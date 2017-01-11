Events

11 Things You Must Do in Charlotte This Winter

By Published On 01/13/2016 By Published On 01/13/2016
Courtesy of Queen City Brewers Festival

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

In Bed With Gigi Engle: Why Do Girls Send Mixed Signals?

related

The Best Hot Sauces, Ranked

related

Corrine Is the Craziest Bachelor Contestant Ever, and Here's the Proof

This year, let’s try our best not to succumb to the wintertime blues that have temporarily tethered us to our couches. We've compiled the best winter events in Charlotte to help you endure the next three months of cold-weather misery. So grab some friends and switch up your routine with these 11 out-of-the-box ideas.

Related

related

12 Charlotte New Year’s Resolutions You Can Actually Keep

related

The Thrillist Awards: Charlotte's Best New Food & Drink of 2015

related

30 Things to Do in Charlotte for $10 or Less

related

12 Charlotte New Year’s Resolutions You Can Actually Keep
WICKED The Musical

Date

Event

Location

Jan 13-31

Catch the Broadway musical WICKED Winner of 100 international awards, WICKED is a must-see during its stop in Charlotte. Whether you’re a routine theatergoer or not, you can’t help but be inspired by the top-notch entertainment provided by the performance. You will also end the night knowing the untold story of the witches of Oz, which is pretty impressive in and of itself.

Ovens Auditorium

Catch the Broadway musical WICKED Ovens Auditorium Winner of 100 international awards, WICKED is a must-see during its stop in Charlotte. Whether you’re a routine theatergoer or not, you can’t help but be inspired by the top-notch entertainment provided by the performance. You will also end the night knowing the untold story of the witches of Oz, which is pretty impressive in and of itself.

Add
Raffaldini Vineyards & Winery

Date

Event

Location

Jan 16 Sat

Raffaldini’s Four Seasons Winter Wine-Tasting Dinner Take a drive north to Elkin, NC for the mere purpose of spoiling yourself with a seasonal dinner accompanied by delicious winter wine samples, presented by owner Jay Raffaldini himself.

Raffaldini Vineyards & Winery

Raffaldini’s Four Seasons Winter Wine-Tasting Dinner Raffaldini Vineyards & Winery Take a drive north to Elkin, NC for the mere purpose of spoiling yourself with a seasonal dinner accompanied by delicious winter wine samples, presented by owner Jay Raffaldini himself.

Add
Flickr/Nick Ledford

Date

Event

Location

Jan 22 Fri

Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Join Jerry Cook, Bobby Isaac, and numerous other driving legends as they join the seventh NASCAR Hall of Fame class.

NASCAR Hall of Fame

Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony NASCAR Hall of Fame Join Jerry Cook, Bobby Isaac, and numerous other driving legends as they join the seventh NASCAR Hall of Fame class.

Add
The Capital Grille (Charlotte, NC)

Date

Event

Location

Jan 22 Fri

Queen’s Feast Charlotte Restaurant Week is a crowd favorite and it’s back this winter so that you can hit up all your favorite restaurants for three-course meals at a fraction of the price.

Various locations

Queen’s Feast Various locations Charlotte Restaurant Week is a crowd favorite and it’s back this winter so that you can hit up all your favorite restaurants for three-course meals at a fraction of the price.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jan 30 Sat

Chippendales Ladies, Charlotte’s bringing you a whole lot of sexy to warm you up this January. Grab your crew for a night of blissful entertainment, then perhaps pop into church the next morning for some guilty-conscience confessions.

The Fillmore

Chippendales The Fillmore Ladies, Charlotte’s bringing you a whole lot of sexy to warm you up this January. Grab your crew for a night of blissful entertainment, then perhaps pop into church the next morning for some guilty-conscience confessions.

Add

related

The Thrillist Awards: Charlotte's Best New Food & Drink of 2015
Queen City Brewers Festival

Date

Event

Location

Feb 6 Sat

Queen City Brewers Festival Taste the blends of over 20 Charlotte breweries at the fifth-annual brewers festival, all while supporting a great cause. Funds from the event support ACEing Autism’s mission to serve more families in our community affected by autism-spectrum disorders.

The Fillmore

Queen City Brewers Festival The Fillmore Taste the blends of over 20 Charlotte breweries at the fifth-annual brewers festival, all while supporting a great cause. Funds from the event support ACEing Autism’s mission to serve more families in our community affected by autism-spectrum disorders.

Add
Flickr/James Willamor

Date

Event

Location

Feb 6 Sat

Dives to Dining Plaza Midwood Food Tour This walking tour leads you through one of Charlotte’s most historic neighborhoods known for its iconic food establishments. Learn the area’s diverse background while getting your hands on all its delicious offerings. (Note: Feast Food Tours also offers South End and NoDa touring options, depending on your preferences. Dates vary.)

Plaza Midwood

Dives to Dining Plaza Midwood Food Tour Plaza Midwood This walking tour leads you through one of Charlotte’s most historic neighborhoods known for its iconic food establishments. Learn the area’s diverse background while getting your hands on all its delicious offerings. (Note: Feast Food Tours also offers South End and NoDa touring options, depending on your preferences. Dates vary.)

Add
EpiCentre NC

Date

Event

Location

Feb 21 Sun

Charlotte Bartender’s Ball This annual charity event features more than 25 local bars, clubs, and restaurants, as well as DJs, performers, and more to benefit Project Halo. Come dressed to impress; cocktail attire is required!

Rooftop 210 at EpiCentre

Charlotte Bartender’s Ball Rooftop 210 at EpiCentre This annual charity event features more than 25 local bars, clubs, and restaurants, as well as DJs, performers, and more to benefit Project Halo. Come dressed to impress; cocktail attire is required!

Add
Flickr/Bryan Frank

Date

Event

Location

Feb 27 Sat

Queen City Festival of Laughs with Mike Epps The man who brought you Def Comedy Jam in ’95 and much movie entertainment thereafter will be delivering the laughs to Charlotte this February alongside Gary Owen, Tony Rock, and others.

Bojangles’ Coliseum

Queen City Festival of Laughs with Mike Epps Bojangles’ Coliseum The man who brought you Def Comedy Jam in ’95 and much movie entertainment thereafter will be delivering the laughs to Charlotte this February alongside Gary Owen, Tony Rock, and others.

Add

related

30 Things to Do in Charlotte for $10 or Less
Flickr/Rhonda Tipton

Date

Event

Location

Mar 12 Sat

Beertopia ... because after all, 150-plus beer samplings should make mathematics a bit hard. With warm weather finally within sight, this beer festival offers up the perfect excuse for some celebratory sippin’. It will also break up your Saint Patrick’s Day boozing quite nicely so you don’t have to feel like a full-blown lush all in one weekend.

Fort Mill, SC

Beertopia Fort Mill, SC ... because after all, 150-plus beer samplings should make mathematics a bit hard. With warm weather finally within sight, this beer festival offers up the perfect excuse for some celebratory sippin’. It will also break up your Saint Patrick’s Day boozing quite nicely so you don’t have to feel like a full-blown lush all in one weekend.

Add
Charlotte St. Patrick's Day Parade

Date

Event

Location

Mar 19 Sat

Charlotte Goes Green Festival Catch the parade in the AM and then stay to enjoy the festival offerings throughout the day, which include live music, Irish dancing, and food and drink vendors.

Uptown Charlotte

Charlotte Goes Green Festival Uptown Charlotte Catch the parade in the AM and then stay to enjoy the festival offerings throughout the day, which include live music, Irish dancing, and food and drink vendors.

Add

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like