Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Charleston This Spring

There are so many festivals, concerts, and events to attend this spring in Charleston that you're inevitably going to be insanely busy. Of course, good luck helping folks from out of town understand some of the different events we have going on. We’re talking things like shagging on the beach and the first-ever “Brewshi” tour, but all that means is you have more reason to go experience every single one of them. (You know, so you can explain things better.) We'll see you at Cupcake Camp.

Editor's Note: We'll be updating this throughout the season, so keep checking back to stay up to date on all the best spring happenings.