12 Things You Absolutely Must Do in Chicago This August

Chicago Air & Water Show Yes, it’s the largest free event of its kind in the US. Yes, the Blue Angels are back. And yes, you can watch the action along the lakefront from Fullerton to Oak St. But as a seasoned Chicago festivalgoer, you know better. Do the smart thing and catch the action by boat instead.

