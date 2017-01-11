Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Charleston This Spring

There are so many festivals, concerts, and events to attend this spring in Charleston that you're inevitably going to be insanely busy. Of course, good luck helping folks from out of town understand some of the different events we have going on. We’re talking things like shagging on the beach and the first-ever “Brewshi” tour, but all that means is you have more reason to go experience every single one of them. (You know, so you can explain things better.) We'll see you at Cupcake Camp.
Editor's Note: We'll be updating this throughout the season, so keep checking back to stay up to date on all the best spring happenings.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 1 Tue
Pig out for a good cause at the Lowcountry Orphan Relief dinner It's dinner for a good cause. Just $20 gets you a four-course meal (with dishes like Charleston She-Crab Soup with butter-poached crab claw, High Wire sorghum whiskey bacon crumble, and 30-year-old sherry) and helps provide goods and services to children who have been abused or neglected.
Pig out for a good cause at the Lowcountry Orphan Relief dinner Elliotborough Mini Bar It's dinner for a good cause. Just $20 gets you a four-course meal (with dishes like Charleston She-Crab Soup with butter-poached crab claw, High Wire sorghum whiskey bacon crumble, and 30-year-old sherry) and helps provide goods and services to children who have been abused or neglected.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 2 Wed
Watch chefs in action at the Charleston Wine & Food Festival Calling on all you foodies and winos: the Charleston Wine and Food Festival is a five-day event celebrating the flavors and ingredients of the Lowcountry. There are tons of events happening this season, but trust me, the Culinary Village is not to be missed.
Various locations
Watch chefs in action at the Charleston Wine & Food Festival Various locations Calling on all you foodies and winos: the Charleston Wine and Food Festival is a five-day event celebrating the flavors and ingredients of the Lowcountry. There are tons of events happening this season, but trust me, the Culinary Village is not to be missed.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 4 Fri
Get ready to rock at PBR’s Dirty South X Southeast festival Pabst Blue Ribbon really loves Charleston, so they’re throwing the first PBR Rock Music Fest in Charleston. Five days and 14 bands at historically PBR-loving bars like Rec Room, The Sparrow, Tin Roof, Local 616, and more. What else could you want?
Various locations
Get ready to rock at PBR’s Dirty South X Southeast festival Various locations Pabst Blue Ribbon really loves Charleston, so they’re throwing the first PBR Rock Music Fest in Charleston. Five days and 14 bands at historically PBR-loving bars like Rec Room, The Sparrow, Tin Roof, Local 616, and more. What else could you want?
Date
Event
Location
Mar 5 Sat
“Meat” BBQ pitmaster celebs Home Team BBQ is hosting a Slow Meat Pitmaster Roast to benefit Slow Food Charleston. They’re bringing in some heavy hitters from both our town (Anthony Dibernardo from Swig & Swine) and around the US (Justin Fox from Fox Bros BBQ in Atlanta). Sample some BBQ, drink specialty cocktails from High Wire Distilling, and listen to award-winning blues musician McKinley Morganfield. Does it get more southern?
“Meat” BBQ pitmaster celebs Home Team BBQ Home Team BBQ is hosting a Slow Meat Pitmaster Roast to benefit Slow Food Charleston. They’re bringing in some heavy hitters from both our town (Anthony Dibernardo from Swig & Swine) and around the US (Justin Fox from Fox Bros BBQ in Atlanta). Sample some BBQ, drink specialty cocktails from High Wire Distilling, and listen to award-winning blues musician McKinley Morganfield. Does it get more southern?
Date
Event
Location
Mar 5 Sat
Shag on the beach OK, not that kind of shag; we mean the dance (it's a thing). Head out to Front Beach on Isle of Palms for a day of shagging, line dancing, and beach music with The Tams and the Blackwater Rhythm & Blues Band. Biggest draw? It’s free!
Shag on the beach Front Beach, Isle of Palms OK, not that kind of shag; we mean the dance (it's a thing). Head out to Front Beach on Isle of Palms for a day of shagging, line dancing, and beach music with The Tams and the Blackwater Rhythm & Blues Band. Biggest draw? It’s free!
