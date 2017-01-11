Every Outdoor Summer Concert in South Carolina, in One Calendar

Hey South Carolina, you know how you love listening to music outside on a hot summer day? Well, we found a bunch of places around the state where you and your friends can take that beloved summertime tradition and catch some great LIVE music. Sure, “Hey, Soul Sister” is a fun driving song, but isn’t it better live? Well, now you’ll know...
Cody Purvis The Windjammer Calling all country music fans!
Party at the Point Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina With Sol Driven Train and Fowlers Mustache.
The Sun Fun Festival Myrtle Beach Boardwalk Featuring live beach music, shag lessons, a shag contest, a parade, and more.
Ellie Goulding Volvo Car Stadium With Matt & Kim.
Eve 6 The Windjammer Beachfront rock 'n' roll out on Isle of Palms.
Party at the Point Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina With Scarlet Begonias, a tribute to the Grateful Dead.
Carolina Country Music Fest Myrtle Beach Boardwalk Featuring headliners Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, and Florida Georgia Line.
Sister Hazel The Windjammer Hazelnuts gather to hang with the band in an intimate venue out by the beach.
Lazy River Fest Saluda River Yacht Club Featuring Delta Heavy as headliners, along with 17 local and regional DJs.
Rhythm on the River Riverwalk Amphitheater With The Mustache Brothers and The Prairie Willows.
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Middleton Place A party for the Spoleto Festival finale, featuring a beer garden, fireworks, and the bearded man himself.
Bloodkin with Jerry Joseph and the Jackmormons The Pour House This mix of rock and reggae is exactly the kind of music you’ll want to listen to while sipping on a cold one on the deck of the Pour House.
The 1975 Volvo Car Stadium None of these band members were even born in 1975, but that doesn’t mean they won’t still rock.
Death Cab for Cutie & CHVRCHES Volvo Car Stadium Synthpop meets alt rock meets the Holy City.
The Fabulous Thunderbirds TD Stage at the Peace Center This Grammy-nominated blues rock group has been performing since 1974.
Party at the Point Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina With Sibling Rivalry, The Steppin Stones, and the High Divers.
Sounds of Summer Concert North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex Featuring Elise Testone of American Idol fame.
Cowboy Mouth The Windjammer Rock 'n' roll straight outta N’awlins.
Weezer & Panic! at the Disco Volvo Car Stadium Middle-school you is squealing inside.
Rebelution North Charleston Riverfront Park With Stick Figure and Through the Roots.
Party at the Point Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina With the Blue Dogs and Whiskey Run.
Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime The Windjammer The closest you can come to hearing Sublime live without a necromancer.
Barenaked Ladies Volvo Car Stadium As part of the Last Summer on Earth Tour with OMD and Howard Jones.
Party at the Point Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina With Banana Pancakes, a tribute to Jack Johnson.
The Lone Bellow TD Stage at the Peace Center With Aoife O’Donovan.
Bootless Red’s Ice House Park your boat right on the dock, snack on some fried seafood, and listen to some local country music.
The Wood Brothers TD Stage at the Peace Center See the “masters of soulful folk” play in Greenville in full view of the Reedy River.
Slightly Stoopid with SOJA, The Grouch, Eligh, and Zion I North Charleston Riverfront Park It’s called the Return of the Red Eye Tour and the tour poster has a Jedi on a bike. Now, that’s a concert you want to see.
Keller Williams TD Stage at the Peace Center A self-taught bluegrass/rock/reggae/jazz/funk band.
Runaway Gin The Carolina Queen Enjoy a tribute to Phish aboard the Carolina Queen as you sail around the Charleston harbor!
Hootie & The Blowfish with Sister Hazel Volvo Car Stadium Currently sold out. Better check Craigslist!
Train Array They’ve accrued over 20 years of hits: now hear them live! Pat Monahan puts on an amazing show. Plus, you already know all their songs.
NEEDTOBREATHE Volvo Car Stadium As part of Tour De Compadres.