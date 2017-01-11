Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Charlotte This Winter

Each winter, Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden in Belmont transforms its property into a winter wonderland of twinkling lights and holiday displays, complete with hot drinks, horse-drawn carriage rides, and s’mores by the fire pit. It’s the perfect location for that romantic date night that your SO has been asking for.