Date
Event
Location
Mar 6 Sun
Stuff your face at the last oyster roast of the season Spring means it’s the end of prime oyster season for a while, so Pearlz is celebrating with an all-you-can-eat oyster fest. There will also be great deals on alcohol, because nothing goes better with oysters than booze (except maybe hot sauce).
Pearlz Little Oyster Bar in Avondale
Stuff your face at the last oyster roast of the season Pearlz Little Oyster Bar in Avondale Spring means it’s the end of prime oyster season for a while, so Pearlz is celebrating with an all-you-can-eat oyster fest. There will also be great deals on alcohol, because nothing goes better with oysters than booze (except maybe hot sauce).
Date
Event
Location
Mar 6 Sun
BYOTB (Bring Your Own Teddy Bear) to the park Whether you’ve got kids or are just a huge one at heart, the teddy bear picnic at Hampton Park invites you to pack a picnic lunch, bring your favorite stuffed bear, and enjoy the sunshine. There will be a “teddy care station” for fixing injured bears, cookie decorating, seed planting, and lots more fun.
BYOTB (Bring Your Own Teddy Bear) to the park Hampton Park Whether you’ve got kids or are just a huge one at heart, the teddy bear picnic at Hampton Park invites you to pack a picnic lunch, bring your favorite stuffed bear, and enjoy the sunshine. There will be a “teddy care station” for fixing injured bears, cookie decorating, seed planting, and lots more fun.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 6 Sun
Explore Charleston's parks for free Find your new favorite Charleston park by taking advantage of their Customer Appreciation Day (aka Get-In-Free-Day). That includes free climbing on the climbing wall at Wannamaker and Palmetto Islands, free fishing at the Folly Beach and Mount Pleasant piers, free admission to Caw Caw Interpretive Center, and more.
Various locations
Explore Charleston's parks for free Various locations Find your new favorite Charleston park by taking advantage of their Customer Appreciation Day (aka Get-In-Free-Day). That includes free climbing on the climbing wall at Wannamaker and Palmetto Islands, free fishing at the Folly Beach and Mount Pleasant piers, free admission to Caw Caw Interpretive Center, and more.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 12 Sat
Drink beer with your dog To clarify, you should not give beer to your dog: you should drink it yourself in the presence of your dog and a bunch of other dogs and people drinking beer. We’re talking about the St. Paddy’s Day Pawlooza, a dog-friendly party at Wannamaker Park. There will be live music, food trucks, and of course, plenty of craft beer to go around.
Drink beer with your dog Wannamaker County Park To clarify, you should not give beer to your dog: you should drink it yourself in the presence of your dog and a bunch of other dogs and people drinking beer. We’re talking about the St. Paddy’s Day Pawlooza, a dog-friendly party at Wannamaker Park. There will be live music, food trucks, and of course, plenty of craft beer to go around.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 12 Sat
Paint the town green before St. Patrick's Day St. Paddy’s Day in Charleston might not be as big as it is in other cities like Boston or New York, but that doesn’t mean we don’t party like we just found the end of the rainbow. The biggest party in town is the North Charleston St. Patrick's Day Block Party, which features a parade, three stages of live music, lots of food trucks and street vendors, and a kid zone.
Olde Village North Charleston (E. Montague Ave between Virginia & Jenkins Ave)
Paint the town green before St. Patrick's Day Olde Village North Charleston (E. Montague Ave between Virginia & Jenkins Ave) St. Paddy’s Day in Charleston might not be as big as it is in other cities like Boston or New York, but that doesn’t mean we don’t party like we just found the end of the rainbow. The biggest party in town is the North Charleston St. Patrick's Day Block Party, which features a parade, three stages of live music, lots of food trucks and street vendors, and a kid zone.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 12 Sat
Get muddy on an obstacle course If you’re too badass for a regular 5k, consider attempting the Rugged Maniac obstacle race at Boone Hall Plantation instead. You’ll run through three miles of 25 obstacles, including climbing overs walls, riding down water slides, crawling through underground tunnels, and more. And after the race, Harpoon Brewery will be giving out beer, which means you can keep the party going with adult bounce houses and a mechanical bull. Yeehaw.
