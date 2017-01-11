11 Things You Must Do in Charlotte This Winter

This year, let’s try our best not to succumb to the wintertime blues that have temporarily tethered us to our couches. We've compiled the best winter events in Charlotte to help you endure the next three months of cold-weather misery. So grab some friends and switch up your routine with these 11 out-of-the-box ideas.
Jan 13-31
Catch the Broadway musical WICKED Ovens Auditorium Winner of 100 international awards, WICKED is a must-see during its stop in Charlotte. Whether you’re a routine theatergoer or not, you can’t help but be inspired by the top-notch entertainment provided by the performance. You will also end the night knowing the untold story of the witches of Oz, which is pretty impressive in and of itself.
Jan 16 Sat
Raffaldini’s Four Seasons Winter Wine-Tasting Dinner Raffaldini Vineyards & Winery Take a drive north to Elkin, NC for the mere purpose of spoiling yourself with a seasonal dinner accompanied by delicious winter wine samples, presented by owner Jay Raffaldini himself.
Jan 22 Fri
Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony NASCAR Hall of Fame Join Jerry Cook, Bobby Isaac, and numerous other driving legends as they join the seventh NASCAR Hall of Fame class.
Jan 22 Fri
Queen’s Feast Various locations Charlotte Restaurant Week is a crowd favorite and it’s back this winter so that you can hit up all your favorite restaurants for three-course meals at a fraction of the price.
Jan 30 Sat
Chippendales The Fillmore Ladies, Charlotte’s bringing you a whole lot of sexy to warm you up this January. Grab your crew for a night of blissful entertainment, then perhaps pop into church the next morning for some guilty-conscience confessions.
Feb 6 Sat
Queen City Brewers Festival The Fillmore Taste the blends of over 20 Charlotte breweries at the fifth-annual brewers festival, all while supporting a great cause. Funds from the event support ACEing Autism’s mission to serve more families in our community affected by autism-spectrum disorders.
Feb 6 Sat
Dives to Dining Plaza Midwood Food Tour Plaza Midwood This walking tour leads you through one of Charlotte’s most historic neighborhoods known for its iconic food establishments. Learn the area’s diverse background while getting your hands on all its delicious offerings. (Note: Feast Food Tours also offers South End and NoDa touring options, depending on your preferences. Dates vary.)
Feb 21 Sun
Charlotte Bartender’s Ball Rooftop 210 at EpiCentre This annual charity event features more than 25 local bars, clubs, and restaurants, as well as DJs, performers, and more to benefit Project Halo. Come dressed to impress; cocktail attire is required!
Feb 27 Sat
Queen City Festival of Laughs with Mike Epps Bojangles’ Coliseum The man who brought you Def Comedy Jam in ’95 and much movie entertainment thereafter will be delivering the laughs to Charlotte this February alongside Gary Owen, Tony Rock, and others.
Mar 12 Sat
Beertopia Fort Mill, SC ... because after all, 150-plus beer samplings should make mathematics a bit hard. With warm weather finally within sight, this beer festival offers up the perfect excuse for some celebratory sippin’. It will also break up your Saint Patrick’s Day boozing quite nicely so you don’t have to feel like a full-blown lush all in one weekend.
Mar 19 Sat
Charlotte Goes Green Festival Uptown Charlotte Catch the parade in the AM and then stay to enjoy the festival offerings throughout the day, which include live music, Irish dancing, and food and drink vendors.