Everything to Do (and Not Do) on St. Patrick's Day in Boston

​The Field (address and info) Central Square

If you want a little more quiet, you head to The Field for cash-only draughts, some cramped darts action, and that glorious patio seating out back. It's not doing anything special for St. Paddy's, but it's still one hell of a place to be. (Again: the patio!)

​The Plough and Stars (address and info) Porter Square

Any watering hole that’s held on since 1969 has our loyalty. Add in the friendly vibe, cordial bartenders, fascinating regulars, and the better-than-average draught menu, and you might as well stay put for the entire evening. It's not certain just what this place is doing for St. Patrick's Day, but we can't imagine it not being a great place to be.



​Phoenix Landing (address and info) Central Square

“The alternative Irish pub” gives you the Guinness-fueled dance party you can’t get at any other pub in town. Kick off the day with the Liverpool game in the morning, followed by live music in the afternoon, and DJed tunes at night.



​Brendan Behan Pub (address and info) Jamaica Plain

No food and no posers, just everything you actually crave from your Irish pub experience: perfectly poured pints, darts, dark wood detailing, and brogues aplenty. Thursday nets you an added bonus: traditional Irish seisiún from 4-7pm.



J.J. Foley's (address and info) South End

This place is a century-old lion that feeds and waters every ilk of Bostonian, then keeps them lingering with a backroom dartboard and a late-night weekend bar menu. That means there’s no need to crank the proceedings up to 11 on March 17th. Instead, enjoy some extra Irish tunes, and kitchen specials like the corned beef sandwich and an Irish boiling bacon, both available starting at 11am.



