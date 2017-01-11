8 Things You Must Do in Boston This January

Thu

Be the first to try Fat Hen during La Brasa’s Italian Dinner Series La Brasa Chef/Owner Daniel Bojorquez has teamed up with his pal Michael Bergin (L’Espalier, Sel de la Terre) to add some flair to La Brasa’s Market, and you can enjoy the house-made wares before the other foodies on your block. (Take that, other foodies.) In anticipation of the Spring 2016 launch, the crew will prepare an Italian feast of braised meats (of course), fresh pasta, and local produce to show off the selections you’ll be able to buy in the market. Suddenly, spring feels really far away. Call 617-262-3023 for your spot at the table.