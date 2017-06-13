Everything You Need to Do This Summer in Charlotte. Period.

In true Southern style, the Queen City calendar is chock-full of insane food- and booze-based entertainment to keep you full and happy all season long. But don’t worry, for good measure we’ve added in some physical activity, so you can at least say you’re attempting to get bathing suit-ready as you hit up every tasting in town. Here are all the events to scope out this summer.
June
Date
Event
Location
Jun 3 Fri
Aim to win at Friday Night Lights Cornhole Tourney Ten bucks per team gets you a minimum of three games, drink specials, and some pretty great prizes. Plus, the nighttime neon glow of Bank of America Stadium over your shoulder doesn’t hurt, either.
Draught
Aim to win at Friday Night Lights Cornhole Tourney Draught Ten bucks per team gets you a minimum of three games, drink specials, and some pretty great prizes. Plus, the nighttime neon glow of Bank of America Stadium over your shoulder doesn’t hurt, either.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 4 Sat
Get down and dirty at the Warrior Dash
There’s nothing quite like a 5K obstacle course consisting of fire leaps, net challenges, and mud crawls to make you feel like you can conquer the world.
Historic Rural Hill
Get down and dirty at the Warrior Dash
Historic Rural Hill
There’s nothing quite like a 5K obstacle course consisting of fire leaps, net challenges, and mud crawls to make you feel like you can conquer the world.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 9 Thu
Spend the evening with Ellie Goulding Because, well, it’s Ellie Goulding. You know you want to belt it out alongside her.
Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Spend the evening with Ellie Goulding Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Because, well, it’s Ellie Goulding. You know you want to belt it out alongside her.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 10-12
Eat your way through Taste of Charlotte This three-day festival brings you an extensive collection of the Queen City’s best cuisines, with over 100 different restaurant samples to choose from. Live music, street performers, and vendors will also be on hand to add to the weekend festivities.
Uptown
Eat your way through Taste of Charlotte Uptown This three-day festival brings you an extensive collection of the Queen City’s best cuisines, with over 100 different restaurant samples to choose from. Live music, street performers, and vendors will also be on hand to add to the weekend festivities.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 17-18
Take a supercar for a spin at Xtreme Xperience This is what dreams are made of. Choose an exotic car, learn from the experts, and hit the track for some heart-racing laps of high-speed driving.
Charlotte Motor Speedway
Take a supercar for a spin at Xtreme Xperience Charlotte Motor Speedway This is what dreams are made of. Choose an exotic car, learn from the experts, and hit the track for some heart-racing laps of high-speed driving.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 18 Sat
Drink the day away at Brew Stash Bash This annual event combines outdoor adventure with great beer -- one of the best balances you can find when it comes to summertime living. Sip on a selection of regional and national craft beers from over 30 breweries while listening to live music alongside the rapids from afternoon to evening.
U.S. National Whitewater Center
Drink the day away at Brew Stash Bash U.S. National Whitewater Center This annual event combines outdoor adventure with great beer -- one of the best balances you can find when it comes to summertime living. Sip on a selection of regional and national craft beers from over 30 breweries while listening to live music alongside the rapids from afternoon to evening.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 18 Sat
Chill out at the 2nd Annual Queen City Jazz Fest Spend the evening outside surrounded by the musical talents of Gerald Albright, Lalah Hathaway, and Brian Culbertson. You might just come to realize you love the soothing effect light jazz has on your stress level.
Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Chill out at the 2nd Annual Queen City Jazz Fest Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Spend the evening outside surrounded by the musical talents of Gerald Albright, Lalah Hathaway, and Brian Culbertson. You might just come to realize you love the soothing effect light jazz has on your stress level.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 19 Sun
Bro out for Father's Day at the Pig & Beer Fest With a pig roast by Sauceman’s BBQ, live music by Lenny the Band, and delicious craft beer by town favorite Sycamore Brewing, you’re in for quite a Sunday Funday. No event ticket required.
