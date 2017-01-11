Events

Every Outdoor Summer Concert in Charlotte, in One Calendar

Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding | Flickr/Thomas Hawk

Well, Charlotte, we survived the winter months. Now it's time to unpack those flip-flops and shorts and get those pasty limbs outside to enjoy some good music at one of our many outdoor concerts. From urban parks to amphitheaters, man-made rapids to the lake, there's no shortage of places to catch some great music under the stars this summer. So grab your lawn chair and blanket and get a head start.

the 1975
The 1975 | Flickr/Kmeron

Date

Event

Location

Jun 4 Sat

Journey & The Doobie Brothers "Don't Stop Believin'" and "China Grove" in one night... pace yourselves.

PNC Music Pavilion

Date

Event

Location

Jun 4 Sat

Charlotte Symphony As part of the Matthews Summer Concert & Movie Series.

Stumptown Park

Date

Event

Location

Jun 5 Sun

Charlotte Symphony As part of the Summer Pops in the park opening night.

Symphony Park at South Park Mall

Date

Event

Location

Jun 8 Wed

The Entertainers As part of the free weekly concert series, Party in the Park.

Romare Bearden Park

Date

Event

Location

Jun 9 Thu

Ellie Goulding Catch a member of Taylor Swift's squad in Charlotte.

Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Date

Event

Location

Jun 9 Thu

Bantum Rooster As part of Alive After Five 2016.

EpiCentre

Date

Event

Location

Jun 10 Fri

Dead And Company John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti join the remaining Grateful Dead members.

PNC Music Pavilion

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11 Sat

Miranda Lambert, Kip Moore, and Brothers Osborne The queen of all crazy ex-girlfriends and some hot country boys.

PNC Music Pavilion

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11 Sat

Rock the Park Catch some of your favorite Christian musicians.

Paladium Amphitheatre at Carowinds

Date

Event

Location

Jun 12 Sun

Symphony Swings As part of the Summer Pops in the park series.

Symphony Park at South Park Mall

Date

Event

Location

Jun 15 Wed

The 1975 Bring ear plugs (for screaming girls, not the music).

Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Date

Event

Location

Jun 15 Wed

Envision As part of Party in the Park.

Romare Bearden Park

Barenaked Ladies | Flickr/Keenen Brown

Date

Event

Location

Jun 16 Thu

Root Doctors As part of Alive After Five 2016.

EpiCentre

Date

Event

Location

Jun 16 Thu

Death Cab for Cutie and CHVRCHES Two bands with unique names AND sounds.

Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Date

Event

Location

Jun 17 Fri

Rascal Flatts and Kelsea Ballerini A twangy good time for the whole family.

PNC Music Pavilion

Date

Event

Location

Jun 17 Fri

Harmony Hall Summer Concert Series A family friendly concert series... with roller coasters!

Harmony Hall at Carowinds

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Sat

The Catalinas As part of the Matthews Summer Concert Series.

Stumptown Park

Date

Event

Location

Jun 20 Mon

Weezer & Panic! at the Disco Buddy Holly and Mona Lisa would approve of this pairing.

PNC Music Pavilion

Date

Event

Location

Jun 21 Tue

Dashboard Confessional Rockstar energy drink presents Taste Of Chaos.

Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Date

Event

Location

Jun 23 Thu

Satisfaction: a Rolling Stones Tribute As part of Alive After Five 2016.

EpiCentre

Date

Event

Location

Jun 23 Thu

The Cure and Twilight Sad Black eyeliner encouraged, but not required.

PNC Music Pavilion

Date

Event

Location

Jun 24 Fri

Brantley Gilbert, Justin Moore, and Colt Ford Country boys, heartbreak, and cold beer.

PNC Music Pavilion

Date

Event

Location

Jun 28 Tue

Twenty One Pilots No more feeling “Stressed Out."

Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Date

Event

Location

Jun 29 Wed

Barenaked Ladies Canada’s original music export, long before Justin Bieber.

Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Date

Event

Location

Jun 30 Thu

Bad Company and Joe Walsh Classic rock at its best.

PNC Music Pavilion

Date

Event

Location

Jun 30 Thu

Early Ray As part of the Alive After Five 2016.

EpiCentre

Tortuga Music Festival
Flickr/Tortuga Music Festival

Date

Event

Location

Jul 1 Fri

Celebrate America As part of the Summer Pops in the park series.

Symphony Park at South Park Mall

Date

Event

Location

Jul 1 Fri

Harmony Hall Summer Concert Series A family friendly concert series... with roller coasters!

Harmony Hall at Carowinds

Date

Event

Location

Jul 2 Sat

Steely Dan and Steve Winwood Feel free to sing “Higher Love” at the top of your lungs.

PNC Music Pavilion

Date

Event

Location

Jul 2 Sat

Too Much Sylvia As part of the Matthews Summer Concert & Movie Series.

Stumptown Park

Date

Event

Location

Jul 5 Tue

Vans Warped Tour Maybe Mom will finally let you go.

PNC Music Pavilion

Date

Event

Location

Jul 5 Tue

Sublime with Rome Has it really been 20 years since “Wrong Way” was released?

Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Date

Event

Location

Jul 7 Thu

Breakfast Club: an '80s Tribute As part of the Alive After Five 2016.

EpiCentre

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11 Sat

Jazz Under The Stars at Lake Norman This concert can be viewed and heard on both land and water.

Queens Landing in Mooresville

Date

Event

Location

Jul 13 Wed

Band of Oz As part of Party in the Park.

Romare Bearden Park

Date

Event

Location

Jul 14 Thu

Dierks Bentley, Randy Houser, Cam, and Tucker Beathard No need to drink on a plane for this show.

