Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Boston This Fall

Yes, we have six months of winter, but we also have six glorious weeks of autumn -- which, for a brief moment in time, make us the envy of the rest of the country. So what does this mean? Basically, that we must gather our mum buds while we may. So we’ve rounded up all of the most epic events happening around the city this fall, from dining fests to BBQ blowouts, to pumpkin homages of all iterations.
Monday
Sep 18
YOTEL Boston
The newly opened small-luxe Fort Point hotel is inviting you up to the rooftop for a 30-minute guided weekly meditation session with Andy Kelley, aka The Boston Buddha. The sessions will be held on the Sky Lounge outdoor terrace while the weather cooperates, which means you can soak up every last fading ounce of vitamin D.
Cost: $15
Cost: $15
Friday - Saturday
Sep 22-23
Drink in flavors from faraway lands at Copenhagen Beer & Music Festival
Drink in flavors from faraway lands at Copenhagen Beer & Music Festival
SoWa Power Station
This is not an event for beer dilettantes -- fascinating pours from Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Belgium share stomach space with sophisticated stateside brews. Food truck fare and live music in a weather-proof, indoor-outdoor venue guarantee this to be an in-demand shindig.
Cost: $65 per session
Cost: $65 per session
Saturday
Sep 23
Celebrate 100 years of sugar rushes at the centennial What the Fluff? Festival
Celebrate 100 years of sugar rushes at the centennial What the Fluff? Festival
Union Square
Boston’s historical bragging rights are legion, but here’s my favorite: 100 years ago, we birthed Fluff. Technically said birth occurred in Union Square, when the wonderfully named Archibald Query conceived of marshmallow spread and guaranteed the happiness of children across the land. This year’s theme is “FluffCentennial: Inspiring the Next Century of Union Square Invention.” Look for marshmallow tosses, Fluff jousting, a Fluff lick-off, Fluff musical chairs, and a Fluff-themed burlesque show. Sticky stuff indeed.
Cost: Admission is free
Cost: Admission is free
Sunday
Sep 24
Eat your way down the street at Taste of Downtown Crossing
Eat your way down the street at Taste of Downtown Crossing
Avenue de Lafayette
Have you delayed sampling the fares of under-sung Downtown Crossing eateries? Delay no longer, as the entire Avenue de Lafayette is turned into a series of outdoor cafes run by local restaurateurs. From Park Street mainstays like Marliave and the Omni Parker House to newbies jm Curley and Yvonne’s and super-newbie Boston Chops, everyone’s getting in on the act.
Cost: $25 advance, $30 at the gate
Cost: $25 advance, $30 at the gate
Saturday
Sep 23
Stuff yourself with dumplings at the Central Flea's Dumpling Festival
Stuff yourself with dumplings at the Central Flea's Dumpling Festival
95 Prospect Street
In an homage to local legend Joyce Chen -- she who coined the regional term “Peking ravioli” -- 15 Chinese restaurants (H-Mart, Mei Mei, Dumpling Palace, Gourmet Dumpling House, and more) are congregating en masse to feed the masses. What better way to fuel up for flea market browsing than by gorging yourself on a stuffed-dough feast?
Cost: A la carte, dim sum style
Cost: A la carte, dim sum style
Monday - Tuesday
Sep 25-26
Hit up the MoS at night for the adults-only Waiting Room
Hit up the MoS at night for the adults-only Waiting Room
Museum of Science
This is not your nephew’s Museum of Science. Instead, the museum interior becomes its own massive, immersive installation piece, in which adults explore spaces not normally open to the public. According to the designers, it’s an exploration of “themes of bureaucracy, immigration, economic inequality, and the systemization of contemporary life.” We just like the idea of popping our heads into forbidden spaces. Additional dates: October 4 & 5.
Cost: $30
Cost: $30
Wednesday - Sunday
Sep 20-24
Somerville
Comedy is blanketing Somerville. Headliners include 30 Rock alum Judah Friedlander (at the ONCE Ballroom), The Wrestler’s Todd Barry, Ms. Pat, and Michelle Buteau, plus live tapings and more. There’s also a multi-tiered comedy contest featuring a diverse array of local comics and comedy trivia. Beer might well shoot out your nose.