Get muddy on an obstacle course Boone Hall Plantation If you’re too badass for a regular 5k, consider attempting the Rugged Maniac obstacle race at Boone Hall Plantation instead. You’ll run through three miles of 25 obstacles, including climbing overs walls, riding down water slides, crawling through underground tunnels, and more. And after the race, Harpoon Brewery will be giving out beer, which means you can keep the party going with adult bounce houses and a mechanical bull. Yeehaw.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 12 Sat
Hit up the Hogs for the Cause block party The original Hogs for the Cause event was rained out back in October, so Home Team BBQ decided to throw a party to try and pick up where the other event left off. Just $30 will get you all you can eat from different restaurants like Fox Bros Bar-B-Q, Edmund’s Oast, Home Team BBQ (of course), and more
Hit up the Hogs for the Cause block party Hometown BBQ Downtown The original Hogs for the Cause event was rained out back in October, so Home Team BBQ decided to throw a party to try and pick up where the other event left off. Just $30 will get you all you can eat from different restaurants like Fox Bros Bar-B-Q, Edmund’s Oast, Home Team BBQ (of course), and more
Date
Event
Location
Mar 13 Sun
Compete in a SUP race If you’re a fan of stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) like most of Charleston, then you should try out the Shamrock SUP Race out on Folly Beach. Options include a 5k, a 10k, a kids race, and a tandem dog race, so it’s perfect for beginners or experienced SUPers. The after party will be held at Surf Bar with lots of food, drinks, and an awards ceremony.
Compete in a SUP race Charleston SUP Safaris If you’re a fan of stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) like most of Charleston, then you should try out the Shamrock SUP Race out on Folly Beach. Options include a 5k, a 10k, a kids race, and a tandem dog race, so it’s perfect for beginners or experienced SUPers. The after party will be held at Surf Bar with lots of food, drinks, and an awards ceremony.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 13 Sun
Shop & stroll Second Sunday on King Welcome the warm weather of spring by taking a stroll down King St during Second Sunday. At noon on the second Sunday of each month, King Street is closed to automobile traffic from Calhoun St to Queen St from 1-5pm. Restaurants set up al fresco dining, musicians play on street corners, and artisans sell their wares on the street corner. It’s all very cosmopolitan.
King Street, Downtown Charleston
Shop & stroll Second Sunday on King King Street, Downtown Charleston Welcome the warm weather of spring by taking a stroll down King St during Second Sunday. At noon on the second Sunday of each month, King Street is closed to automobile traffic from Calhoun St to Queen St from 1-5pm. Restaurants set up al fresco dining, musicians play on street corners, and artisans sell their wares on the street corner. It’s all very cosmopolitan.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 15 Tue
Walk the runway at Charleston Fashion Week Whoever decided to put Wine & Food right before Fashion Week was definitely a sadist. Similar to events in New York and Paris, #CHSFW showcases talented designers and models across the east coast for five nights of high fashion in the Lowcountry. It’s going to be haute, haute, haute!
Walk the runway at Charleston Fashion Week Marion Square Whoever decided to put Wine & Food right before Fashion Week was definitely a sadist. Similar to events in New York and Paris, #CHSFW showcases talented designers and models across the east coast for five nights of high fashion in the Lowcountry. It’s going to be haute, haute, haute!
Date
Event
Location
Mar 19 Sat
Be one of the first people to take a Brewshi tour What is “brewshi” you might ask? It’s a mashup of craft brews and sushi that’s guaranteed to be unlike any other tour you’ll take in Charleston. They’ve renovated an old bus to be a mobile sushi bar on wheels (called the Sushikon), which will drive you from brewery to brewery while you dine on three courses of curated sushi pairings.
