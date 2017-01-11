must-dos
Events

Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Charleston This Winter

By Published On 11/29/2016 By Published On 11/29/2016
Charleston Food + Wine
Charleston Food + Wine Festival | Courtesy of Charleston Food + Wine

Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Charleston This Winter

By Published On 11/29/2016 By Published On 11/29/2016

Winter in most cities means snow, a miserable chill, and spending a lot more time indoors. But lucky for us, winter in Charleston means oyster roasts, holiday parties, and being able to go to outdoor events without sweating your faces off. Put on a light jacket and check out the hottest events going on this winter in the Holy City.

related

Things You Need to Explain to Out-of-Towners About Charleston
South Carolina Stingrays
December
Stingrays Game | South Carolina Stingrays
December
Thursday - Saturday
Dec 1-31
Marvel at the Pretty Lights
Marvel at the Pretty Lights
James Island County Park
No holiday season is complete without a trip to the James Island County Park Festival of Lights, where you’ll see 700 displays and two million twinkling lights. Just be sure to stop by on a day that isn’t Friday or Saturday if you want to avoid spending two hours stuck in traffic getting in and out of the park.
No holiday season is complete without a trip to the James Island County Park Festival of Lights, where you’ll see 700 displays and two million twinkling lights. Just be sure to stop by on a day that isn’t Friday or Saturday if you want to avoid spending two hours stuck in traffic getting in and out of the park.
Add  
Thursday - Saturday
Dec 1-31
Have a Groovy Kinda’ Christmas
Have a Groovy Kinda’ Christmas
Thirty-Four West Theater Co.
This fun holiday show features a number of hits from the 1960s--everything from the Beach Boys to Motown greats -- which means it’s the perfect activity for when the parents (or grandparents) come to visit. Did we mention they serve alcohol?
This fun holiday show features a number of hits from the 1960s--everything from the Beach Boys to Motown greats -- which means it’s the perfect activity for when the parents (or grandparents) come to visit. Did we mention they serve alcohol?
Add  
Friday - Sunday
Dec 2-4
Get A Little Southern, Y’all, at the Garden & Gun Jubilee
Get A Little Southern, Y’all, at the Garden & Gun Jubilee
Charlestowne Landing
A whole weekend dedicated to the celebration of southern food, music, art, and culture. What could be better? How about a weekend that includes a sport shop, pop-up diner, and complimentary coffee? That’s what we call southern hospitality.
A whole weekend dedicated to the celebration of southern food, music, art, and culture. What could be better? How about a weekend that includes a sport shop, pop-up diner, and complimentary coffee? That’s what we call southern hospitality.
Add  
Friday
Dec 2
Get Fancy to Help Save Animals
Get Fancy to Help Save Animals
Gaillard Center
Calling all pet lovers! The 12th annual Fur Ball includes a three-course dinner with wine service, live entertainment, and a number of great auction items to benefit Pet Helpers. Talk about a great claws, uh, cause.
Calling all pet lovers! The 12th annual Fur Ball includes a three-course dinner with wine service, live entertainment, and a number of great auction items to benefit Pet Helpers. Talk about a great claws, uh, cause.
Add  
Friday
Dec 2
Find Out if Santa’s “The Only One”
Find Out if Santa’s “The Only One”
Charleston Music Hall
Singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge brings her Holiday Trio performance to the Charleston Music Hall for one night only. The Grammy award-winning songstress is sure to make 1990s you very jealous.
Singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge brings her Holiday Trio performance to the Charleston Music Hall for one night only. The Grammy award-winning songstress is sure to make 1990s you very jealous.
Add  
Saturday - Sunday
Dec 3-18
Do A Little Shopping at the Holiday Market
Do A Little Shopping at the Holiday Market
Marion Square
The Farmers Market may be out of season, but the Holiday Market is in full swing! Do a little last-minute holiday shopping from local artisans for that one-of-a-king gift.
The Farmers Market may be out of season, but the Holiday Market is in full swing! Do a little last-minute holiday shopping from local artisans for that one-of-a-king gift.
Add  
