Events

11 Events You Must Hit in Charlotte This November

By Published On 11/04/2015 By Published On 11/04/2015
Triple C Brewing Company

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Best Beers for Not Getting Fat

related

The Most Common Mistakes Americans Make When They Visit the Caribbean

related

This Badminton Rally Might Be the Most Exciting Thing You See Today

If you haven’t attended a beer fest, feasted on some BBQ, or done at least one outdoorsy thing this season, you’re simply not doing fall in Charlotte right. Lucky for you, there’s still time to pick up the slack and revel in the season while snapping a few weeks worth of envy-worthy Instagram photos. Here’s a list of must-do happenings around town to get you started.

Related

related

The Best Sports Bars in Charlotte

related

The Best Lunch Spots in Charlotte

related

The Best Chicken Wings in Charlotte

related

The Best Sports Bars in Charlotte
EpiCentre

Date

Event

Location

Nov 6 Fri

Drink up at Epicentre’s Craft Beer Crawl Taste test 20 different craft brews at participating venues like BlackFinn and Whisky River.

Epicentre

Drink up at Epicentre’s Craft Beer Crawl Epicentre Taste test 20 different craft brews at participating venues like BlackFinn and Whisky River.

Add
Carolina Renaissance Festival

Date

Event

Location

Nov 7-22

Go back in time at the Carolina Renaissance Festival Nosh on a big turkey leg, watch some jousting, and do some serious people watching.

Location

Go back in time at the Carolina Renaissance Festival Location Nosh on a big turkey leg, watch some jousting, and do some serious people watching.

Add
Treehouse Vineyards

Date

Event

Location

Nov 7 Sat

Get outdoorsy and drink some wine Chill out in a treehouse, sip local wine, and enjoy live tunes. Need we say more? Every Saturday.

Treehouse Vineyards

Get outdoorsy and drink some wine Treehouse Vineyards Chill out in a treehouse, sip local wine, and enjoy live tunes. Need we say more? Every Saturday.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 13 Fri

Take on USNWC trails at night Rough it on a headlamp-lit 5K or 10K and reward yourself with s’mores and craft beer around the bonfire after the finish line.

U.S. National Whitewater Center

Take on USNWC trails at night U.S. National Whitewater Center Rough it on a headlamp-lit 5K or 10K and reward yourself with s’mores and craft beer around the bonfire after the finish line.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 13 Fri

Get swanky uptown at Fall Ball: Moulin Mint Channel your inner Parisian at this black tie soirée featuring French food, cocktails, booze, and, oh yeah, art.

Mint Museum Uptown

Get swanky uptown at Fall Ball: Moulin Mint Mint Museum Uptown Channel your inner Parisian at this black tie soirée featuring French food, cocktails, booze, and, oh yeah, art.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 14 Sat

Eat BBQ, wash it down, repeat Drink a limited release brew, eat beer can chicken, and get down to some 80s and 90s rock music at Triple C’s Beer, Bands & BBQ Bash.

Triple C Brewing Co.

Eat BBQ, wash it down, repeat Triple C Brewing Co. Drink a limited release brew, eat beer can chicken, and get down to some 80s and 90s rock music at Triple C’s Beer, Bands & BBQ Bash.

Add
Vintage Charlotte

Date

Event

Location

Nov 15 Sun

Buy cool stuff at VTG CLT’s Winter Market Peruse goods from more than 60 of the region’s best vintage and handmade vendors.

Vintage Charlotte

Buy cool stuff at VTG CLT’s Winter Market Vintage Charlotte Peruse goods from more than 60 of the region’s best vintage and handmade vendors.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 20 Fri

Get down like a moonshiner Get your fix of an array of moonshine flavors and learn a thing or two about its hush-hush mixology.

Rooftop 210 at EpiCentre

Get down like a moonshiner Rooftop 210 at EpiCentre Get your fix of an array of moonshine flavors and learn a thing or two about its hush-hush mixology.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 21 Sat

Get super funky at Release the Funk 3: Funkonia Unleash your inner beer geek and treat your palate to some weird yet tasty sour brews.

Neighborhood Theatre

Get super funky at Release the Funk 3: Funkonia Neighborhood Theatre Unleash your inner beer geek and treat your palate to some weird yet tasty sour brews.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 26 Thu

Do something tradition-worthy this Thanksgiving Hit up Charlotte’s Thanksgiving Day parade, complete with the usual: floats, marching bands, and performances.

Multiple locations

Do something tradition-worthy this Thanksgiving Multiple locations Hit up Charlotte’s Thanksgiving Day parade, complete with the usual: floats, marching bands, and performances.

Add

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like