Various Locations. Bus leaves from 375 Meeting Street
Be one of the first people to take a Brewshi tour Various Locations. Bus leaves from 375 Meeting Street What is “brewshi” you might ask? It’s a mashup of craft brews and sushi that’s guaranteed to be unlike any other tour you’ll take in Charleston. They’ve renovated an old bus to be a mobile sushi bar on wheels (called the Sushikon), which will drive you from brewery to brewery while you dine on three courses of curated sushi pairings.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 19 Sat
Celebrate your pets Charleston County Parks has dedicated an entire weekend to giving back to animals. Pets and their owners are invited to Palmetto Islands County Park to enjoy a weekend featuring pet-related organizations, products, events, and seminars. Some of the activities include a pet look-alike contest and a dog washing station. There will also be pet adoption groups in attendance... so you can bring home another puppy.
Celebrate your pets Palmetto Islands County Park Charleston County Parks has dedicated an entire weekend to giving back to animals. Pets and their owners are invited to Palmetto Islands County Park to enjoy a weekend featuring pet-related organizations, products, events, and seminars. Some of the activities include a pet look-alike contest and a dog washing station. There will also be pet adoption groups in attendance... so you can bring home another puppy.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 25 Fri
See the “Baddest Show in Town: A Hip Hop Cabaret” Dance Lab Entertainment owner and “Chief Mad Scientist” Jenny Broe has put together a showcase of original choreography as a teaser of what you can expect from the new dance company. It’s being marketed as the “most provocative variety dance show this year” and you must be 18 or older to attend.
See the “Baddest Show in Town: A Hip Hop Cabaret” Footlight Players Theatre Dance Lab Entertainment owner and “Chief Mad Scientist” Jenny Broe has put together a showcase of original choreography as a teaser of what you can expect from the new dance company. It’s being marketed as the “most provocative variety dance show this year” and you must be 18 or older to attend.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 26 Sat
Add some insanity to your 5k If you’ve always wanted to be a contestant on that show Wipeout (or American Ninja Warrior) but you’re not tough enough, then you should try the Insane Inflatable 5k. It’s 3.1 miles of wacky inflatable fun. In fact, you might even forget that you’re exercising.
Add some insanity to your 5k Middleton Place If you’ve always wanted to be a contestant on that show Wipeout (or American Ninja Warrior) but you’re not tough enough, then you should try the Insane Inflatable 5k. It’s 3.1 miles of wacky inflatable fun. In fact, you might even forget that you’re exercising.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 30 Wed
See your favorite vegan rapper at the Music Farm Rapper and notorious vegan, Waka Flocka Flame (yes, that’s an actual, factual statement and not just a bunch of words we pulled out of a hat) will be performing at the Music Farm with Ben G. and DJ Whoo Kid for a show that’s sure to be entertaining and energetic. Get pumped up by watching this video of Waka making vegan blueberry muffins.
See your favorite vegan rapper at the Music Farm Music Farm Rapper and notorious vegan, Waka Flocka Flame (yes, that’s an actual, factual statement and not just a bunch of words we pulled out of a hat) will be performing at the Music Farm with Ben G. and DJ Whoo Kid for a show that’s sure to be entertaining and energetic. Get pumped up by watching this video of Waka making vegan blueberry muffins.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 1 Fri
Head to Summerville for the Flowertown Festival Every year, people flock to the self-proclaimed “Birthplace of Sweet Tea” for the Flowertown Festival. The event marks the official end of winter in Charleston. Artists, restaurants, and businesses showcase their wares during the three-day event, which benefits the Summerville YMCA.
Head to Summerville for the Flowertown Festival Azalea Park, Summerville Every year, people flock to the self-proclaimed “Birthplace of Sweet Tea” for the Flowertown Festival. The event marks the official end of winter in Charleston. Artists, restaurants, and businesses showcase their wares during the three-day event, which benefits the Summerville YMCA.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 2 Sat
Complete the Cooper River Bridge Run Arguably one of the most well-known events in Charleston, the annual Cooper River Bridge Run brings tens of thousands of running enthusiasts into the Lowcountry every April. Consider it a rite of passage to wake up at 5am (or earlier) to catch a bus to wait in line to run a 10k with 40,000 other people. On the bright side, you might become a meme.
