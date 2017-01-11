Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Charleston This Winter

Date
Go back to 1860 for Christmas at the Edmondston-Alston House Edmonston-Alston House Charleston is rather fond of historic preservation, so it should come as no surprise that you’d find a reenactment of the self-described “candlelight performances... of the last opulent Christmas before the start of the Civil War.” So, cross that off your bucket list.
Probably get rained on while watching Christmas movies R.L. Jones Center Field in Mt Pleasant Love watching movies but hate climate control, comfortable reclining seats, and surround sound? Then this is the event for you.
Watch a floating light show Charleston Maritime Center Take everything you love about Christmas parades and put it onto a bunch of boats on a river, and you’ll get the Holiday Parade of Boats. Join the viewing party and get some delicious BBQ provided by Swig & Swine. Because nothing says “Christmas” like pulled pork.
Get Your drink on with Santa Mynt Because you know Santa would much rather have a Moscow mule than some stinkin’ cookies.
Reindeer Run Southend Brewery We get it. You work out.
Check out the B&B Bazaar Butcher and Bee parking lot The first of its kind in Charleston, this night market will feature local artisans, musicians, food trucks, restaurants, and more.
Have a Mingle Jingle Mixson Snap pics with Santa, listen to live carolers, eat some s’mores, buy some local goods, and enjoy a beer tasting. Isn’t that what Christmas is all about?
Behold the Hip Hop Nutcracker North Charleston Performing Arts Center Featuring MC Kurtis Blow, this is like the remix of the Nutcracker you never knew you wanted.
See a comedian in women’s clothing North Charleston Performing Arts Center Superstar comedian Eddie Izzard, known for his smart, dry wit and proclivity for women’s fashion is bringing his Force Majeur tour to Charleston. You won’t want to miss it.
See Santa, the Symphony, and Star Wars Gaillard Center The Charleston Symphony Orchestra will thrill you with their holiday sing-along concert that’s packed full of Christmas favorites, like "Santa Claus is Comin to Town," as well as the John Williams "Star Wars Suite for Orchestra." There’s also a meet & greet with your favorite Star Wars characters.
Cruise the Harbor Charleston City Marina Enjoy a gourmet buffet, a mix of holiday and traditional Gullah music, and a cash bar while you sail around the harbor for two hours aboard The Carolina Queen.
Watch Elf the Broadway Musical North Charleston Performing Arts Center You love the movie, now see the play.
Have NYE: The One on the Big Boat USS Yorktown at Patriots Point The 4th annual Yorktown Countdown features live bands and DJs, all-inclusive bar and light hors d'oeuvres, and amazing views of the Charleston harbor, all aboard this 72-year-old aircraft carrier.
Hit NYE: The One with Bowling Balls The Alley The New Year’s Eve party at The Alley has a little something for everyone: free arcade games and bowling, the broadcast of the playoff games, photo booth, light hors d’oeuvres, a champagne toast at midnight, and a whole lot more.
Celebrate NYE: The One with the Masquerade Bay Street Biergarten Bay Street Biergarten’s New Year’s Eve festivities include a masquerade mask contest, a buffet with carving station, photographer and photo booth, passed hors d’oeuvres, and drink tickets for premium liquors and draft biers.
Devour Charleston Restaurant Week Various Restaurants The perfect opportunity to try out some of those restaurants that have been on your to-do list for a while, without breaking your budget.
Run the Charleston Marathon Array I personally can’t think of anything worse than running for two hours straight, but for those of you who are crazy enough to enjoy it, all proceeds from the Charleston Marathon go to the Youth Endowment for the Arts. So you can feel good about that, too. Plus, free shrimp and grits (and beer!) at the finish line for all participants.
Reenact the Civil War Legare Farms Experience a little bit of living history as professional re-enactors bring to life the Battle of Charleston, as well as a number of skirmishes from the Revolutionary War, WWI, WWII, the Korean Conflict, and Vietnam.
Shuck some oysters Boone Hall Plantation Oyster fans rejoice! This perennial favorite features “oyster shucking” and “oyster eating” contests, live music on the main stage, a cash bar, and plenty of other restaurants to choose from if oysters aren’t your thing.
Chase After A Cure Gala Gaillard Center Dinner, music, auctions, and plenty of alcohol, all for a great cause!
Let out your wild side Marion Square This three-day celebration of animals, art, food, and wildlife takes over Charleston every February. If you’ve ever wanted to see a hawk, eagle, or owl up close, this is the time to do it.
Go on Cupid’s Undie Run Loggerhead's Beach Grill If you’ve been looking for an excuse to go out in your underwear, this is it.