Cost: Tickets start at $5, with an all-access VIP pass running you a not-funny $250
Cost: Tickets start at $5, with an all-access VIP pass running you a not-funny $250
Tuesday
Sep 26
Explore a lesser-known part of Somerville during the East Broadway Foodie Crawl
Explore a lesser-known part of Somerville during the East Broadway Foodie Crawl
14-192 Broadway
Time to venture outside of your Davis Square bubble. Over a one-night crawl you’ll taste more than a dozen restaurants dishing up cuisine from Ethiopia, El Salvador, Haiti, Mexico, and more. The beer garden from Aeronaut Brewery is back -- this time joined by gardens from Rincon Mexicano and Maya Sol.
Cost: $5-$37
Cost: $5-$37
Friday
Sep 16
Be all designer-y at the (End of) Summer Lovin' Soiree
Be all designer-y at the (End of) Summer Lovin' Soiree
Gallery West, Boston Design Center
So first off, you get to soiree in the exclusive Boston Design Center, not often open to the public. And then you get to nosh on vittles from Tiffani Faison, who just continues to kill it at Sweet Cheeks Q and Tiger Mama. And then, there will be rosé slushies, best enjoyed as you two-step to DJed tunes. And then then, it all benefits Young Friends of Lovin’ Spoonfuls. That’s a nice little Friday right there.
Friday - Saturday
Sep 29-30
Harpoon Brewery
Sprechen sie Deutsch? Harpoon Brewery gets Germanic as it celebrates Oktoberfest in high style. Eat your way through your wursts with a variety of food trucks and sausage vendors before guzzling your weight in Kolsch. German (and other) bands play throughout the weekend, and if you think you’ve got what it takes, you might just win the chicken dance or the German cake eating contest (Auf wiedersehen, waistline).
Cost: $25 presale, $30 for one beer, $36 for two
Cost: $25 presale, $30 for one beer, $36 for two
Saturday
Sep 30
Columbus Avenue, Mass Avenue to Burke Street
Hit up one of the city’s most revered block parties. During the day you can eat, drink, and be very merry as you listen to jazz, Latin, blues, funk, and groove. Feeling the itch? Head to the instrument petting zoo, which lets you noodle on many a musical device without fear of retribution.
Cost: The overwhelming majority of the individual shows are free
Cost: The overwhelming majority of the individual shows are free
Saturday
Sep 30
Find out if yoga and beer mix at the Oktoberfest Yoga Brewha
Find out if yoga and beer mix at the Oktoberfest Yoga Brewha
Aeronaut Brewery
Ever finished 90 minutes of vinyasa flow and thought, Hey, I could really go for an IPA? Then you’ve found your nirvana: after an hour of saluting the sun you’ll head to an hour of “brewha,” aka rehydrating with local beers brewed fresh from Aeronaut.
Cost: $30 gets you a class and a beer
Cost: $30 gets you a class and a beer
Saturday - Sunday
Sep 30-Oct 1
Gnaw on some ribs at The Great New England Barbecue Fest
Gnaw on some ribs at The Great New England Barbecue Fest
Wachusett Mountain
For those who worship at the altar of the smoker, behold your nirvanal. Vote for your favorite chili, pulled pork, and pig roast, then clear some space (somehow) for the pie-eating contest. Scratch that: pie-eating contests abound throughout the weekend. Plus there’s a farmers market and a craft fair for those who want more artsy, less fartsy.
Cost: $9 in advance, $12 at the door, plus food tickets
Cost: $9 in advance, $12 at the door, plus food tickets
Sunday - Saturday
Oct 1-7
Boston
Don’t let the naysayers get you down: Boston definitely has style. For 23 years, Boston Fashion Week has celebrated local designers and shop owners. This year you can whet your appetite with fashion documentaries and museum exhibits before settling in for runway shows galore, some of which include cocktails.
Cost: Varies
Cost: Varies
Saturday
Oct 7
Mohegan Sun
Why gamble sober when you can gamble after hours of beer tasting? This Connecticut casino's fall beer festival lets you sample plenty of craft brews, chat with the beer makers, play a little cornhole, and all in all, pregame like the blackjack baller you are. And yes, many a participant books a room for the night.