Sunday
Dec 4
Welcome Santa To Town At The Parade And Tree Lighting
Welcome Santa To Town At The Parade And Tree Lighting
Downtown
Santa Claus is officially coming to (down)town, and will be welcomed with a parade that starts on Broad Street and continues down King before concluding at Calhoun and Meeting. Mosey down to Marion Square after the parade for the official tree lighting ceremony later in the day.
Santa Claus is officially coming to (down)town, and will be welcomed with a parade that starts on Broad Street and continues down King before concluding at Calhoun and Meeting. Mosey down to Marion Square after the parade for the official tree lighting ceremony later in the day.
Add  
Tuesday
Dec 6
See Five Finger Death Punch & Shinedown in Concert
See Five Finger Death Punch & Shinedown in Concert
North Charleston Coliseum
Already sick of Christmas music? We don’t blame you. Try something a little different (and surely without xmas cheer), at a rock spectacular with special guests SIXX:AM and As Lions
Already sick of Christmas music? We don’t blame you. Try something a little different (and surely without xmas cheer), at a rock spectacular with special guests SIXX:AM and As Lions
Add  
Wednesday
Dec 7
Sip During The Sparkling Wine Social
Sip During The Sparkling Wine Social
Mercantile and Mash
For $25, you can try four special sparkling wines at this tasting event. Vonda Freeman of the Indigo Road will lead the sampling, while Chef Tim Morton provides tasty bites.
For $25, you can try four special sparkling wines at this tasting event. Vonda Freeman of the Indigo Road will lead the sampling, while Chef Tim Morton provides tasty bites.
Add  
Thursday - Wednesday
Dec 8-14
Experience A Christmas Carol IRL
Experience A Christmas Carol IRL
Circa 1886
Enjoy a four-course dinner at Circa 1886 while live actors perform a retelling of A Christmas Carol.  You can’t be a Scrooge with a good show and even better food.
Enjoy a four-course dinner at Circa 1886 while live actors perform a retelling of A Christmas Carol.  You can’t be a Scrooge with a good show and even better food.
Add  
Saturday
Dec 10
Watch The Holiday Parade of Boats Floating Light Show
Watch The Holiday Parade of Boats Floating Light Show
Charleston Harbor
If you’ve ever seen a Christmas parade and thought “this would be way better if these floats were all literally floating on a river,” then the holiday parade of boats is the event for you. The parade can be viewed anywhere along the Charleston Harbor starting at 5:30 pm.
If you’ve ever seen a Christmas parade and thought “this would be way better if these floats were all literally floating on a river,” then the holiday parade of boats is the event for you. The parade can be viewed anywhere along the Charleston Harbor starting at 5:30 pm.
Add  
Saturday
Dec 17
Run for Hot Cocoa
Run for Hot Cocoa
Nexton Summerville
This family-friendly 5K takes you through the streets of the Nexton community in Summerville with the added incentive of free hot cocoa after the race.
This family-friendly 5K takes you through the streets of the Nexton community in Summerville with the added incentive of free hot cocoa after the race.
Add  
Tuesday - Saturday
Dec 20-31
Treat Santa to a Stingrays Game
Treat Santa to a Stingrays Game
North Charleston Coliseum
If it’s not chilly enough outside, it definitely will be out on the rink! Get in on the action and holler until you’re warm.
If it’s not chilly enough outside, it definitely will be out on the rink! Get in on the action and holler until you’re warm.
Add  
Monday
Dec 26
Take A Boxing Day Dinner Cruise
Take A Boxing Day Dinner Cruise
The Carolina Queen
In addition to a delicious buffet, you’ll enjoy the lovely sounds of Gullah spirituals performed by The Plantation Singers during this two hour cruise.
In addition to a delicious buffet, you’ll enjoy the lovely sounds of Gullah spirituals performed by The Plantation Singers during this two hour cruise.
Add  
Saturday
Dec 31
Ring in 2017 Holy City-Style
Ring in 2017 Holy City-Style
Various
There’s no shortage of great New Year’s Eve events in Charleston. From classy evenings, to lowkey bashes, to the biggest parties in the Lowcountry and everything in between, you really have no reason to stay home.
There’s no shortage of great New Year’s Eve events in Charleston. From classy evenings, to lowkey bashes, to the biggest parties in the Lowcountry and everything in between, you really have no reason to stay home.
Add  
Charleston Jazz Festival
January
