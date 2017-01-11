Events

Every Single Oktoberfest in Chicago Worth Doing

Courtesy of Hofbrauhaus Chicago

Chicago goes a little overboard when it comes to Oktoberfest, but then again, there’s beer involved so what did you expect? Restraint? As not all Oktoberfests are created equal, here’s your guide to the best of this year’s festivities during the German version of spring break.

Courtesy of Hofbrauhaus Chicago

Sep 17-Oct 31

Oktoberfest at Hofbrauhaus Chicago Started on Sept. 11th, this 51-day party’s got it all including Oktoberfestbier brewed on-site, dirndl-wearing waitresses, a stein-holding competition, 40-piece German band, and a dirndl fashion show in an authentic venue modeled after the original Hofbrauhaus in Munich.

Hofbrauhaus Chicago

Sep 17 Thu

Berghoff Oktoberfest Chicago’s largest and longest-running Oktoberfest sets the mood with a traditional toast, live bands, ‘80s trivia, raffle, and German chow including landjaeger (smoked sausage) and Deutsche schweinegulasch (pork stew), apple strudel, and pretzels with beer cheese sauce.

John C. Kluczynski Federal Plaza

Oktoberfest 5K Run/Walk

Sep 17 Thu

Oktoberfest 5K Run/Walk Race through Lincoln Park in German-themed costumes with a German beer boot for best dressed, Oktoberfest mug, and “complimentary beverage” at Old Town neighborhood joints like Ranalli’s and Sedgwick Stop.

Lincoln Park (the park)

Sep 18 Fri

Oktoberfest benefiting canines Drink half-liter and full-liter keepsake steins of Oktoberfest beers from Revolution, Two Brothers, Left Hand, and Sierra Nevada with proceeds going towards the Chicago Canine Rescue Foundation.

Cactus Bar & Grill

Sep 18 Fri

Oaktoberfest Oak Park gets into the act with live bands like “American gypsy” rockers Antony + The Tramps, beers from Revolution and Dogfish Head, and food from local restos including Jerusalem Café and Khyber Pass at this outdoor fest.

Oak Park (Marion St & North Blvd)

flickr/phineas jones

Sep 19 Sat

The Dawson’s Oktoberfest kick-off The Polkaholics rock out on The Dawson’s patio as you plow through a $25 bottomless Bavarian spread including schnitzel sliders, potato pancakes, and cheesy spätzle.

The Dawson

Sep 20 Sun

Oktoberfest at Chop Shop Check out live music from The Polkaholics (they’re busy this month) plus 16oz Stiegl and Hofbrauhaus beers paired with plenty of bratwurst from on-site butchers.

Chop Shop

Sep 21 Mon

Schnitzelfest The inaugural three-day culinary fest features schnitzel creations including duck schnitzel from Tete Charcuterie, smoked brisket schnitzel from The Radler, and merguez schnitzel from The Bristol paired with Oktoberfest beers from Goose Island, Erdinger, and Timmermans.

Bohemian House

Sep 23 Wed

Oktoberfest Beer Dinner at Howells & Hood Post up in Howells & Hood’s gorgeous Downtown patio and pair dishes like hendl (beer-soaked chicken), schweinebraten (whole suckling pig), and veal schnitzel with beers from Avery, Metropolitan, and Urban Chestnut while learning about the beer-making process from on-hand brewery types.

Howells & Hood

Flicker/Andrew huff

Sep 23-Oct 25

Chicago Brauhaus Oktoberfest One of Chicago’s best German bars breaks out the cowbells and alphorns for a non-stop parade of German bands plus a yodeling contest, raffle, a special Oktoberfest menu, and copious amounts of Spaten beer.

Chicago Brauhaus

Sep 25 Fri

Oktoberfest beer, brats & boats cruise Take a two-hour evening cruise featuring a traditional German dinner served and prepared by the staff of Paulina Meat Market with Revolution and Leinenkugel’s Oktoberfest beers, Shoreline Fraulein bartenders, souvenir steins, and sounds from The Euro-Express band.

Departs from Navy Pier

 Courtesy of Rocktoberfest/Star Events

Sep 25 Fri

Oktoberfest at Timothy O’Toole’s Experience the Oktoberfest trinity of beer ($7 25oz steins of Goose Island, Left Hand, Metropolitan, and Bell’s Oktoberfest beers), food (bratwurst sandwich, chicken schnitzel, pretzels), and oom-pah music.

Timothy O’Toole’s

Sep 25 Fri

Oktoberfest Chicago Enjoy craft beer tastings in the beer hall of the iconic St. Alphonsus Church (yes, the church has a beer hall) plus live music from Die Musikmeisters, face painting, and live football projected on an outdoor jumbo-tron on Southport.

 St. Alphonsus Church

Sep 27 Sun

Blocktoberfest Dusek’s celebrates its two-year anniversary by throwing a block party outside Thalia Hall with German-inspired dishes, sausages, German beer, face painting, and jams courtesy of the in-house Punch House DJs.

Pilsen (18th & Allport)

Courtesy of Rocktoberfest/Star Events

Oct 2-4

Rocktoberfest This new fest sets up shop in the West Loop with Publican Quality Meats beer brats, jalapeño cheddar brats, and smoked Creole sausage paired with Goose Island beers and live bands like Jimmy’s Bavarians and Hairbanger’s Ball.

West Loop (Randolph & Ada)

