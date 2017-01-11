Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Charleston This Winter

No holiday season is complete without a trip to the James Island County Park Festival of Lights, where you’ll see 700 displays and two million twinkling lights. Just be sure to stop by on a day that isn’t Friday or Saturday if you want to avoid spending two hours stuck in traffic getting in and out of the park.

