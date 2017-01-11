Fall is arguably the best season in Charleston; the tourists and the humidity are on their way out, and cooler temperatures and fall festivals are moving on in. Get out your calendar, start planning your can’t-miss events, and get your tickets before they sell out. If there’s one thing Charlestonians hate, it’s missing out on a great party!
Events
Everything You Should Check Out in Charleston This Fall
Everything You Should Check Out in Charleston This Fall
September
Wednesday - Sunday
Sep 7-18
Various Locations
This is the perfect excuse to get out and try the best of Charleston’s restaurants without having to completely break your budget. Various locations throughout greater Charleston offer prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus.
Sunday - Saturday
Sep 11-17
Various locations
The only thing Charlestonians take more pride in than the culinary scene is the craft beer scene. Charleston Beer Week -- held at various bars, breweries, and restaurants -- celebrates everyone involved in the craft beer community, from the brewers to the imbibers.
Thursday
Sep 15
College Park Field
Charleston Wine + Food kicks off its 2017 festival season with a giant party at the Citadel’s College Park Field. This event brings elevated ballpark food and drink, as well as live jams from and '80s and '90s cover band.
Thursday
Sep 15
Sixteen local bartenders will go head-to-head in the pursuit of mixing the best Bloody Mary in the Holy City. If your favorite part of brunch is finding the perfect Bloody Mary, then the Iron Mary competition is the event for you.
Thursday - Sunday
Sep 15-18
Various locations
Each year, the Scottish Society of Charleston hosts traditional Scottish Games, including classic events like Scotch whisky tasting, tartan ball, Scottish country dancing, piping and drumming competition, Caber toss, and more at various locations.
Wednesday
Sep 21
Once a month, Bay Street Biegarten invites you and your four-legged friend to visit the ‘garten and enjoy happy hour specials to benefit the Lowcountry Animal Rescue.
Thursday
Sep 22
Broad City's Lincoln Rice aka Hannibal Buress brings his signature stand-up to Charleston once again. No telling whether he’ll blow the lid off of any more celebrity scandals, but you’ll want to be there to find out.
Friday
Sep 23
The kickoff event for the Taste of Charleston weekend, the Iron Chef competition pits the best local chefs against each other to produce the best dish possible while utilizing a surprise secret ingredient. Just as fun to watch in real life as it is on TV!
Saturday
Sep 24
If your idea of a “throwback” is more flapper than Phoebe Buffay, the Gatsby Gala is the party for you. Put on your best 1920s outfit and enjoy a night of dinner, dancing, auctions, and beverages to benefit Lowcountry Orphan Relief.
Sunday
Sep 25
The annual Taste of Charleston event (going into its 36th year) brings together more than 40 of Charleston’s best restaurants. Sample a bit of everything, watch dining-inspired games, and enjoy live music.
October
Saturday
Oct 1
Is it getting hot in here or is that just us? Get your tickets early, as this annual event (which was voted the best party of 2014 and 2015) is likely to sell out.
Saturday - Sunday
Oct 1-9
Various locations
Celebrating the cultural impact of African-American and Caribbean visual and performing arts, food, and crafts, the MOJA (Swahili for “one”) festival celebrates its 33rd year in Charleston with events at various locations.
Sunday
Oct 2
Celebrate the sights, sounds, and cuisine of Latin America at this annual festival. Salsa dancing skills optional.
Tuesday
Oct 4
Lowcountry cuisine meets Louisiana flair during Garden & Gun’s one-night-only culinary mash up.
Sunday
Oct 9
The only thing better than going out to eat is knowing that your meal is benefiting a good cause! Enjoy a spectacular dinner by a number of Lowcountry chefs while also helping to benefit the Charleston chapter of Feed The Need.
Wednesday
Oct 12
You know him as the frontman for Black Flag, (or maybe from the second season of Sons of Anarchy where he played a particularly nasty white supremacist, a role that couldn’t be further from his actual persona). Watch this punk icon/spoken-word artist live and just try to put her performance in one genre.
Thursday
Oct 20
Charleston Bus Shed
Nosh on oysters, hot dogs, BBQ, beer, and wine at the Charleston Bus Shed as you help raise money for the Dee Norton Lowcountry Children’s Center.
Friday
Oct 21
Grab your cowboy boots and head out to The Joe for a little taste of CMA Fest in Charleston. The event features big names like Billy Currington, David Nail, and Love & Theft.
Saturday
Oct 22
The Grove at Patriot’s Point
It’s kind of surprising that it took until 2016 for Charleston to have a fried chicken competition. Come try the goods from over 20 local restaurants and see which deserves to be crowned “Best Fried Chicken in Charleston!”
Wednesday
Oct 26
Enjoy the live version of this Canadian TV show on its “Still Drunk, High & Unemployed” tour.
Thursday - Sunday
Oct 27-Nov 6
Is there any food at this fair and carnival that isn’t deep fried? Find out firsthand.
Saturday
Oct 29
Detox before you retox for Halloweekend. This half marathon, 10K, or 5K at beautiful Middleton Plantation features a Halloween-themed after party, with beer provided by Palmetto Brewing. Plus, the winner takes home $1,000 (that’s a lot of candy).
November
Wednesday - Sunday
Nov 2-6
This five-day event that celebrates the artistry of filmmaking. Come for Q&As with filmmakers, stay for the closing-night gala.
Saturday
Nov 5
Visitor’s Center Bus Shed
Grab your partner and your cowboy hat and do-si-do down to the bus shed for the annual Lowcountry Hoedown. Featuring live bluegrass music, bourbon tastings, food vendors, and more. Yeehaw!
Saturday
Nov 5
Colonial Lake
This year’s event takes place at the newly refurbished Colonial Lake and is hoping to raise $125,000 for Charleston’s parks. The party is circus themed, so expect lots of circus treats and entertainment, as well as cocktails and live music.
Saturday - Sunday
Nov 5-6
Last year’s Charleston Mac Off event saw more than 7,000 attendees try the Holy City’s best macaroni & cheese dishes. This year’s event is spread over two days so you can fully relish your mac and cheese experience.
Friday - Saturday
Nov 11-12
If you’ve ever wanted to feel like a judge on a BBQ show, now’s your chance! Watch (and taste) as different restaurants and Kansas City Barbeque Society participants compete to win for the best chicken wings, pork, ribs, and brisket.
Sunday
Nov 13
Poogan’s Smokehouse is hosting a pig roast & bourbon sipping event to help raise money for the Lowcountry Food Bank.
Sunday
Nov 13
Come sleepy and leave caffeinated at the Charleston Coffee Cup, where local coffee shops, roasters, and your favorite local brunch purveyors will all be on display.
Monday
Nov 14
Recognized as one of the best holiday-lights displays in the country, the James Island County Park Holiday Festival of Lights kicks off its 27th year with a grand opening party! The lights are open through January 1st, 2017.
Thursday
Nov 24
The largest 5K in South Carolina invites you to “wobble before you gobble” on Thanksgiving and work off all that turkey you plan on eating later.
