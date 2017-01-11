Events

12 Things You Absolutely Must Do in Chicago This June

Chicago Contemporary Circus Festival

There are things you should do in Chicago this June... like take out the trash, get a haircut, and finally pay your taxes. Then there are things you MUST do, like these 12 things, for instance. Guess which are more fun...

Jun 5-6

NBC Universal Second City Break Out Comedy Fest Check out top emerging talent in sketch comedy, improv, and stand-up from across the nation, hosted by The Daily Show’s Al Madrigal at this new yukfest.

UP Comedy Club

Jun 6 Sat

3rd Annual Beach Slap Volleyball Tournament & Beach Party Summer can officially begin... now that this beach party/summer fest with beach volleyball, cornhole, and dodgeball is here, plus DJs and shot girls of course.

North Avenue Beach

Jun 6 Sat

Pilsen Food Truck Fest You'll devour eats from top local trucks including The Fat Shallot, Haute Sausage, Da Lobsta, and Husky Hog BBQ while rocking to live bands in Pilsen, so you'll know you must be cool.

18th between Racine and Throop

Jun 6 Sat

Wingout Chicago From sweet BBQ to jerk to garlic Parmesan with spicy habanero and ghost pepper sauces, this fest lets you sample wings from Jake Melnick’s, Barn & Company, and more at this inaugural fest.

St. Michael in Old Town

Jun 10 Wed

Windy City Burlesque Fest Peep sexy striptease acts with names like Stella Cheeks, Maxie Milieu, and Molly Macabre while taking part in burlesque classes and workshops for, you know, learning.

Stage 773

Jun 12-14

Spring Awakening Soldier Field once again morphs into a neon-outfitted EDM spaceship at this annual dance music throwdown headlined by Tiesto, Hardwell, and Zedd.

Soldier Field

Jun 12 Fri

Ribfest Chicago The city’s longest-running rib fest is also its best, with plentiful rib and non-rib eats plus live bands and the annual Ribmania eating contest/exercise in ridiculousness.

Lincoln/Damen/Irving Park

Jun 13 Sat

World Naked Bike Ride Chicago Finally, a time to ride bikes naked through Downtown streets both while protesting oil consumption and showing off that sweet new Chicago flag body paint from on-site artists.

Exact location TBA

Jun 17-21

Chicago Contemporary Circus Festival After a while, all Chicago fests start to look alike, except this one with street theatre, acrobats, clowns, and all manner of unspeakable weirdness going down in parks and locations across the city.

Various locations

Jun 20 Sat

Whiskey Wine and Swine Pig Roast & Tasting Hit the beach for a summer pig roast, only instead of inviting your family, get to know 60+ wines and whiskeys via 20 tasting tickets in a more intimate fashion.

The Dock at Montrose Beach

Jun 27-28

Dog Dayz of Summer Hot Doug’s pops up in all its glory for one weekend only at this hot new hot dog fest paired with Goose Island brew and live music from local label Bloodshot Records.

Goose Island Barrel Warehouse

Jun 28 Sun

High Class Dive Bar Pub Crawl Bust out the tuxedo and old prom dress for this black tie guided tour of local dive bars including Richard’s, Bernie’s, and Rossi’s via party bus, with a bottle of Dom Perignon for best dressed.

Meet at Clover Sports & Leisure