Charleston Jazz Festival | Fia Forever Photography
January
Wednesday - Sunday
Jan 4-22
Find Your New Favorite Restaurant During Charleston Restaurant Week
Find Your New Favorite Restaurant During Charleston Restaurant Week
Various Restaurants
Start making a list and checking it twice, and then make a few reservations. Nearly 100 restaurants are participating this year, so be sure to work up an appetite.
Start making a list and checking it twice, and then make a few reservations. Nearly 100 restaurants are participating this year, so be sure to work up an appetite.
Add  
Thursday
Jan 5
See Your Favorite NPR Personality Live
See Your Favorite NPR Personality Live
Gaillard Center
Garrison Keillor -- storyteller, poet, and Grammy award winner -- brings his signature blend of comedy, charisma, and wisdom to the Holy City. See the A Prairie Home Companion host live instead of listening to the radio.
Garrison Keillor -- storyteller, poet, and Grammy award winner -- brings his signature blend of comedy, charisma, and wisdom to the Holy City. See the A Prairie Home Companion host live instead of listening to the radio.
Add  
Saturday
Jan 14
Eat Your Weight in Fried Chicken
Eat Your Weight in Fried Chicken
The Grove at Patriot’s Point
Twenty local restaurants compete to be the best fried chicken in the south during the Southern Fried Chicken Challenge. Best of all, you get to help decide who should be crowned the winner.
Twenty local restaurants compete to be the best fried chicken in the south during the Southern Fried Chicken Challenge. Best of all, you get to help decide who should be crowned the winner.
Add  
Saturday
Jan 14
Sweat It Out at the Charleston Marathon
Sweat It Out at the Charleston Marathon
Joe Riley Stadium to Park Circle
Just keep thinking about the free beer and shrimp and grits at the finish line to get you through this 26-mile running tour of the city. All proceeds benefit Engaging Creative Minds, so you can do some good for your community as well as your body.
Just keep thinking about the free beer and shrimp and grits at the finish line to get you through this 26-mile running tour of the city. All proceeds benefit Engaging Creative Minds, so you can do some good for your community as well as your body.
Add  
Saturday
Jan 21
Charleston Jazz Festival
Charleston Jazz Festival
Downtown Charleston
You don’t have to go all the way to New Orleans to listen to great jazz. In addition to jamming out to local musicians and bands during the three-day event, this year’s festival will feature Grammy Award winning bands The Manhattan Transfer and Take 6. Jazz hands optional.
You don’t have to go all the way to New Orleans to listen to great jazz. In addition to jamming out to local musicians and bands during the three-day event, this year’s festival will feature Grammy Award winning bands The Manhattan Transfer and Take 6. Jazz hands optional.
Add  
Monday - Saturday
Jan 23-28
Plan Your Dream Wedding
Plan Your Dream Wedding
Downtown Charleston
The first annual Charleston Wedding Week will feature industry experts who are there to help give advice on all aspects of the wedding planning process. Whether he put a ring on it or not, this is sure to be a fun, fashionable, and informative week!
The first annual Charleston Wedding Week will feature industry experts who are there to help give advice on all aspects of the wedding planning process. Whether he put a ring on it or not, this is sure to be a fun, fashionable, and informative week!
Add  
Monday
Jan 23
Try To Say “Pilobolus” Three Times Fast
Try To Say “Pilobolus” Three Times Fast
Gaillard Center
Described as “part shadow act, part dance, part circus, and part concert,” this is  can’t-miss performance combines modern dance with high-energy, fast-paced multimedia displays. Expect  multiple moving screens and projected images merged with front-of-screen choreography that leverages darkness and light.
Described as “part shadow act, part dance, part circus, and part concert,” this is  can’t-miss performance combines modern dance with high-energy, fast-paced multimedia displays. Expect  multiple moving screens and projected images merged with front-of-screen choreography that leverages darkness and light.
Add  
Friday
Jan 27
Support Charleston’s Culinary Future
Support Charleston’s Culinary Future
Trident Technical College
The annual “A Night in the Valley” dinner and auction benefits the Culinary Institute of Charleston, AKA the Holy City’s future chefs and culinary stars.
