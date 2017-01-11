With a summer heat wave we just can’t seem to shake, Charlotteans are getting antsy for cooler days. We’re particularly excited for the season’s festival mayhem of outdoor entertainment (and the refreshing realization that you can be outside for more than 20 minutes without sweating through your shirt). Here’s a list of upcoming events to get you pumped up for the fall season that’s upon us.
Everything You Must Do in Charlotte This Fall
September
Thursday - Sunday
Sep 8-11
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral
This beloved community event brings the sights and sounds of Greece to Dilworth through cultural exhibits, authentic Greek cuisine, entertainment, and more.
Friday - Saturday
Sep 9-10
Rooftop 210
Peruse the work of local artists and taste-test a variety of wines while you do it.
Saturday
Sep 10
Lenny Boy Brewing Co.
The brewery will open the doors to its new taproom in September -- the grand opening celebration will feature all your favorite Lenny libations, plus food trucks, live music, and games.
Friday - Saturday
Sep 16-17
Time Warner Cable Arena
Watch fearless riders take on angry bucking bulls right in the city’s center.
Friday - Sunday
Sep 16-Oct 30
Carowinds
The haunted theme park is a beloved Charlotte tradition and the largest Halloween event in the Carolinas. Gather up some friends and make a night of conquering the park’s spooky scare zones, mazes, and thrill rides. Open various nights over the season, check listings.
Friday
Sep 23
Time Warner Arena
Your childhood prayers have been answered with appearances by Salt N Pepa, Coolio, Rob Base, and Vanilla Ice.
Friday - Sunday
Sep 23-25
Ovens Auditorium
You can relive the movie mania at a live production of the classic film, a must-see for music and dance fans alike.
Saturday
Sep 24
Sycamore Brewing
Sip on fall beers from your neighborhood favorites, as well as craft selections from several other Carolina breweries. Also on tap are live music and food trucks with special pumpkin menu items.
October
Saturday
Oct 1
Marshall Park
Race for the Cure is celebrating 20 years in Charlotte. Join in the breast cancer awareness efforts by registering to walk or run, donate to the cause, or volunteer.
Saturday
Oct 1
Symphony Park at SouthPark Mall
For $29, you can spend the day sipping samples from over 20 different wineries while enjoying great food and live music entertainment -- our ideal combination to kick off October.
Saturday
Oct 1
Parking lots of Unknown Brewery/Craft Tasting Room
Show your love for the sudsy stuff at the Canned Craft Beer Festival in South End. Thirty-five dollars gets you admitted to hours of sampling on over 60 canned brews, or splurge on the $50 VIP ticket to add on access to catered food, limited beers, and a biergarten area.
Saturday - Sunday
Oct 1-Nov 20
Huntersville
You’re sure to get your fill of 16th-century attractions at this eight-week festival -- complete with theater, jousting, dancing, and (no doubt) serious people-watching. It’s open on weekends only.
Friday - Saturday
Oct 7-8
U.S. National Whitewater Center
Put your vessel to the rapids test during the B.Y.O.B (Bring Your Own Boat) Race at the seventh annual Fall Finale. You can spend the rest of the afternoon celebrating your bold attempt by sampling ciders from state favorites like Windy Hill and Bull City Ciderworks.
Sunday
Oct 23
Time Warner Cable Arena
Your country crush brings her lungs to the Queen City in October for a set you won’t want to miss.
Friday - Saturday
Oct 28-29
Bojangles’ Coliseum
Grab your tickets now to get in on the action at the very start of the season.
Saturday
Oct 29
NoDa
The Freaky 5K is part of the neighborhood’s day-long celebration, which also includes food trucks, beer vendors, and costume contests.
November
Thursday - Sunday
Nov 17-20
Charlotte Convention Center
A 10-spot will give you ogling access to hundreds of vehicles you wish you could afford to own.
Thursday
Nov 24
Uptown
Prior to your family feast, grab a spot along Tryon St to cheer on the community’s marching bands, dancers, and balloon float displays.
