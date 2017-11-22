The Most Festive Things to Do in Charlotte This Holiday Season

Latta Plantation

Sure, you could be elbowing people out of the way to get your hands on a 52-inch plasma TV on Black Friday, but in reality, is that what you want to be doing at the crack of dawn after you’ve just stuffed your face all day? Probably not. Instead, head to Historic Latta Plantation. You’ll check out the plantation home and grounds, which will be decked out in holiday decor authentic to the 1800s. You’ll see reenactments of how people who lived in that time period got ready for the season and watch how traditions evolved over the years.

Cost: $9 for adults, $8 for students and seniors, kids five and under are free