boston beaches are experiencing unsafe water conditions from a rise in bacteria (including the popular Constitution Beach in East Boston and Savin Hill Beach in Dorchester).
Various places, Entry fees vary
If you’re liking the indoors theme, Boston’s renowned list of museums is worth adding to the agenda. From the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Fenway to ICA Boston in Seaport, you can easily spend hours meandering through these spaces. To find exactly what you’re looking for, take a look at our roundup of some of the coolest, weirdest and ultimately, the best museums in Boston. They certainly don’t disappoint.
Central Wharf, $34 per person
From penguins and sea turtles to sea lions and harbor seals, the New England Aquarium has no shortage of aquatic animals for you to meet. And when the weather is too hot to handle, it’s a perfect way to hide from the heat, with its state-of-the-art Simons Theatre on-site for even more entertainment (they even serve specialty cocktails at concessions!).
Somerville, Free
Whether you’re in the mood to window shop or actually do some damage to your wallet, Assembly Row in Somerville is your go-to shopping, dining, and entertainment destination. Sure, you can go to the Pru, especially since it’s a mall vs. an outdoor outlet, but there’s enough going on in Assembly Row to keep you busy and somewhat cooled off. Plus, there’s a Shake Shack and Sweetgreen on site, need we say more?