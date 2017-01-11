Events

Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Charleston This Winter

Date

Event

Location

Dec 11 Fri

Go back to 1860 for Christmas at the Edmondston-Alston House Charleston is rather fond of historic preservation, so it should come as no surprise that you’d find a reenactment of the self-described “candlelight performances... of the last opulent Christmas before the start of the Civil War.” So, cross that off your bucket list.

Edmonston-Alston House

Date

Event

Location

Dec 11 Fri

Probably get rained on while watching Christmas movies Love watching movies but hate climate control, comfortable reclining seats, and surround sound? Then this is the event for you.

R.L. Jones Center Field in Mt Pleasant

Date

Event

Location

Dec 12 Sat

Watch a floating light show Take everything you love about Christmas parades and put it onto a bunch of boats on a river, and you’ll get the Holiday Parade of Boats. Join the viewing party and get some delicious BBQ provided by Swig & Swine. Because nothing says “Christmas” like pulled pork.

Charleston Maritime Center

Date

Event

Location

Dec 12 Sat

Get Your drink on with Santa Because you know Santa would much rather have a Moscow mule than some stinkin’ cookies.

Mynt

Date

Event

Location

Dec 12 Sat

Reindeer Run We get it. You work out.

Southend Brewery

Date

Event

Location

Dec 12 Sat

Check out the B&B Bazaar The first of its kind in Charleston, this night market will feature local artisans, musicians, food trucks, restaurants, and more.

Butcher and Bee parking lot

Date

Event

Location

Dec 13 Sun

Have a Mingle Jingle Snap pics with Santa, listen to live carolers, eat some s’mores, buy some local goods, and enjoy a beer tasting. Isn’t that what Christmas is all about?

Mixson

Date

Event

Location

Dec 16 Wed

Enjoy both Harry Potter & booze Head over to Holy City Brewing’s Harry Potter trivia night. Teams compete for HCB gift cards by answering trivia questions and sipping on a special cream ale, called I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butterbeer.

Holy City Brewing

Date

Event

Location

Dec 17 Thu

Behold the Hip Hop Nutcracker Featuring MC Kurtis Blow, this is like the remix of the Nutcracker you never knew you wanted.

North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Date

Event

Location

Dec 18 Fri

See a comedian in women’s clothing Superstar comedian Eddie Izzard, known for his smart, dry wit and proclivity for women’s fashion is bringing his Force Majeur tour to Charleston. You won’t want to miss it.

North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Date

Event

Location

Dec 19 Sat

See Santa, the Symphony, and Star Wars The Charleston Symphony Orchestra will thrill you with their holiday sing-along concert that’s packed full of Christmas favorites, like "Santa Claus is Comin to Town," as well as the John Williams "Star Wars Suite for Orchestra." There’s also a meet & greet with your favorite Star Wars characters.

Gaillard Center

Date

Event

Location

Dec 19 Sat

Cruise the Harbor Enjoy a gourmet buffet, a mix of holiday and traditional Gullah music, and a cash bar while you sail around the harbor for two hours aboard The Carolina Queen.

Charleston City Marina

Date

Event

Location

Dec 22 Tue

Watch Elf the Broadway Musical You love the movie, now see the play.

North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Date

Event

Location

Dec 31 Thu

Have NYE: The One on the Big Boat The 4th annual Yorktown Countdown features live bands and DJs, all-inclusive bar and light hors d'oeuvres, and amazing views of the Charleston harbor, all aboard this 72-year-old aircraft carrier.

USS Yorktown at Patriots Point

Date

Event

Location

Dec 31 Thu

Hit NYE: The One with Bowling Balls The New Year’s Eve party at The Alley has a little something for everyone: free arcade games and bowling, the broadcast of the playoff games, photo booth, light hors d’oeuvres, a champagne toast at midnight, and a whole lot more.

The Alley

Date

Event

Location

Dec 31 Thu

Celebrate NYE: The One with the Masquerade Bay Street Biergarten’s New Year’s Eve festivities include a masquerade mask contest, a buffet with carving station, photographer and photo booth, passed hors d’oeuvres, and drink tickets for premium liquors and draft biers.

Bay Street Biergarten

Date

Event

Location

Jan 1 Fri

Be a Bill Murray look-a-like Dress up as your favorite Bill Murray character and take a plunge into the frigid waters of Folly Beach.

The Tides at Folly Beach

Date

Event

Location

Jan 6 Wed

Devour Charleston Restaurant Week The perfect opportunity to try out some of those restaurants that have been on your to-do list for a while, without breaking your budget.

Various Restaurants

Date

Event

Location

Jan 16 Sat

Run the Charleston Marathon I personally can’t think of anything worse than running for two hours straight, but for those of you who are crazy enough to enjoy it, all proceeds from the Charleston Marathon go to the Youth Endowment for the Arts. So you can feel good about that, too. Plus, free shrimp and grits (and beer!) at the finish line for all participants.

Array

Date

Event

Location

Jan 29 Fri

Reenact the Civil War Experience a little bit of living history as professional re-enactors bring to life the Battle of Charleston, as well as a number of skirmishes from the Revolutionary War, WWI, WWII, the Korean Conflict, and Vietnam.

Legare Farms

Date

Event

Location

Jan 31 Sun

Shuck some oysters Oyster fans rejoice! This perennial favorite features “oyster shucking” and “oyster eating” contests, live music on the main stage, a cash bar, and plenty of other restaurants to choose from if oysters aren’t your thing.

Boone Hall Plantation

Date

Event

Location

Feb 6 Sat

Chase After A Cure Gala Dinner, music, auctions, and plenty of alcohol, all for a great cause!

Gaillard Center

Date

Event

Location

Feb 12 Fri

Let out your wild side This three-day celebration of animals, art, food, and wildlife takes over Charleston every February. If you’ve ever wanted to see a hawk, eagle, or owl up close, this is the time to do it.

Marion Square

Date

Event

Location

Feb 13 Sat

Go on Cupid’s Undie Run If you’ve been looking for an excuse to go out in your underwear, this is it.

Loggerhead's Beach Grill