The annual “A Night in the Valley” dinner and auction benefits the Culinary Institute of Charleston, AKA the Holy City’s future chefs and culinary stars.
Add  
Sunday
Jan 29
Shuck and Suck at Boone Hall
Shuck and Suck at Boone Hall
Boone Hall Plantation
This annual favorite is a must-do for oyster lovers. Main events feature timed shucking and eating contests, in addition to live music, lots of cash bars, and plenty of food stands (just in case mollusks aren’t your cup of tea).
This annual favorite is a must-do for oyster lovers. Main events feature timed shucking and eating contests, in addition to live music, lots of cash bars, and plenty of food stands (just in case mollusks aren’t your cup of tea).
Add  
Tuesday
Jan 31
Channel Your Inner Theatre Geek
Channel Your Inner Theatre Geek
Gaillard Center
We dare you not to sing along as a starry-eyed young dancer Peggy Sawyer tries to land a role in the musical “Pretty Lady,” in this classic Broadway revival of 42nd Street. This quintessential backstage musical comedy will transport you to the bright lights of New York.
We dare you not to sing along as a starry-eyed young dancer Peggy Sawyer tries to land a role in the musical “Pretty Lady,” in this classic Broadway revival of 42nd Street. This quintessential backstage musical comedy will transport you to the bright lights of New York.
Add  
festival at marion square
February
SEWE Festival | Flickr/Donald West
February
Wednesday
Feb 1
Show America Your Talent
Show America Your Talent
Charleston Convention Center
For the first time ever, America’s Got Talent will hold auditions in Charleston. Fingers crossed for a golden buzzer!
For the first time ever, America’s Got Talent will hold auditions in Charleston. Fingers crossed for a golden buzzer!
Add  
Sunday
Feb 12
Stroll Second Sunday
Stroll Second Sunday
King Street
In addition to free parking, enjoy al fresco dining, live music, and a whole lot more on King Street. Celebrate the fact that it’s not too chilly by supporting local businesses.
In addition to free parking, enjoy al fresco dining, live music, and a whole lot more on King Street. Celebrate the fact that it’s not too chilly by supporting local businesses.
Add  
Friday - Sunday
Feb 17-19
Get Wild at SEWE
Get Wild at SEWE
Marion Square
Most of downtown Charleston gets a little wild to celebrate the three-day festival; think window art, puppy exhibits, and special menus...and that’s not even part of the festival! This celebration of wildlife and nature takes over Marion Square with art, food, conservation, sporting demos, and more.
Most of downtown Charleston gets a little wild to celebrate the three-day festival; think window art, puppy exhibits, and special menus...and that’s not even part of the festival! This celebration of wildlife and nature takes over Marion Square with art, food, conservation, sporting demos, and more.
Add  
Saturday
Feb 25
Take A Ride in a Little Red Wagon
Take A Ride in a Little Red Wagon
North Charleston Coliseum
Country Queen Miranda Lambert stops by North Charleston with special guests Old Dominion and Aubrie Sellers. Bring your tissues and your cowboy boots.
Country Queen Miranda Lambert stops by North Charleston with special guests Old Dominion and Aubrie Sellers. Bring your tissues and your cowboy boots.
Add  
Charleston Wine + Food
March
Charleston Wine + Food Festival | Courtesy of Charleston Wine + Food
March
Wednesday - Sunday
Mar 1-5
Charleston Wine + Food Festival
Charleston Wine + Food Festival
Marion Square
Time to eat and drink your face off, and maybe even learn something from locally and nationally recognized chefs and culinary personalities. You can also expect to meet local wine and beer experts, with special events held at venues throughout the city. Bring your appetite!
Time to eat and drink your face off, and maybe even learn something from locally and nationally recognized chefs and culinary personalities. You can also expect to meet local wine and beer experts, with special events held at venues throughout the city. Bring your appetite!
Add  

Sign up here for our daily Charleston email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.

Sydney Gallimore is a food writer who is currently counting down the days to the Charleston Wine & Food Festival. Follow her foodie adventures on Twitter @Sydney_Inc.

Related

related

Things You Need to Explain to Out-of-Towners About Charleston

related

The Weirdest, Most WTF Things on Craigslist in Charleston

related

Everything Only Locals Know to Do at Bars in Charleston