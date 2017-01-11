We had a gorgeous fall here in Charlotte full of perfect temps, vibrant leaves, and brewery-filled debauchery. But the fun doesn’t have to stop because the temperature dropped. Whether you’d rather strip down for charity or bundle up for some beers, we’ve got you covered with plenty of activities to keep you moving in the coming months. Here are the best ways to keep your spirits high this winter.
Events
Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Charlotte This Winter
November
Tuesday - Sunday
Nov 29-Jan 1
Each winter, Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden in Belmont transforms its property into a winter wonderland of twinkling lights and holiday displays, complete with hot drinks, horse-drawn carriage rides, and s’mores by the fire pit. It’s the perfect location for that romantic date night that your SO has been asking for.
Tuesday - Sunday
Nov 29-Jan 8
Hit the ice in Uptown
Hit the ice in Uptown
Who says you have to go all the way to Rockefeller Center to get the urban skating experience you’re after? Take advantage of Charlotte’s Holiday on Ice, where you can grab an all-day skating pass plus a skate rental for just $14 and enjoy the cityscape simultaneously.
Tuesday - Saturday
Nov 29-Dec 31
Charlotte Motor Speedway is making the holidays bright for the 7th year in a row with an impressive spectacle of over 3 million lights. Make sure to put this 3.5 mile drive-thru experience on your season bucket list before it’s gone -- the lit-up raceway is open from 6-10 pm, Thursday through Sunday and all of Christmas week.
Tuesday - Saturday
Nov 29-Dec 24
This European-inspired market gives you access to great gifts all the way up ‘til Christmas Eve. Make a stop at a specialty food tent along the way for some hot beverages, roasted nuts, and gingerbread (just a few of the goodies you can snag) to keep you toasty while you stroll.
December
Saturday - Friday
Dec 3-23
Everyone should witness The Nutcracker at least once, and Charlotte Ballet’s presentation alongside live accompaniment from Charlotte Symphony is definitely one for the win. This picturesque show brings the holiday spirit alive with a beautiful performance fit for all ages.
Saturday
Dec 10
This holiday edition pop-up brings together Charlotte’s all-female businesses for a full day of glam so you can make this year’s holiday shopping spree a fun one. Purchase a VIP ticket for early access to local goods, or stop in for free from 12-6 pm to support your local community.
Saturday
Dec 10
Uptown
The 17th annual Santa Bar Crawl makes pit stops at Uptown favorites like Suite, Prohibition, Blackfinn, and more. Just make sure to dress in your holiday bests -- the more obnoxious the Kris Kringle costume, the better.
Tuesday
Dec 13
This year’s Kiss 95.1 Christmas bash features Shawn Mendes, DNCE, JoJo and more for a musical performance you won’t want to miss at a killer venue. Tickets start at $45; doors open at 7 pm.
Thursday
Dec 29
Two soon-to-be-determined SEC and ACC teams will battle it out for Charlotte’s bowl game, but does it really make a difference who plays? It’s really a great excuse to throw together a tailgate. Gather up your crew and prep for a rowdy night under the lights of Panthers stadium.
Saturday
Dec 31
General admission at this South End party spot (combined with Oak Room and an outdoor tent) gets you access to beer, liquor, wine, a midnight champagne toast, and a balloon drop alongside hundreds of your closest and craziest friends. The earlier you purchase, the more money you’ll save, so start gathering your group now.
January
Friday - Thursday
Jan 6-7
Nothing says boys’ night (ladies, of course, are welcome too) like watching big wheels burnin’ rubber. The noise and intensity will fill your evening with such high-packed adrenaline, you’ll be hooked on the sport in no time.
Tuesday - Sunday
Jan 31-Feb 5
Don’t miss your chance to soak up the talent of this phenomenal Irish dance sensation. The dance steps will blow you away, and no doubt leave you feeling quietly inadequate in the foot skill category -- a welcomed change from your confident domination of the downstairs dance floor at Roxbury.
February
Saturday
Feb 4
Just because it’s winter doesn’t mean you can’t immerse yourself in the pleasure of grape goods. This indoor wine festival will have you cozying up in no time, with more wines than you can likely handle. General admission tickets to take on the challenge will cost you around $34, or splurge on a VIP ticket for access to appetizers and early entry.
Saturday
Feb 4
Taste test local beers at Queen City Brewers Festival
Taste test local beers at Queen City Brewers Festival
ACEing Autism’s annual winter fundraiser at the Music Factory is always a big hit, featuring more than 25 beloved Charlotte breweries for your drinking enjoyment. Get your tickets now to one of this year’s tasting sessions: 1-4 pm or 6-9 pm, and get ready to day drink for a good cause.
Saturday
Feb 11
This crowd favorite goes to the ultimate extreme in the name of charity, offering an amusing alternative to the typical fundraising races. Party a little, lose your clothes for a quick fun run with friends, and then party some more – all in benefit of the Children’s Tumor Foundation and its efforts to end Neurofibromatosis.
Saturday
Feb 25
Snag a standing room ticket to see this former Three 6 Mafia favorite storm the stage as a solo artist at one of Charlotte’s best live music venues. Be prepared to sing along to Juicy J’s new record, “Rubba Band Business: The Album.”