PNC Music Pavilion

Date

Event

Location

Jul 14 Thu

Hot Sauce As part of Alive After Five 2016.

EpiCentre

Wiz Khalifa
Wiz Khalifa | Flickr/mike nusbaum

Date

Event

Location

Jul 16 Sat

Ray LaMontagne A singer/songwriter with one of the best beards in the business.

Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Date

Event

Location

Jul 16 Sat

The Entertainers As part of the Matthews Summer Concert Series.

Stumptown Park

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Sun

Steve Miller Band Going strong since 1966.

Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18 Mon

5 Seconds of Summer An appropriately named band for this show.

PNC Music Pavilion

Date

Event

Location

Jul 20 Wed

Jim Quick and Coastline As part of Party in the Park.

Romare Bearden Park

Date

Event

Location

Jul 21 Thu

Mr. Potato Head As part of Alive After Five 2016.

EpiCentre

Date

Event

Location

Jul 22 Fri

Kool & The Gang, Bootsy Collins, Morris Day & The Time, and Big Daddy Kane Pay homage to some of the pioneers of rap, funk, R&B, and soul.

PNC Music Pavilion

Date

Event

Location

Jul 24 Sun

Tedeschi Trucks Band Grammy-winning blues rock band fronted by a husband and wife = relationship goals.

Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Date

Event

Location

Jul 24 Sun

Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa Be prepared to “Drop It Like It’s Hot."

PNC Music Pavilion

Date

Event

Location

Jul 26 Tue

Peter Frampton and Gregg Allman Get ready for some slow dancing.

Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Date

Event

Location

Jul 27 Wed

Hip Pocket As part of Party in the Park.

Romare Bearden Park

Date

Event

Location

Jul 28 Thu

Rubberband As part of Alive After Five 2016.

EpiCentre

Date

Event

Location

Jul 29 Fri

Phillip Phillips and Matt Nathanson American Idol meets the guy who covered the frat favorite, “Laid.”

Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Dixie Chicks
Dixie Chicks | Flickr/JD Lasica

Date

Event

Location

Aug 2 Tue

Slipknot, Marilyn Manson, and Of Mice & Men This concert is not for those who are easily scared.

PNC Music Pavilion

Date

Event

Location

Aug 3 Wed

Fantastic Shakers As part of Party in the Park.

Romare Bearden Park

Date

Event

Location

Aug 4 Thu

Slippery When Wet: a Bon Jovi Tribute As part of Alive After Five 2016.

EpiCentre

Date

Event

Location

Aug 6 Sat

Walk the Moon They won the summer of 2015 with their hit, “Shut Up and Dance.”

Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Date

Event

Location

Aug 10 Wed

The Extraordinaires As part of Party in the Park.

Romare Bearden Park

Date

Event

Location

Aug 11 Thu

Slippery When Wet: a Bon Jovi Tribute As part of Alive After Five 2016.

EpiCentre

Date

Event

Location

Aug 13 Sat

Dixie Chicks The Chicks are back for their first full-length North American tour since 2007.

PNC Music Pavilion

Date

Event

Location

Aug 14 Sun

The Kidz Bop Kids All of today’s biggest hits cleaned up for the kids.

Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Darius Rucker
Darius Rucker | Flickr/Larry Darling

Date

Event

Location

Aug 17 Wed

Gary Lowder and Smokin Hot As part of Party in the Park.

Romare Bearden Park

Date

Event

Location

Aug 18 Thu

Keith Urban, Brett Eldredge, and Maren Morris An Australian country singer married to a movie star with sick guitar skills.

PNC Music Pavilion

Date

Event

Location

Aug 18 Thu

Slippery When Wet: a Bon Jovi Tribute As part of Alive After Five 2016.

EpiCentre

Date

Event

Location

Aug 18 Thu

NEEDTOBREATHE This Grammy-nominated Christian rock band presents Tour De Compadres.

Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Date

Event

Location

Aug 24 Wed

The Tams As part of Party in the Park.

Romare Bearden Park

Date

Event

Location

Aug 25 Thu

Slippery When Wet: a Bon Jovi Tribute As part of Alive After Five 2016.

EpiCentre

Date

Event

Location

Aug 27 Sat

Darius Rucker, Dan & Shay, and Michael Ray Yes, everyone will know the lyrics to "Wagon Wheel."

PNC Music Pavilion

Date

Event

Location

Aug 28 Sun

Goo Goo Dolls It’s been 20 years since A Boy Named Goo was released.

Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Date

Event

Location

Aug 31 Wed

Rick Strickland Band As part of Party in the Park.

Romare Bearden Park

Florida Georgia Line
Florida Georgia Line | Flickr/Melanie

Date

Event

Location

Sep 1 Thu

Luke Bryan, Little Big Town, and Dustin Lynch Let's see if Luke falls off the stage... again.

PNC Music Pavilion

Date

Event

Location

Sep 1 Thu

Departure: a Journey Tribute As part of Alive After Five 2016.

EpiCentre

Date

Event

Location

Sep 7 Wed

Swingin’ Medallions As part of Party in the Park.

Romare Bearden Park

Date

Event

Location

Sep 10 Sat

Florida Georgia Line, Cole Swindell, The Cadillac Three, and Kane Brown Fireball whiskey will be flowing like water.

PNC Music Pavilion

Date

Event

Location

Sep 14 Wed

Peace & Love As part of Party in the Park.

Romare Bearden Park

Date

Event

Location

Sep 15 Thu

Simplified As part of Alive After Five 2016.

EpiCentre

