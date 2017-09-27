Everything You Must Do in Charlotte This Fall

The days are getting shorter in Charlotte. The weather's getting cooler and pumpkin-flavored everything is now catapulted abruptly in your face, ready for mass consumption. It's fall in the Queen City and that means being outside for various reasons (a lot of wine events) and not being a sweaty hot mess. From cultural to food-focused, and scary to family-friendly, here's a list of upcoming events to add to your must-do lineup for the fall.
Tuesday - Sunday
Sep 19-Oct 29
See dragons and lions at the Chinese Lantern Festival
Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden
Wander through the Asian-inspired display with over 800 huge paper, silk, and glass lanterns (all custom-made and imported from China) in the shapes of exotic animals and plants throughout the Garden. Be prepared to be amazed.
Tuesday - Monday
Sep 19-Oct 30
Come face to face with your nightmares at Carowinds
Carowinds
Are you terrified of clowns? Do you have recurring dreams of being chased by a faceless man with an ax? Well, then this may or may not be the best place for you. The typically family-friendly theme park turns into your worst nightmare with over 500 monsters and baddies lurking around every corner, just in time for Halloween.
Friday - Sunday
Sep 22-24
Lederhosen optional at The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery's Mecktoberfest
OMB
Enjoy authentic German-style food and beverages without your passport at this annual event. Bring your dog, bring your baby, but remember to drink responsibly.
Friday - Sunday
Sep 22-24
Freedom Park
Stroll through beautiful Freedom Park and check out the almost 200 artists and crafty folks set up along the park. Buy things for friends (or yourself), listen to music, and eat all the funnel cake you can stand.
Saturday
Sep 23
Wine and dine at the Uncorked Festival at the Whitewater Center
US National Whitewater Center
This weekend includes trail races, a SUP Stream Catawba River Race, wine tastings, live music, yoga, and so much more. Burn calories and earn the wine and food you will later consume.
Saturday
Sep 30
Try a TON of wines at Great Grapes! Wine & Food Festival
Symphony Park in SouthPark
With over 20 wineries on-site and hundreds of wines available to taste, this is THE wine event in Charlotte. Grab your friends, take an Uber, and venture from one tent to the next. Don’t forget to hydrate along the way.
Saturday - Sunday
Sep 30-Nov 19
Meet a knight, eat a turkey leg, and dance with a fairy...
Huntersville, North Carolina
... all at the Carolina Renaissance Festival. You’ll be transported back to the 16th century at this annual event. Watch jousting matches, shop the market, and get your face painted. Costumes optional, pictures will be necessary.
Friday - Saturday
Oct 6-7
Say goodbye to summer at the US National Whitewater Center's Fall Finale
US National Whitewater Center
Kick off the fall season and pay homage to the summer with outdoor activities, music, friendly (or not-so-friendly) competition, and cider sampling.
Friday - Sunday
Oct 20-22
Statesville, North Carolina
This event is great for all members of the family. It’s like a carnival with hot-air balloons. Eat a ton of delicious fried food and watch the balloons take off and land.
Saturday
Oct 21
Get your wine on -- again -- at the South End Wine Festival
South End
Pace yourself at this one, as it’s all you can drink. Twenty-five vineyards with a variety of wines to sample will be on hand at the South End Wine Festival.
Saturday
Oct 21
BB&T Ballpark
Benefiting the Make-A-Wish of Central and Western NC, GUTS is quickly becoming a fall staple in the Queen City. Watch elite pumpkin carvers (yes, it’s a thing) compete against each other by making the most elaborate carvings you’ve ever seen.
Saturday - Sunday
Nov 4-5
Look at all the cars you'll never be able to afford at Charlotte Auto Show
Convention Center
Do you love classic cars? Do you have all of the movies in the Fast & the Furious series? Then this is the event for you. Classics and cars that may not necessarily be street legal to race will all be on hand at this event.
Saturday
Nov 11
Go for a little run with the Novant Health Charlotte Marathon
Uptown
Run the 5K, the half marathon, or the full 26.2-mile shebang at the Novant Health Charlotte Marathon. Not a runner? Join one of the many cheering stations to support the runners. Points for making creative and clever signs, such as "smile if you peed a little."
Thursday
Nov 23
Grab a blanket and check out the Novant Health Thanksgiving Day Parade
Uptown
In it’s 70th year, the Thanksgiving Day Parade is a great way to celebrate the day and kick off the holiday season before you stuff yourself with turkey and all the trimmings.
