12 Things You Absolutely Must Do in Chicago This August

Chicago pretty much has two seasons: crap your pants cold and sweat-through-your-shirt hot. This is the hot one. But instead of huddling in your apartment and sticking your face into a precariously dangling A/C window vent all day, venture outdoors to make the best of the dog days of summer with these 12 can’t-miss events.
Aug 4 Tue
An Evening of Burlesque at the California Clipper California Clipper Brendan Sodikoff’s revamp of this classic neighborhood cocktail bar apparently now includes burlesque, with a special evening of “entertainment” featuring an eye-popping lineup of tassel-shakers with names like Eva la Feva, Donna Touch, and Jeez Loueez.
Aug 7 Fri
Chicago Hot Dog Fest Chicago History Museum Not only can you sample standout Vienna beef dogs from places like Chubby Wieners, Fatso’s Last Stand, and Frank Meats Patty, you can also hear live bands, as well as speaker seminars on topics such as “Ketchup: The Condiment of Controversy.”
Aug 8 Sat
Chicago Detours Anniversary Historic Bar Tour Bash Meet at Berghoff Part bar tour/part party in a historic mansion, you’ll start out by bus from the Berghoff before hitting Bridgeport institutions like Shinnick’s Pub, grabbing a Mother-in-Law, and finishing in Bronzeville for a reception at Gilded Age mansion.
Aug 8 Sat
The Great Chicago Fiery Foods Fest Beaux Arts Plumber’s Hall If you don’t consider a meal a success unless your tongue is on fire with tears streaming down your face, this is the event for you. It features an array of ridiculous eating challenges (hot poppers, wings, stinger pops) and spiced-up eats including spicy Maxwell Street Polish and deep dish topped with volcanic peppers.
Aug 8 Sat
Orgcore Fest Various Logan Square venues This anti-palooza features punk bands like The Bollweevils and Dead On TV in dark Logan Square bars like Quenchers, The Burlington, and The Mutiny. In other words, the last place you’re likely to run into Perry Farrell.
Aug 9 Sun
CrEATefest Bridgeport Art Center Art exhibitions, food trucks, and live music collide in Bridgeport with dance lessons, mural-making demonstrations, and eats from a fine assemblage of trucks including Da Lobsta and The Yum Dum Truck.
Aug 13-15
Chicago Nerd Comedy Festival Stage 773 They’ve got nerds doing improvised Star Trek, improvised Jane Austen, and improvised Twilight Zone. They’ve got nerds doing stand-up and sketch comedy. And yes, they even have nerds doing burlesque.
Aug 15-16
Chicago Air & Water Show Lakefront from Fullerton to Oak St Yes, it’s the largest free event of its kind in the US. Yes, the Blue Angels are back. And yes, you can watch the action along the lakefront from Fullerton to Oak St. But as a seasoned Chicago festivalgoer, you know better. Do the smart thing and catch the action by boat instead.
Aug 22 Sat
Pilsen Fest 18th and Blue Island Check out a cool, under-the-radar lineup of indie and local bands, local neighborhood artists, and local panelists, all while sipping Lagunitas and Capote tequila at this cool, under-the-radar festival.
Aug 28-30
Chicago Food + Wine Festival Lincoln Park (the park) This event may be new, but it’s already packing a stacked lineup of heavy hitters including Rick Bayless, Graham Elliot, and Stephanie Izard plus demos and seminars on topics like “The Art of Burning Food” and “Hair of the Dog.” Plus, you know, 90+ artisanal food, wine, beer, and spirits vendors setting up tents in Lincoln Park for your amusement.
Aug 29 Sat
Hidden Star Cuisine Secret Dinner Secret location This eight-course meal features fancy appetizers like caviar and canapé plus even fancier mains like 24-hour sous-vide beef and pork cheeks with Parmesan polenta. And it’s BYOB. And you won’t know where the hell it’s taking place until the day before the event.
Aug 29 Sat
Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Fest Old Crow Smokehouse For those of you who are a little slow, this is a fest featuring beer, bourbon, and BBQ. Tickets include 20 one-fourth-ounce bourbon/whiskey samplings and 10 2oz beer samplings. The best part? It’s over by 4pm, giving you plenty of time to spend the rest of the evening sampling more... um... beer, bourbon, and BBQ.