Sycamore Brewing
Bro out for Father's Day at the Pig & Beer Fest Sycamore Brewing With a pig roast by Sauceman’s BBQ, live music by Lenny the Band, and delicious craft beer by town favorite Sycamore Brewing, you’re in for quite a Sunday Funday. No event ticket required.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 25 Sat
Indulge at Bacon Fest at the FINN For 15 bucks, you’ll have access to 14 different savory stations of bacon-inspired apps, entrees, cocktails, and desserts, not to mention games and giveaways. OK, fine, twist our arm...
Blackfinn Ameripub
Indulge at Bacon Fest at the FINN Blackfinn Ameripub For 15 bucks, you’ll have access to 14 different savory stations of bacon-inspired apps, entrees, cocktails, and desserts, not to mention games and giveaways. OK, fine, twist our arm...
July
Date
Event
Location
Jul 1 Fri
Sprawl out at Summer Pops in the park Pack a picnic of wine and cheese, sit back in the lawn, and enjoy a live symphony show. Summer Pops: Celebrate America features a full set of patriotic tunes and post-concert fireworks to kick off your Fourth of July festivities.
Symphony Park at SouthPark Mall
Sprawl out at Summer Pops in the park Symphony Park at SouthPark Mall Pack a picnic of wine and cheese, sit back in the lawn, and enjoy a live symphony show. Summer Pops: Celebrate America features a full set of patriotic tunes and post-concert fireworks to kick off your Fourth of July festivities.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 5-10
Go see "The Wizard of Oz" An adaptation of the all-time classic, this theater production features the characters and songs you love from the award-winning movie, but you’ll also be in for a few surprises.
Belk Theater
Go see "The Wizard of Oz" Belk Theater An adaptation of the all-time classic, this theater production features the characters and songs you love from the award-winning movie, but you’ll also be in for a few surprises.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 27 Wed
Sing your ('90s) heart out with Counting Crows & Rob Thomas This killer combo will take you for a trip down memory lane with your favorite old-school hits.
PNC Music Pavilion
Sing your ('90s) heart out with Counting Crows & Rob Thomas PNC Music Pavilion This killer combo will take you for a trip down memory lane with your favorite old-school hits.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 29-30
Take part in 24 Hours of Booty Ride, donate, or volunteer in this 24-hour cycling event that raises funds for cancer programs such as the Levine Cancer Institute and LIVESTRONG Foundation. Cyclists of all abilities are welcome. All you need is a bike.
Myers Park
Take part in 24 Hours of Booty Myers Park Ride, donate, or volunteer in this 24-hour cycling event that raises funds for cancer programs such as the Levine Cancer Institute and LIVESTRONG Foundation. Cyclists of all abilities are welcome. All you need is a bike.
August
Date
Event
Location
Aug 20 Sat
Join in Triple C’s anniversary celebration In honor of its fourth anniversary, Triple C will be hosting a day-long party featuring food trucks, live music, and a special anniversary ale to help toast its success.
Triple C Brewing Co.
Join in Triple C’s anniversary celebration Triple C Brewing Co. In honor of its fourth anniversary, Triple C will be hosting a day-long party featuring food trucks, live music, and a special anniversary ale to help toast its success.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 20-21
Show your support at the Charlotte Pride Festival & Parade This annual event celebrating the LGBTQ community features two full days of party entertainment -- bands, exhibits, food vendors, and more -- in salute of social and cultural diversity.
Uptown
Show your support at the Charlotte Pride Festival & Parade Uptown This annual event celebrating the LGBTQ community features two full days of party entertainment -- bands, exhibits, food vendors, and more -- in salute of social and cultural diversity.
September
Date
Event
Location
Sep 4 Sun
Celebrate with a beer after the Growler Gallop 5K An ice-cold craft brew in your favorite biergarten will (almost) be worth the exercise required. Plus, if you try hard enough, you could win a full growler.
Olde Mecklenburg Brewery
Celebrate with a beer after the Growler Gallop 5K Olde Mecklenburg Brewery An ice-cold craft brew in your favorite biergarten will (almost) be worth the exercise required. Plus, if you try hard enough, you could win a full growler.
Sign up here for our daily Charlotte email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in the Queen City.