Cost: Tickets start at $20
Cost: Tickets start at $20
Friday
Sep 8
Drink like a German fish at the OktoberFest and Honk! Parade
Drink like a German fish at the OktoberFest and Honk! Parade
Harvard Square
It’s like a global food fair combined with a music fest combined with a street fair. Oh, and of course combined with a bona fide Oktoberfest, as there will be four beer gardens set up for your imbibing pleasure. Honk if you’re thirsty -- no, seriously, because the daytime festivities are augmented by the cacophonous HONK! Parade.
Cost: Free to honk
Cost: Free to honk
Saturday - Sunday
Oct 21-22
Pull out your finest fleece for Head of the Charles
Pull out your finest fleece for Head of the Charles
Cambridge
You’re not a rowing connoisseur, so why go? Simple: Because FOMOC (fear of missing out on chowder). Massive crowds, crisp temps, and the most Brahmin sport going -- New England autumn in a nutshell. Just be prepared to hear a few H-bombs dropped on you throughout the weekend.
Cost: Just your voice from all the cheering
Cost: Just your voice from all the cheering
Sunday
Oct 22
Get in the Halloween spirit at the Pumpkin Float 2017
Get in the Halloween spirit at the Pumpkin Float 2017
Boston Common Frog Pond
If you haven’t seen an army of carved jack-o'-lanterns floating on the water, no time like the present. Just be advised that it’s BYOP, so bring your best pumpkin, carved or no; the Trustees of Reservation will happily compost it for you. Oh, and no time like the present to volunteer niece babysitting for the afternoon, because little-kid costumes are encouraged.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free
Saturday
Oct 28
Haul your four-eyed self over to the Boston Book Festival
Haul your four-eyed self over to the Boston Book Festival
Copley Square
Nothing like listening to talks from Tom Perrotta, Jacqueline Woodson, Dennis Lehane, Claire Messud, and Maureen Dowd to get your writing juices flowing (or to inspire lifelong writer’s block). A gawk-worthy collection of writers descends on Copley Square to make reading cool again.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free
Saturday
Oct 28
Coolidge Corner Theatre
For some, Halloween is all about scary movies, and this overnight is a whole lot of that. It starts with the double-header of Zombie and Night of the Living Dead. From there, the other four movies are a secret until showtime, although the Coolidge assures that in all of their 17 years, they’ve never left a viewer unafraid.
Cost: $25-$30
Cost: $25-$30
Saturday
Oct 28
Splurge on delicious morsels at America's Test Kitchen Boston EATS
Splurge on delicious morsels at America's Test Kitchen Boston EATS
Innovation and Design Building
Here’s your chance to eat as much as you want and meet the cast of America’s Test Kitchen during an afternoon that features book signings, cooking demonstrations, and meet-and-greets. But really you’re there to sample food, drink, and cocktails from more than 40 local restaurants.
Cost: $100 with all food and drink included
Cost: $100 with all food and drink included
Sunday
Nov 5
Eat the opposite of Tom Brady at the Ultimate Tailgate Party
Eat the opposite of Tom Brady at the Ultimate Tailgate Party
Flynn Cruise Boston
Lovin’ Spoonfuls has spent years redistributing quality food that otherwise might go to waste, feeding local Bostonians using existing resources. Support the effort by dining with a variety of celebrated chefs at the urban-tailgate party. The price may be steep, but the cause is well worth the price.
Cost: $150
Cost: $150
Saturday
Nov 18
See Quincy Market light up at the Tree Lighting Spectacular
See Quincy Market light up at the Tree Lighting Spectacular
Faneuil Hall
It’s one of the season’s iconic moments: hang around Quincy Market and then wait for the tree to light up. Just remember that more tree lightings are following right behind it.
Cost: Nothing but a bit of chill
Cost: Nothing but a bit of chill
Tuesday
Nov 28
Watch crazy-complex machines perform everyday tasks at the Friday After Thanksgiving
Watch crazy-complex machines perform everyday tasks at the Friday After Thanksgiving
MIT Museum
Engineers can do cool stuff, and MIT engineers really know what they’re doing. There’ll be a bunch of Rube Goldberg-like structures wending their way through the day, so come see what topples over in time.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free
Sign up here for our daily Boston email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun the Hub has to offer.