Every Outdoor Summer Concert in South Carolina, in One Calendar

Published On 04/12/2016
chvrches live in concert
Hey South Carolina, you know how you love listening to music outside on a hot summer day? Well, we found a bunch of places around the state where you and your friends can take that beloved summertime tradition and catch some great LIVE music. Sure, “Hey, Soul Sister” is a fun driving song, but isn’t it better live? Well, now you’ll know...

ellie goulding in concert
Date

Event

Location

Jun 3 Fri

Cody Purvis Calling all country music fans!

The Windjammer

Cody Purvis The Windjammer Calling all country music fans!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 3 Fri

Party at the Point With Sol Driven Train and Fowlers Mustache.

Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina

Party at the Point Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina With Sol Driven Train and Fowlers Mustache.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 3 Fri

The Sun Fun Festival Featuring live beach music, shag lessons, a shag contest, a parade, and more.

Myrtle Beach Boardwalk

The Sun Fun Festival Myrtle Beach Boardwalk Featuring live beach music, shag lessons, a shag contest, a parade, and more.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 7 Tue

Ellie Goulding With Matt & Kim.

Volvo Car Stadium

Ellie Goulding Volvo Car Stadium With Matt & Kim.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 7 Tue

Eve 6 Beachfront rock 'n' roll out on Isle of Palms.

The Windjammer

Eve 6 The Windjammer Beachfront rock 'n' roll out on Isle of Palms.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 10 Fri

Party at the Point With Scarlet Begonias, a tribute to the Grateful Dead.

Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina

Party at the Point Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina With Scarlet Begonias, a tribute to the Grateful Dead.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 10 Fri

Carolina Country Music Fest Featuring headliners Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, and Florida Georgia Line.

Myrtle Beach Boardwalk

Carolina Country Music Fest Myrtle Beach Boardwalk Featuring headliners Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, and Florida Georgia Line.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 10 Fri

Sister Hazel Hazelnuts gather to hang with the band in an intimate venue out by the beach.

The Windjammer

Sister Hazel The Windjammer Hazelnuts gather to hang with the band in an intimate venue out by the beach.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11 Sat

Lazy River Fest Featuring Delta Heavy as headliners, along with 17 local and regional DJs.

Saluda River Yacht Club

Lazy River Fest Saluda River Yacht Club Featuring Delta Heavy as headliners, along with 17 local and regional DJs.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11 Sat

Rhythm on the River With The Mustache Brothers and The Prairie Willows.

Riverwalk Amphitheater

Rhythm on the River Riverwalk Amphitheater With The Mustache Brothers and The Prairie Willows.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 12 Sun

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats A party for the Spoleto Festival finale, featuring a beer garden, fireworks, and the bearded man himself.

Middleton Place

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Middleton Place A party for the Spoleto Festival finale, featuring a beer garden, fireworks, and the bearded man himself.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 12 Sun

Bloodkin with Jerry Joseph and the Jackmormons This mix of rock and reggae is exactly the kind of music you’ll want to listen to while sipping on a cold one on the deck of the Pour House.

The Pour House

Bloodkin with Jerry Joseph and the Jackmormons The Pour House This mix of rock and reggae is exactly the kind of music you'll want to listen to while sipping on a cold one on the deck of the Pour House.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 14 Tue

The 1975 None of these band members were even born in 1975, but that doesn’t mean they won’t still rock.

Volvo Car Stadium

The 1975 Volvo Car Stadium None of these band members were even born in 1975, but that doesn't mean they won't still rock.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 15 Wed

Death Cab for Cutie & CHVRCHES Synthpop meets alt rock meets the Holy City.

Volvo Car Stadium

Death Cab for Cutie & CHVRCHES Volvo Car Stadium Synthpop meets alt rock meets the Holy City.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 16 Thu

The Fabulous Thunderbirds This Grammy-nominated blues rock group has been performing since 1974.

TD Stage at the Peace Center

The Fabulous Thunderbirds TD Stage at the Peace Center This Grammy-nominated blues rock group has been performing since 1974.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 17 Fri

Party at the Point With Sibling Rivalry, The Steppin Stones, and the High Divers.

Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina

Party at the Point Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina With Sibling Rivalry, The Steppin Stones, and the High Divers.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 17 Fri

Sounds of Summer Concert Featuring Elise Testone of American Idol fame.

North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex

Sounds of Summer Concert North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex Featuring Elise Testone of American Idol fame.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 17 Fri

Cowboy Mouth Rock 'n' roll straight outta N’awlins.

The Windjammer

Cowboy Mouth The Windjammer Rock 'n' roll straight outta N'awlins.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Sun

Weezer & Panic! at the Disco Middle-school you is squealing inside.

Volvo Car Stadium

Weezer & Panic! at the Disco Volvo Car Stadium Middle-school you is squealing inside.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 22 Wed

Rebelution With Stick Figure and Through the Roots.

North Charleston Riverfront Park

Rebelution North Charleston Riverfront Park With Stick Figure and Through the Roots.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 24 Fri

Party at the Point With the Blue Dogs and Whiskey Run.

Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina

Party at the Point Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina With the Blue Dogs and Whiskey Run.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Mon

Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime The closest you can come to hearing Sublime live without a necromancer.

The Windjammer

Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime The Windjammer The closest you can come to hearing Sublime live without a necromancer.

Add
barenaked ladies live in memphis
Date

Event

Location

Jul 1 Fri

Barenaked Ladies As part of the Last Summer on Earth Tour with OMD and Howard Jones.

Volvo Car Stadium

Barenaked Ladies Volvo Car Stadium As part of the Last Summer on Earth Tour with OMD and Howard Jones.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 1 Fri

Party at the Point With Banana Pancakes, a tribute to Jack Johnson.

Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina

Party at the Point Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina With Banana Pancakes, a tribute to Jack Johnson.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 8 Fri

The Lone Bellow With Aoife O’Donovan.

TD Stage at the Peace Center

The Lone Bellow TD Stage at the Peace Center With Aoife O'Donovan.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9 Sat

Bootless Park your boat right on the dock, snack on some fried seafood, and listen to some local country music.

Red’s Ice House

Bootless Red's Ice House Park your boat right on the dock, snack on some fried seafood, and listen to some local country music.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 28 Thu

The Wood Brothers See the “masters of soulful folk” play in Greenville in full view of the Reedy River.

TD Stage at the Peace Center

The Wood Brothers TD Stage at the Peace Center See the "masters of soulful folk" play in Greenville in full view of the Reedy River.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 31 Sun

Slightly Stoopid with SOJA, The Grouch, Eligh, and Zion I It’s called the Return of the Red Eye Tour and the tour poster has a Jedi on a bike. Now, that’s a concert you want to see.

North Charleston Riverfront Park

Slightly Stoopid with SOJA, The Grouch, Eligh, and Zion I North Charleston Riverfront Park It's called the Return of the Red Eye Tour and the tour poster has a Jedi on a bike. Now, that's a concert you want to see.

Add
needtobreathe band live in concert
Date

Event

Location

Aug 4 Thu

Keller Williams A self-taught bluegrass/rock/reggae/jazz/funk band.

TD Stage at the Peace Center

Keller Williams TD Stage at the Peace Center A self-taught bluegrass/rock/reggae/jazz/funk band.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 5 Fri

Runaway Gin Enjoy a tribute to Phish aboard the Carolina Queen as you sail around the Charleston harbor!

The Carolina Queen

Runaway Gin The Carolina Queen Enjoy a tribute to Phish aboard the Carolina Queen as you sail around the Charleston harbor!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 5 Fri

Hootie & The Blowfish with Sister Hazel Currently sold out. Better check Craigslist!

Volvo Car Stadium

Hootie & The Blowfish with Sister Hazel Volvo Car Stadium Currently sold out. Better check Craigslist!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 16 Tue

Train They’ve accrued over 20 years of hits: now hear them live! Pat Monahan puts on an amazing show. Plus, you already know all their songs.

Array

Train Array They've accrued over 20 years of hits: now hear them live! Pat Monahan puts on an amazing show. Plus, you already know all their songs.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 19 Fri

NEEDTOBREATHE As part of Tour De Compadres.

Volvo Car Stadium

NEEDTOBREATHE Volvo Car Stadium As part of Tour De Compadres.

Add

