Every Outdoor Summer Concert in Charlotte, in One Calendar

Well, Charlotte, we survived the winter months. Now it's time to unpack those flip-flops and shorts and get those pasty limbs outside to enjoy some good music at one of our many outdoor concerts. From urban parks to amphitheaters, man-made rapids to the lake, there's no shortage of places to catch some great music under the stars this summer. So grab your lawn chair and blanket and get a head start.
Jun 4 Sat
Journey & The Doobie Brothers PNC Music Pavilion "Don't Stop Believin'" and "China Grove" in one night... pace yourselves.
Jun 4 Sat
Charlotte Symphony Stumptown Park As part of the Matthews Summer Concert & Movie Series.
Jun 5 Sun
Charlotte Symphony Symphony Park at South Park Mall As part of the Summer Pops in the park opening night.
Jun 8 Wed
The Entertainers Romare Bearden Park As part of the free weekly concert series, Party in the Park.
Jun 9 Thu
Ellie Goulding Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Catch a member of Taylor Swift's squad in Charlotte.
Jun 9 Thu
Bantum Rooster EpiCentre As part of Alive After Five 2016.
Jun 10 Fri
Dead And Company PNC Music Pavilion John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti join the remaining Grateful Dead members.
Jun 11 Sat
Miranda Lambert, Kip Moore, and Brothers Osborne PNC Music Pavilion The queen of all crazy ex-girlfriends and some hot country boys.
Jun 11 Sat
Rock the Park Paladium Amphitheatre at Carowinds Catch some of your favorite Christian musicians.
Jun 12 Sun
Symphony Swings Symphony Park at South Park Mall As part of the Summer Pops in the park series.
Jun 15 Wed
The 1975 Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Bring ear plugs (for screaming girls, not the music).
Jun 15 Wed
Envision Romare Bearden Park As part of Party in the Park.
Jun 16 Thu
Root Doctors EpiCentre As part of Alive After Five 2016.
Jun 16 Thu
Death Cab for Cutie and CHVRCHES Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Two bands with unique names AND sounds.
Jun 17 Fri
Rascal Flatts and Kelsea Ballerini PNC Music Pavilion A twangy good time for the whole family.
Jun 17 Fri
Harmony Hall Summer Concert Series Harmony Hall at Carowinds A family friendly concert series... with roller coasters!
Jun 18 Sat
The Catalinas Stumptown Park As part of the Matthews Summer Concert Series.
Jun 20 Mon
Weezer & Panic! at the Disco PNC Music Pavilion Buddy Holly and Mona Lisa would approve of this pairing.
Jun 21 Tue
Dashboard Confessional Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Rockstar energy drink presents Taste Of Chaos.
Jun 23 Thu
Satisfaction: a Rolling Stones Tribute EpiCentre As part of Alive After Five 2016.
Jun 23 Thu
The Cure and Twilight Sad PNC Music Pavilion Black eyeliner encouraged, but not required.
Jun 24 Fri
Brantley Gilbert, Justin Moore, and Colt Ford PNC Music Pavilion Country boys, heartbreak, and cold beer.
Jun 28 Tue
Twenty One Pilots Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre No more feeling “Stressed Out."
Jun 29 Wed
Barenaked Ladies Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Canada’s original music export, long before Justin Bieber.
Jun 30 Thu
Bad Company and Joe Walsh PNC Music Pavilion Classic rock at its best.
Jul 1 Fri
Celebrate America Symphony Park at South Park Mall As part of the Summer Pops in the park series.
Jul 1 Fri
Harmony Hall Summer Concert Series Harmony Hall at Carowinds A family friendly concert series... with roller coasters!
Jul 2 Sat
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood PNC Music Pavilion Feel free to sing “Higher Love” at the top of your lungs.
Jul 2 Sat
Too Much Sylvia Stumptown Park As part of the Matthews Summer Concert & Movie Series.
Jul 5 Tue
Vans Warped Tour PNC Music Pavilion Maybe Mom will finally let you go.
Jul 5 Tue
Sublime with Rome Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Has it really been 20 years since “Wrong Way” was released?
Jul 7 Thu
Breakfast Club: an '80s Tribute EpiCentre As part of the Alive After Five 2016.
Jun 11 Sat
Jazz Under The Stars at Lake Norman Queens Landing in Mooresville This concert can be viewed and heard on both land and water.
Jul 13 Wed
Band of Oz Romare Bearden Park As part of Party in the Park.
