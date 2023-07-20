When Boston Temps Rise, These Fun Activities Will Help You Stay Cool

It’s been a hot and humid summer so far in Boston and sometimes, that’s enough to keep you cooped up when the sun is out (and blazing). However, despite the unbearable heat, there are still some options when it comes to leaving the house without any sweaty regrets. From lazy river rides and rooftop pool access to go-to ice cream shops and nearby beaches, read on for some ideas and activities to get appropriately out this season. After you’ve planned out your weekend itinerary, here’s everything fun to do when it’s hot outside in Boston this summer. Just remember your SPF and to stay hydrated.

Deerfield River Portage | Photo Courtesy of Deerfield River Portage

Go rafting down the river Conway, MA, $72 per person

Lazy rivers aren’t just for water parks—Deerfield River Portage’s full-service river tubing in Conway has got you covered with a 3.5 mile ride of pure relaxation and minimal movement (on your end, that is). Leave the worries to the professionals with transportation provided to and from the river with no need to bring any tubes, life jackets, and towels. What’s more, they’ll even rig up your cooler so your choice of snacks and beverages are on-hand. Cool down in a nearby swimming hole Various locations, Free

New England is a goldmine for hidden picturesque gems, and during the summertime, there’s no shortage of places to explore and cool off when the temp is just too much. To name a few, there’s Benedict Pond in Monterey’s Beartown State Forest, the glacial potholes in Shelburne Falls, and to step it up a notch, check out the “water slide” at Chapel Brook Falls in Ashfield. That’s right, with the bottom of the falls on the smoother slide, you can glide right into Chapel Brook’s natural swimming pool. Gain a new skill while keeping your cool at Clay Lounge South End, $85 per person

While the idea of laying low and sitting in front of your fan or AC unit sounds nice, why not use your free time to try something new (while staying indoors)? Clay Lounge in the SoWa Arts District welcomes beginner and experienced potters alike to this community-driven pottery studio for a range of classes from one-time workshops to 8-week programs. After crafting your cherished keepsake, you can roam the SoWa Vintage Market (open on Sundays) for more artsy inspo while staying inside.

Get rooftop pool access at The Colonnade Hotel Back Bay, $50 entry fee

Typically, hotel pools are limited to guests. However, The Colonnade Hotel has swooped in to save your summer with their rooftop pool, which is open to the public on a first come, first serve basis. The pool, known as RTP, not only provides a place for you to cool down but you can take in the sights of the city skyline with small bites and drinks available to really top off this (quite literally) elevated experience.

New England Aquarium | Photo courtesy of New England Aquarium