Every Summer Event in Charleston (That Doesn't Require a Bathing Suit)

Because Charleston is surrounded by quite a few very popular beaches, one might assume the only thing worth doing in the summertime is wearing a bathing suit and getting sand stuck where it doesn’t belong. Well, one would be dead wrong. Here are all the things happening in the Holy City this summer that should be marked on your calendar immediately (bathing suits optional).
Editor's Note: We'll be updating this throughout the season, so keep checking back to stay up to date on all the best summer happenings.
June
Jun 1-12
See a show at Spoleto or Piccolo Spoleto Charleston's Spoleto and Piccolo Spoleto Festivals are two weeks of art, dancing, theater, music, and more. With over 200 shows taking place over two weeks, you’re bound to find something worth seeing.
Various locations
Jun 4 Sat
Witness a revitalization Colonial Lake has been under construction for decades now (OK, a year and a half, but it’s felt like decades), and it’s finally time to reveal its facelift. In addition to a ribbon cutting by Mayor Tecklenburg, the event will also feature live music, food trucks, and activities for children.
Jun 4 Sat
See a comedian without cars or coffee Jerry Seinfeld brings his signature stand-up style to the North Charleston PAC. No word as to whether George and Elaine will join him on stage.
North Charleston Performing Arts Center
Jun 4 Sat
Swim the Wando River The Lowcountry Splash Open Water Swim is a race unlike any other you’ll find in Charleston. This annual race benefits the Logan Rutledge Children’s Foundation and asks participants to swim 2.4 or 5 miles along the Wando River and Charleston Harbor.
Wando River
Jun 4 Sat
Celebrate Gullah Geechee heritage Those people you see peddling Sweetgrass baskets at The Market aren’t just artisans; they’re purveyors of history and culture. The annual Sweetgrass festival celebrates the rich Gullah Geechee culture and its impact on the Lowcountry.
Jun 6 Mon
Learn to make pasta You don’t have to go all the way to Rome to learn how to make pasta like a real Italian. Chef Amalia Scatena of Cannon Green is offering a two-hour handmade pasta class, which includes a hands-on demo, a pasta dinner, and two glasses of wine. Mangia!
Jun 8 Wed
See Ben Folds with the Charleston Symphony Orchestra You may have seen Ben Folds as a solo artist or with Ben Folds Five, but you’ve never seen him backed by the Charleston Symphony Orchestra.
Jun 10 Fri
Be part of a world record Prepare to satisfy your thirst in the self-described "Birthplace of Sweet Tea" as Summerville attempts to brew the biggest glass of sweet tea on National Sweet Tea Day.
Jun 10-12
Experience Southern Living live Southern Living magazine is celebrating its 50th anniversary in Charleston this year. Festivities include home and garden tours, walking tours, shopping excursions, special dinner events, and more.
Various locations
Jun 14 Tue
Get ready to blue yourself Legendary act the Blue Man Group is bringing their wildly popular theatre/comedy/music/paint party to the Performing Arts Center in North Charleston.
North Charleston Performing Arts Center
Jun 18 Sat
Celebrate craft beer and comedy The second annual Brew HaHa festival invites craft beer connoisseurs and comedy lovers to experience the best in the craft beer world, plus local comedy and food.
North Charleston Performing Arts Center
Jun 19 Sun
Experience the Honey Moon Dinner Chef Buck of the Middleton Place Restaurant (which makes a killer shrimp and grits!) invites you to celebrate the Honey/Mead Moon in an outdoor dinner that toasts the summer harvest.
Jun 19 Sun
Rock out with Chris Cornell Veteran rocker and Bond theme-song crooner Chris Cornell brings his Higher Truth World Tour to the Holy City.
North Charleston Performing Arts Center
Jun 23-26
Pretend you’re in the Caribbean at Charleston Carifest Charleston Carifest is a four-day festival that celebrates the culture of the Caribbean. Probably the closest thing you’ll find to Carnival in the Lowcountry.
Various Locations
July
Jul 1-Sep 24
Get addicted to love at the 34 West Theater Company If you love '80s music & fashion and romantic comedies, then the "totally tubular" show at the 34 West Theater is for you!
Jul 1 Fri
Watch Indiana Jones & The Last Crusade Because the only thing better than watching Harrison Ford and Sean Connery argue over the Holy Grail is watching them do it outside under the stars (for free, we might add).
Founders Hall at Charles Towne Landing
Jul 4 Mon
Celebrate America’s Birthday at Patriots Point How can you get more ‘Merican than celebrating Independence Day in a place called Patriots Point?
Jul 9 Sat
Get your paddle on Whether you're a SUPer, a kayaker, a canoer, or any other kind of paddle fanatic, you should participate in the Palmetto Paddle Race at Brittlebank park. And if you're not, there will be lots of food, music, and entertainment for all.
Jul 10 Sun
Check out Culture Club at the PAC Would lovin’ really be easy if your colors were red, gold, and green?
North Charleston Performing Arts Center
Jul 21 Thu
Stroll the aquarium in the dark On select few days in the summer, the South Carolina Aquarium extends their hours so you can enjoy their many tanks and displays long into the evening hours. They also have beer, wine, and small plates available for purchase.
Jul 26 Tue
Eat, drink, and be merry with other DMB fans That’s right, Dave Matthews Band is coming to Charleston.
North Charleston Performing Arts Center
Jul 22-24
Let the good times roll Local Charleston producers Brad & Jennifer Moranz present a summertime musical variety show featuring a number of local musicians and former Broadway stars performing a wide array of hits.
August
Aug 5 Fri
See Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons Whether you know him from his music, the broadway play, or the 2014 movie, Frankie Valli brings his signature sound to the Holy City.
Aug 11 Thu
See the funniest couple in comedy Ron Swanson and Karen Walker (aka Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally) present "Summer of 69: No Apostrophe." Considering how much they’ve made us laugh on TV, seeing them together on stage is a no-brainer.
North Charleston Performing Arts Center
Aug 27 Sat
Taste some summertime Hot Nights & Holy City at Middleton Place pairs summer seasonal beers from Holy City Brewing and summer-inspired dishes from the Middleton Place Restaurant for a dinner that tastes like sunshine.
September
Sep 2 Fri
See Star Wars under the stars Like a drive-in movie without the cars! This free movie will be broadcast at Founders Hall in Charles Towne Landing.
Founders Hall at Charles Towne Landing
Sep 2-4
Jazz it up a little The 8th annual Lowcountry Jazz Festival is happening Labor Day weekend and features jazz superstars like Peabo Bryson (a name you may be surprised to hear we didn’t make up).
North Charleston Performing Arts Center
Sep 7 Wed
Celebrate big girls and even bigger hair The Charleston Stage Company kicks off their 39th season with a production of the eight-time Tony Award winning musical, Hairspray.
Sep 14 Wed
Be "All About That Bass" The one and only Meghan Trainor brings her Untouchable Tour to Charleston.
North Charleston Performing Arts Center