Race starts in Mount Pleasant
Complete the Cooper River Bridge Run Race starts in Mount Pleasant Arguably one of the most well-known events in Charleston, the annual Cooper River Bridge Run brings tens of thousands of running enthusiasts into the Lowcountry every April. Consider it a rite of passage to wake up at 5am (or earlier) to catch a bus to wait in line to run a 10k with 40,000 other people. On the bright side, you might become a meme.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 2 Sat
Shop, eat, watch tennis, and repeat The Volvo Car Open (formerly known as the Family Circle Cup) is the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in the world, bringing in roughly 100,000 spectators. The weeklong festival is a tennis-lover’s dream, and includes dining, shopping, and other entertainment -- in addition to all that tennis excitement.
Shop, eat, watch tennis, and repeat MUSC Health Stadium The Volvo Car Open (formerly known as the Family Circle Cup) is the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in the world, bringing in roughly 100,000 spectators. The weeklong festival is a tennis-lover’s dream, and includes dining, shopping, and other entertainment -- in addition to all that tennis excitement.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 3 Sun
Experience the Cajun Festival Charleston gets into the Louisiana spirit with its annual Cajun festival. The event features authentic food, live music, and plenty of beer to help laissez les bons temps rouler. (Translation: Let the good times roll.)
James Island County Park
Experience the Cajun Festival James Island County Park Charleston gets into the Louisiana spirit with its annual Cajun festival. The event features authentic food, live music, and plenty of beer to help laissez les bons temps rouler. (Translation: Let the good times roll.)
Date
Event
Location
Apr 6 Wed
Eat Your Science with Alton Brown Your favorite Food Network chef and comedian, Alton Brown, is launching his new Eat Your Science Tour at the brand new Gaillard Center in Charleston. That means you get to see it before anyone else. There will be demonstrations, songs, presentations, and more in that distinct Alton Brown style.
Eat Your Science with Alton Brown Gaillard Center Your favorite Food Network chef and comedian, Alton Brown, is launching his new Eat Your Science Tour at the brand new Gaillard Center in Charleston. That means you get to see it before anyone else. There will be demonstrations, songs, presentations, and more in that distinct Alton Brown style.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 9 Sat
Go to Cupcake Camp Cupcake. Camp. A gathering where you can eat cupcakes FOR FREE. Need we say more?
Go to Cupcake Camp Seacoast Church, Summerville Cupcake. Camp. A gathering where you can eat cupcakes FOR FREE. Need we say more?
Date
Event
Location
Apr 10 Sun
Listen to some Blues by the Sea Head on out to Joe Biden’s favorite golf resort, Kiawah Island, for their annual Blues by the Sea show. Featured musicians include Shrimp City Slim, Eddie Shaw & The Wolfgang, Guitar Shorty, and more artists with equally wonderful names.
Listen to some Blues by the Sea Freshfields Village Head on out to Joe Biden’s favorite golf resort, Kiawah Island, for their annual Blues by the Sea show. Featured musicians include Shrimp City Slim, Eddie Shaw & The Wolfgang, Guitar Shorty, and more artists with equally wonderful names.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 14 Thu
Do yoga at a baseball stadium If you’ve ever wanted to do yoga taught by international yoga instructor Kathryn Budig on a baseball field surrounded by a couple hundred of your neighbors, then this is the event for you.
Do yoga at a baseball stadium Joe Riley Park If you’ve ever wanted to do yoga taught by international yoga instructor Kathryn Budig on a baseball field surrounded by a couple hundred of your neighbors, then this is the event for you.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 16 Sat
Get a little chicken fried at the Southern Ground Music Festival Lovers of food, beer, and the Zac Brown Band come together for two full days of eating, drinking, and jamming out to some great bands on Daniel Island. This year’s lineup includes Tedeschi Trucks Band, Thomas Rhett, and Marshall Tucker Band, among others. Rock out with your chicken fried steak out, y’all.
