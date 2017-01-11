12 Things You Absolutely Must Do in Chicago This June

There are things you should do in Chicago this June... like take out the trash, get a haircut, and finally pay your taxes. Then there are things you MUST do, like these 12 things, for instance. Guess which are more fun...
Jun 5-6
NBC Universal Second City Break Out Comedy Fest Check out top emerging talent in sketch comedy, improv, and stand-up from across the nation, hosted by The Daily Show’s Al Madrigal at this new yukfest.
Jun 6 Sat
3rd Annual Beach Slap Volleyball Tournament & Beach Party Summer can officially begin... now that this beach party/summer fest with beach volleyball, cornhole, and dodgeball is here, plus DJs and shot girls of course.
North Avenue Beach
Jun 6 Sat
Pilsen Food Truck Fest You'll devour eats from top local trucks including The Fat Shallot, Haute Sausage, Da Lobsta, and Husky Hog BBQ while rocking to live bands in Pilsen, so you'll know you must be cool.
18th between Racine and Throop
Jun 6 Sat
Wingout Chicago From sweet BBQ to jerk to garlic Parmesan with spicy habanero and ghost pepper sauces, this fest lets you sample wings from Jake Melnick’s, Barn & Company, and more at this inaugural fest.
Jun 10 Wed
Windy City Burlesque Fest Peep sexy striptease acts with names like Stella Cheeks, Maxie Milieu, and Molly Macabre while taking part in burlesque classes and workshops for, you know, learning.
Jun 12-14
Spring Awakening Soldier Field once again morphs into a neon-outfitted EDM spaceship at this annual dance music throwdown headlined by Tiesto, Hardwell, and Zedd.
Soldier Field
Jun 12 Fri
Ribfest Chicago The city’s longest-running rib fest is also its best, with plentiful rib and non-rib eats plus live bands and the annual Ribmania eating contest/exercise in ridiculousness.
Lincoln/Damen/Irving Park
Jun 13 Sat
World Naked Bike Ride Chicago Finally, a time to ride bikes naked through Downtown streets both while protesting oil consumption and showing off that sweet new Chicago flag body paint from on-site artists.
Exact location TBA
Jun 17-21
Chicago Contemporary Circus Festival After a while, all Chicago fests start to look alike, except this one with street theatre, acrobats, clowns, and all manner of unspeakable weirdness going down in parks and locations across the city.
Various locations
Jun 20 Sat
Whiskey Wine and Swine Pig Roast & Tasting Hit the beach for a summer pig roast, only instead of inviting your family, get to know 60+ wines and whiskeys via 20 tasting tickets in a more intimate fashion.
Jun 27-28
Dog Dayz of Summer Hot Doug’s pops up in all its glory for one weekend only at this hot new hot dog fest paired with Goose Island brew and live music from local label Bloodshot Records.
Goose Island Barrel Warehouse
Jun 28 Sun
High Class Dive Bar Pub Crawl Bust out the tuxedo and old prom dress for this black tie guided tour of local dive bars including Richard’s, Bernie’s, and Rossi’s via party bus, with a bottle of Dom Perignon for best dressed.
Meet at Clover Sports & Leisure
