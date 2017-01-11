Events

Every Summer Event in Charleston (That Doesn't Require a Bathing Suit)

Published On 06/01/2016
Because Charleston is surrounded by quite a few very popular beaches, one might assume the only thing worth doing in the summertime is wearing a bathing suit and getting sand stuck where it doesn’t belong. Well, one would be dead wrong. Here are all the things happening in the Holy City this summer that should be marked on your calendar immediately (bathing suits optional).

Editor's Note: We'll be updating this throughout the season, so keep checking back to stay up to date on all the best summer happenings.

caribbean festival charleston
Carifest | Flickr/abdallahh

June

Date

Event

Location

Jun 1-12

See a show at Spoleto or Piccolo Spoleto Charleston's Spoleto and Piccolo Spoleto Festivals are two weeks of art, dancing, theater, music, and more. With over 200 shows taking place over two weeks, you’re bound to find something worth seeing.

Various locations

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 4 Sat

Witness a revitalization Colonial Lake has been under construction for decades now (OK, a year and a half, but it’s felt like decades), and it’s finally time to reveal its facelift. In addition to a ribbon cutting by Mayor Tecklenburg, the event will also feature live music, food trucks, and activities for children.

Colonial Lake

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 4 Sat

See a comedian without cars or coffee Jerry Seinfeld brings his signature stand-up style to the North Charleston PAC. No word as to whether George and Elaine will join him on stage.

North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 4 Sat

Swim the Wando River The Lowcountry Splash Open Water Swim is a race unlike any other you’ll find in Charleston. This annual race benefits the Logan Rutledge Children’s Foundation and asks participants to swim 2.4 or 5 miles along the Wando River and Charleston Harbor.

Wando River

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 4 Sat

Celebrate Gullah Geechee heritage Those people you see peddling Sweetgrass baskets at The Market aren’t just artisans; they’re purveyors of history and culture. The annual Sweetgrass festival celebrates the rich Gullah Geechee culture and its impact on the Lowcountry.

Mt. Pleasant Waterfront Park

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 6 Mon

Learn to make pasta You don’t have to go all the way to Rome to learn how to make pasta like a real Italian. Chef Amalia Scatena of Cannon Green is offering a two-hour handmade pasta class, which includes a hands-on demo, a pasta dinner, and two glasses of wine. Mangia!

Cannon Green

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 8 Wed

See Ben Folds with the Charleston Symphony Orchestra You may have seen Ben Folds as a solo artist or with Ben Folds Five, but you’ve never seen him backed by the Charleston Symphony Orchestra.

Volvo Car Stadium

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 10 Fri

Be part of a world record Prepare to satisfy your thirst in the self-described "Birthplace of Sweet Tea" as Summerville attempts to brew the biggest glass of sweet tea on National Sweet Tea Day.

Summerville Town Hall

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 10-12

Experience Southern Living live Southern Living magazine is celebrating its 50th anniversary in Charleston this year. Festivities include home and garden tours, walking tours, shopping excursions, special dinner events, and more.

Various locations

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 14 Tue

Get ready to blue yourself Legendary act the Blue Man Group is bringing their wildly popular theatre/comedy/music/paint party to the Performing Arts Center in North Charleston.

North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Sat

Celebrate craft beer and comedy The second annual Brew HaHa festival invites craft beer connoisseurs and comedy lovers to experience the best in the craft beer world, plus local comedy and food.

North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Sun

Experience the Honey Moon Dinner Chef Buck of the Middleton Place Restaurant (which makes a killer shrimp and grits!) invites you to celebrate the Honey/Mead Moon in an outdoor dinner that toasts the summer harvest.

Middleton Place

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Sun

Rock out with Chris Cornell Veteran rocker and Bond theme-song crooner Chris Cornell brings his Higher Truth World Tour to the Holy City.

North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 23-26

Pretend you’re in the Caribbean at Charleston Carifest Charleston Carifest is a four-day festival that celebrates the culture of the Caribbean. Probably the closest thing you’ll find to Carnival in the Lowcountry.

Various Locations

Add
Patriots Point charleston
Patriots Point

July

Date

Event

Location

Jul 1-Sep 24

Get addicted to love at the 34 West Theater Company If you love '80s music & fashion and romantic comedies, then the "totally tubular" show at the 34 West Theater is for you!

34 West Theater

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 1 Fri

Watch Indiana Jones & The Last Crusade Because the only thing better than watching Harrison Ford and Sean Connery argue over the Holy Grail is watching them do it outside under the stars (for free, we might add).

Founders Hall at Charles Towne Landing

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 4 Mon

Celebrate America’s Birthday at Patriots Point How can you get more ‘Merican than celebrating Independence Day in a place called Patriots Point?

Patriots Point

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9 Sat

Get your paddle on Whether you're a SUPer, a kayaker, a canoer, or any other kind of paddle fanatic, you should participate in the Palmetto Paddle Race at Brittlebank park. And if you're not, there will be lots of food, music, and entertainment for all.

Brittlebank Park

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Sun

Check out Culture Club at the PAC Would lovin’ really be easy if your colors were red, gold, and green?

North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 21 Thu

Stroll the aquarium in the dark On select few days in the summer, the South Carolina Aquarium extends their hours so you can enjoy their many tanks and displays long into the evening hours. They also have beer, wine, and small plates available for purchase.

South Carolina Aquarium

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 26 Tue

Eat, drink, and be merry with other DMB fans That’s right, Dave Matthews Band is coming to Charleston.

North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 22-24

Let the good times roll Local Charleston producers Brad & Jennifer Moranz present a summertime musical variety show featuring a number of local musicians and former Broadway stars performing a wide array of hits.

Charleston Music Hall

Add
frankie valli and the four seasons
Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons | Flickr/shazam791

August

Date

Event

Location

Aug 5 Fri

See Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons Whether you know him from his music, the broadway play, or the 2014 movie, Frankie Valli brings his signature sound to the Holy City.

Gaillard Cnter

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 11 Thu

See the funniest couple in comedy Ron Swanson and Karen Walker (aka Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally) present "Summer of 69: No Apostrophe." Considering how much they’ve made us laugh on TV, seeing them together on stage is a no-brainer.

North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 27 Sat

Taste some summertime Hot Nights & Holy City at Middleton Place pairs summer seasonal beers from Holy City Brewing and summer-inspired dishes from the Middleton Place Restaurant for a dinner that tastes like sunshine.

Middleton Place

Add
The Lowcountry Jazz Festival charleston
The Lowcountry Jazz Festival

September

Date

Event

Location

Sep 2 Fri

See Star Wars under the stars Like a drive-in movie without the cars! This free movie will be broadcast at Founders Hall in Charles Towne Landing.

Founders Hall at Charles Towne Landing

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 2-4

Jazz it up a little The 8th annual Lowcountry Jazz Festival is happening Labor Day weekend and features jazz superstars like Peabo Bryson (a name you may be surprised to hear we didn’t make up).

North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 7 Wed

Celebrate big girls and even bigger hair The Charleston Stage Company kicks off their 39th season with a production of the eight-time Tony Award winning musical, Hairspray.

Dock Street Theatre

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 14 Wed

Be "All About That Bass" The one and only Meghan Trainor brings her Untouchable Tour to Charleston.

North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Add