Get a little chicken fried at the Southern Ground Music Festival MUSC Health Stadium Lovers of food, beer, and the Zac Brown Band come together for two full days of eating, drinking, and jamming out to some great bands on Daniel Island. This year’s lineup includes Tedeschi Trucks Band, Thomas Rhett, and Marshall Tucker Band, among others. Rock out with your chicken fried steak out, y’all.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 19 Tue
Spend an evening with David Sedaris The sardonic, witty, and always hilarious author, David Sedaris brings his unique style of social critique to Charleston.
Spend an evening with David Sedaris Gaillard Center The sardonic, witty, and always hilarious author, David Sedaris brings his unique style of social critique to Charleston.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 24 Sun
Bless the Fleet and eat some shrimp The annual Blessing of the Fleet and Seafood Festival in Mount Pleasant is fun for all ages. Enjoy a boat parade, live music, craft demonstrations, and lots of free activities... plus food from some of your favorite Charleston restaurants.
Bless the Fleet and eat some shrimp Mt Pleasant Waterfront Park The annual Blessing of the Fleet and Seafood Festival in Mount Pleasant is fun for all ages. Enjoy a boat parade, live music, craft demonstrations, and lots of free activities... plus food from some of your favorite Charleston restaurants.
Date
Event
Location
May 6 Fri
Go Greek The annual Charleston Greek Festival celebrates all the great things about Greek culture: lots of dancing, great food, and endless supplies of wine.
Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity
Go Greek Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity The annual Charleston Greek Festival celebrates all the great things about Greek culture: lots of dancing, great food, and endless supplies of wine.
Date
Event
Location
May 7 Sat
Attend the Cinco de Mayo Festival Celebrate the Mexican heritage and culture during the annual Cinco de Mayo Festival. Sample Mexican food, lots of margaritas and Mexican beers, and even more dancing and music. Ole!
Visitor Center Bus Terminal
Attend the Cinco de Mayo Festival Visitor Center Bus Terminal Celebrate the Mexican heritage and culture during the annual Cinco de Mayo Festival. Sample Mexican food, lots of margaritas and Mexican beers, and even more dancing and music. Ole!
Date
Event
Location
May 14 Sat
Drink lots of craft beer at the Charleston Beer Garden For the fifth year in a row, Charleston beer lovers will have a chance to taste over 40 craft brews from the Lowcountry and around the US, as well as beer brewed by local homebrewers. There will also be food trucks, beer games presented by Yelp, and live music.
Drink lots of craft beer at the Charleston Beer Garden The Grove at Patriot’s Point For the fifth year in a row, Charleston beer lovers will have a chance to taste over 40 craft brews from the Lowcountry and around the US, as well as beer brewed by local homebrewers. There will also be food trucks, beer games presented by Yelp, and live music.
Date
Event
Location
May 20 Fri
Celebrate the music of David Bowie Charleston’s best female vocalists are coming together to celebrate the life and music of great musicians with three performances in 2016. The first show, Women & Bowie, is a tribute to David Bowie. Subsequent shows this year will pay tribute to Bob Dylan and Radiohead.
Celebrate the music of David Bowie Charleston Music Hall Charleston’s best female vocalists are coming together to celebrate the life and music of great musicians with three performances in 2016. The first show, Women & Bowie, is a tribute to David Bowie. Subsequent shows this year will pay tribute to Bob Dylan and Radiohead.
Date
Event
Location
May 27 Fri
Attend a Spoleto show Spoleto (and the localized Piccolo Spoleto) is one of the biggest performing arts festivals in America. For 17 days every spring, Charleston becomes a giant stage for hundreds of performances of theater, opera, dance, symphony, and jazz.
Various Locations
Attend a Spoleto show Various Locations Spoleto (and the localized Piccolo Spoleto) is one of the biggest performing arts festivals in America. For 17 days every spring, Charleston becomes a giant stage for hundreds of performances of theater, opera, dance, symphony, and jazz.