Jul 14 Thu
Dierks Bentley, Randy Houser, Cam, and Tucker Beathard PNC Music Pavilion No need to drink on a plane for this show.
Jul 16 Sat
Ray LaMontagne Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre A singer/songwriter with one of the best beards in the business.
Jul 16 Sat
The Entertainers Stumptown Park As part of the Matthews Summer Concert Series.
Jul 17 Sun
Steve Miller Band Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Going strong since 1966.
Jul 18 Mon
5 Seconds of Summer PNC Music Pavilion An appropriately named band for this show.
Jul 20 Wed
Jim Quick and Coastline Romare Bearden Park As part of Party in the Park.
Jul 21 Thu
Mr. Potato Head EpiCentre As part of Alive After Five 2016.
Jul 22 Fri
Kool & The Gang, Bootsy Collins, Morris Day & The Time, and Big Daddy Kane PNC Music Pavilion Pay homage to some of the pioneers of rap, funk, R&B, and soul.
Jul 24 Sun
Tedeschi Trucks Band Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Grammy-winning blues rock band fronted by a husband and wife = relationship goals.
Jul 24 Sun
Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa PNC Music Pavilion Be prepared to “Drop It Like It’s Hot."
Jul 26 Tue
Peter Frampton and Gregg Allman Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Get ready for some slow dancing.
Jul 27 Wed
Hip Pocket Romare Bearden Park As part of Party in the Park.
Jul 28 Thu
Rubberband EpiCentre As part of Alive After Five 2016.
Jul 29 Fri
Phillip Phillips and Matt Nathanson Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre American Idol meets the guy who covered the frat favorite, “Laid.”
Aug 2 Tue
Slipknot, Marilyn Manson, and Of Mice & Men PNC Music Pavilion This concert is not for those who are easily scared.
Aug 3 Wed
Fantastic Shakers Romare Bearden Park As part of Party in the Park.
Aug 4 Thu
Slippery When Wet: a Bon Jovi Tribute EpiCentre As part of Alive After Five 2016.
Aug 6 Sat
Walk the Moon Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre They won the summer of 2015 with their hit, “Shut Up and Dance.”
Aug 10 Wed
The Extraordinaires Romare Bearden Park As part of Party in the Park.
Aug 11 Thu
Slippery When Wet: a Bon Jovi Tribute EpiCentre As part of Alive After Five 2016.
Aug 13 Sat
Dixie Chicks PNC Music Pavilion The Chicks are back for their first full-length North American tour since 2007.
Aug 14 Sun
The Kidz Bop Kids Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre All of today’s biggest hits cleaned up for the kids.
Aug 17 Wed
Gary Lowder and Smokin Hot Romare Bearden Park As part of Party in the Park.
Aug 18 Thu
Keith Urban, Brett Eldredge, and Maren Morris PNC Music Pavilion An Australian country singer married to a movie star with sick guitar skills.
Aug 18 Thu
Slippery When Wet: a Bon Jovi Tribute EpiCentre As part of Alive After Five 2016.
Aug 18 Thu
NEEDTOBREATHE Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre This Grammy-nominated Christian rock band presents Tour De Compadres.
Aug 24 Wed
The Tams Romare Bearden Park As part of Party in the Park.
Aug 25 Thu
Slippery When Wet: a Bon Jovi Tribute EpiCentre As part of Alive After Five 2016.
Aug 27 Sat
Darius Rucker, Dan & Shay, and Michael Ray PNC Music Pavilion Yes, everyone will know the lyrics to "Wagon Wheel."
Aug 28 Sun
Goo Goo Dolls Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre It’s been 20 years since A Boy Named Goo was released.
Aug 31 Wed
Rick Strickland Band Romare Bearden Park As part of Party in the Park.
Sep 1 Thu
Luke Bryan, Little Big Town, and Dustin Lynch PNC Music Pavilion Let's see if Luke falls off the stage... again.
Sep 1 Thu
Departure: a Journey Tribute EpiCentre As part of Alive After Five 2016.
Sep 7 Wed
Swingin’ Medallions Romare Bearden Park As part of Party in the Park.
Sep 10 Sat
Florida Georgia Line, Cole Swindell, The Cadillac Three, and Kane Brown PNC Music Pavilion Fireball whiskey will be flowing like water.
Sep 14 Wed
Peace & Love Romare Bearden Park As part of Party in the Park.
Sep 15 Thu
Simplified EpiCentre As part of Alive After Five 2016.